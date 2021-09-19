Open: This is "Face the Nation," September 19
Today on “Face the Nation,” the Biden administration's booster shot plans hit a roadblock and Congress gets set for a fall budget showdown.
Donald Trump Jr.'s posts don't exactly 'back the blue.'
The Arizona State Senate and the company it hired are now at loggerheads over records the Cyber Ninjas company is not releasing after a court order.
The lackluster attendance may be connected to conspiracy theories that the event was a "false flag" or "honeypot" for federal agents to entrap and arrest attendees
The Ohio Republican's attack on Democrats got flipped back on him.
People on Twitter think they spotted side-eye, and sent the term "even Bannon" trending.
The editorial board of Albany's Times Union asks the New York Republican "how low" she can go in its withering essay.
Occupancy drops in Trump's flagship Fifth Avenue building in Manhattan.
TAIPEI/BEIJING (Reuters) -Taiwan threatened to take China to the World Trade Organization on Sunday after Beijing said it would suspend sugar apple and wax apple imports from the island on pest concerns, in the latest spat between the two over fruit. Relations between Taipei and Beijing, which claims democratically ruled Taiwan as its own territory, are at their lowest in decades, with China increasing political and military pressure to get the island to accept its sovereignty. China's customs administration said it had repeatedly detected pests called "Planococcus minor" in sugar apples, also known as sweetsops or custard apples, and wax apples from Taiwan.
(Bloomberg) -- A $100 million loan on Donald Trump’s Fifth Avenue tower was moved to a watch list Monday because of “lower average occupancy,” according to information compiled by Wells Fargo & Co.The debt, sponsored by the former president himself, is secured by the 244,482 square feet (22,700 square meters) of office and retail space in Trump Tower. Occupancy has dipped to 78.9% from 85.9% at the end of 2020, according to Wells Fargo, the master servicer of the loan. Revenue from the property
"There hadn't been prior warning of this decision and I think that was perhaps the thing that angered the French the most," Georgina Wright of Institut Montaigne said.
The Supreme Court is having a credibility crisis as fewer and fewer Americans believe that it is a nonpartisan, unbiased institution.
The $3.5-trillion spending plan that Democrats proposed is already being whittled down. That's good for the party. Voters prefer incremental change.
REUTERSJust a day after testing positive for COVID-19, a Florida Republican official who battled against mask mandates, attacked the vaccine, and railed at CDC officials has died in Tampa.Gregg Prentice, who was 61, led the Hillsborough County Election Integrity Committee—and his sudden death has sent the local GOP scrambling as it no longer has access to essential campaign finance software without his help.In a Sept. 14 letter to the Federal Election Commission, the Hillsborough County Republic
Erin Schaff/APThere’s a reason that the partisan hacks of the Supreme Court keep protesting about how they’re not partisan hacks.A year after Ruth Bader Ginsburg died, they’re racing to overturn Roe v. Wade, while pretending they’re not and speaking out against the partisan hackery they’re engaged in.It’s an ironic turn of events, if a sadly unsurprising one, as first Amy Coney Barrett and now Clarence Thomas delivered speeches asking Americans to trust them—speeches that just happened to come b
Afghan journalists have to strike what may be an impossible balance: Appearing in public and on air to report without provoking the ire of the Taliban.
GettyJoe Biden’s norm-busting presidency suggests the depressing conclusion that every future executive is destined to overreach.Consider the trend over the last 12 years. Biden’s old boss, Barack Obama, told DREAMers he couldn’t just “waive away the law Congress put in place,” because he was, “not a king,” and then he proceeded to do just that. He said of Congress, “Where they won’t act, I will,” and warned that he had a pen and a phone. This led to Donald Trump, who (among other things) persua
Members of the media and law enforcement vastly outnumbered a few hundred rallygoers at a much-hyped event outside the Capitol on Saturday to support those who were arrested on suspicion of participating in nonviolent crimes that were connected to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
Mike Pence, the former vice president, has doubled his team to about 20 people this summer and has recruited a top Republican fundraiser, CNN Politics reported.
Former Attorney General William Barr warned former President Donald Trump he would lose the 2020 election months before the contest because suburban voters viewed him as a "f***ing a**hole," a forthcoming book claims.
Donald Trump cost taxpayers $1.7 million providing his adult children and three officials with Secret Service protection after he left office.