Open Farm Joins Loop As First Ever Pet Food Partner

Loop Partnership Now Offers Consumers Access to Ethically Sourced and Humanely Raised Pet Food in Reusable Packaging

TORONTO, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Farm Pet Food has officially partnered with Loop, the circular shopping platform developed by international recycling leader TerraCycle, as the first ever pet food participant. The new partnership will introduce consumers to reusable, refillable packaging as part of Open Farm's ongoing effort to positively impact the environment and reduce the use of single use packaging and disposable waste. Beginning immediately, consumers located in select markets can purchase Open Farm Freeze-Dried Raw Dog Food in reusable containers that are collected, cleaned, refilled and reused.

Open Farm Freeze Dried Raw More

"Sustainability is at the core of everything we do at Open Farm as we continue our commitment to raise the bar when it comes to feeding our pets and caring for our planet," said Isaac Langleben, Co-Founder and CEO of Open Farm. "Joining Loop is an important next step in reducing our environmental impact and is the perfect way to offer consumers a waste free option."

Open Farm continues to lead the industry towards sustainable pet food by disrupting the supply chain and changing the way pet food is sourced and produced. Partnering with Certified Humane®, Global Animal Partnership and Ocean Wise® to source ingredients from farm to bowl, Open Farm illustrates to the entire pet food industry that animal welfare and preserving the planet can both be accomplished while delivering quality products. In addition, as part of Open Farm's commitment to ethical and transparent sourcing practices, they are the first fully traceable pet food brand that allows pet parents to instantly trace the origin of every ingredient in their bag, to better understand why and where it came from.

To purchase Open Farm Freeze-Dried Raw Dog Food in reusable packaging please visit: Loopstore.com. As part of an initial pilot program, Open Farm Pet Food products are available to consumers located in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Washington, D.C., Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont, Rhode Island and Delaware. For additional information on Open Farm Pet Food please visit: OpenFarmPet.com.

About Open Farm Pet Food:

Open Farm Pet Food is a Toronto-based family business committed to raising the bar on the way we feed our pets, using only ethically sourced, transparent ingredients that serve a real purpose. Founded in 2013 by Isaac Langleben, Jacqueline Prehogan and Derek Beigleman, their mission is to deliver premium nutrition made with clean, nutritious whole foods produced in a way that respects animal welfare and the environment. Open Farm Pet Food is available throughout Canada and the U.S.

Connect with Open Farm Pet Food at openfarmpet.com or on Instagram and Facebook.

About Loop:

Loop is an initiative from TerraCycle, www.terracycle.com, an innovative waste management company whose mission is to Eliminate the Idea of Waste®. Operating nationally across 21 countries, TerraCycle partners with leading consumer product companies, retailers, cities, and facilities to recycle hard to recycle waste. Loop has been designed to addresses the issue of waste at its source by providing consumers a circular shopping platform while encouraging manufacturers to own and take responsibility for their packaging on the long term.