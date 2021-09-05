Open: This is "Face the Nation," September 5
Today on “Face the Nation,” this Labor Day weekend, Americans may be more than willing to turn the page on what's been a sobering summer.
"It's a tremendous loss," said one education official of the death of a 30-year teacher.
A rules incident benefited the Americans in afternoon fourballs, but it was a situation that neither team wish had happened.
The neatly arranged office toys and management guru books were still on the desk from the previous government official. But their Taliban replacement had added his own executive touches, including one of the movement's white religious banners and a captured M4 carbine once used by an Afghan commando.
The “Indinia” Hoosiers got off to a brutal start on Saturday afternoon in Iowa City.
Photo Courtesy Tom LawrenceSIOUX FALLS, South Dakota—The sculptor Gutzon Borglum put George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, and Theodore Roosevelt on Mount Rushmore.South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem added Donald Trump—to a replica of the massive granite monument that she commissioned and then presented when he delivered a speech at a controversial Mount Rushmore celebration on July 3, 2020.The piece has never been publicly seen and little was known about it beyond a disclosure filing
Trump reportedly 'f---ing hates' Ron DeSantis
ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit gloated about the LSU football team losing to UCLA on Saturday.
Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler has Heisman talent, but against Tulane, he showed more issues than expected.
An Ole Miss softball assistant coach is accused of having affair with a student-athlete, reportedly sparking a Title IX investigation.
Kelley made national headlines as the successful Arkansas high school coach who rarely punts.
Jim Acosta is calling out Tucker Carlson’s unsubstantiated claims yet again. This time the CNN host decided not to mince words, labeling Carlson as a “human manure spreader” for his insistence that Afghan refugees are being welcomed into this country in order to influence the outcome of future elections. “Leading figures on the far right have been sounding the alarm on Afghanistan evacuees all week,” Acosta said on his Saturday CNN show. “The refugees are coming! The refugees are coming!” “Over
Bubba Watson is making himself useful, and perhaps bringing some more eyes, at this week's Solheim Cup.
All the information you need to get ready for Sunday’s Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, the first of 10 NASCAR Cup Series playoff races.
"Kawhi is there an hour and a half before practice, he’s there an hour and a half after practice… he need half the day to get his s*** together."
Former Jags RB coach Terry Robiskie said that the team attempted to blackball Leonard Fournette ahead of his release.
TAMPA — Police Chief Brian Dugan is a short-timer. And he appears to be using some of it to speak his mind. Consider a recent late July text exchange between Dugan and City Council member Bill Carlson. The thread shows the retiring chief isn’t holding back on his biggest critic on council. And Carlson didn’t spare Dugan his opinion of the chief’s time at the helm of the Tampa Police ...
“Mr. McCarthy should be defending Congress’s prerogative to investigate, not trying to curb it with threats and bullying."
American tennis player Reilly Opelka joked that U.S. Open tickets sale must be struggling after he was fined $10,000 over a tote bag.
The NBA legend reality-checked professional athletes who are eschewing COVID-19 shots.
Europe left the Inverness Club here with a record advantage after the first day of the Solheim Cup - but they also went to their beds with a grievance. If Catriona Matthew’s team end up losing by a point then prepare for this rules row to escalate still further.