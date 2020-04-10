Open Farm Pet Food Provides One Month of Unlimited Free Therapy Sessions in Partnership with BetterHelp

TORONTO, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It is shown that animal-human interactions reduce anxiety, depression, and loneliness 1. In these uncertain times, Open Farm Pet Food wants to be sure people are getting the help they need – whether that's from their dog, cat or a professional. The company is partnering with online counseling service, BetterHelp, to offer unlimited free therapy sessions for anyone in the United States or Canada for a full month based on individual activation date.

As an added resource for consumers, Open Farm Pet Food will host a virtual training series with animal behaviorist, Dr. Jill Villarreal, to help both pet and pet parent reduce stress during this unprecedented time throughout the month of April. Among other topics, Dr. Jill will address pet massage, making walks more enjoyable and the importance of routine.

"Open Farm was built on the premise of doing good for our pets, the planet and our community," said Isaac Langleben, Co-Founder and CEO of Open Farm. "During these difficult times, we have doubled down on this mission, focusing more than ever on supporting our team, our retail partners and our communities as we all navigate this crisis. Offering free mental health support during this isolating time is crucial. While we know our pets are always there for us and can help ease negative feelings of stress and anxiety, we want to be sure everyone can get the help they need."

The effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19) are showing an increased need for mental health services. In the last month alone, BetterHelp onboarded 600 new therapists.

"BetterHelp's mission has always been to make professional counseling accessible and convenient so anyone can get help anytime, anywhere. We're grateful for the support of Open Farm Pet Food to enable more people access to the help they need during this time," says Alon Matas, founder and president of BetterHelp. "As the COVID-19 pandemic spreads, the number of new members with concerns of stress and anxiety in February-March more than doubled compared to February-March of last year."

Open Farm Pet Food is sponsoring one month of free counseling with licensed therapists to anyone who would like to utilize the service, which can be activated at any time. To get matched with a licensed therapist within 24 hours, visit OpenFarmPet.com/BetterHelp.

To help spread some joy, pet parents are encouraged to share how their pets are helping them cope on social media using #ThereForEachOther.

About Open Farm Pet Food

Open Farm Pet Food is a Toronto-based family business committed to raising the bar on the way we feed our pets, using only ethically sourced, transparent ingredients that serve a real purpose. Founded in 2013 by Isaac Langleben, Jacqueline Prehogan and Derek Beigleman, their mission is to deliver premium nutrition made with clean, nutritious whole foods produced in a way that respects animal welfare and the environment. Open Farm Pet Food is available throughout Canada and the U.S.

Connect with Open Farm Pet Food at openfarmpet.com or on Instagram and Facebook.

About BetterHelp

BetterHelp is the world's largest counseling service. We connect people facing life's challenges with a counselor from our network of licensed, accredited, and board-certified therapists. Each month, over 2,000,000 counseling messages, chats, voice calls, and video sessions are facilitated through BetterHelp's secure website and mobile app. Our mission is to provide everyone with easy, affordable, and private access to professional counseling, anytime, anywhere.

For more information, visit BetterHelp.com.

1 https://habri.org/research/mental-health/

Open Farm Pet Food More

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/open-farm-pet-food-provides-one-month-of-unlimited-free-therapy-sessions-in-partnership-with-betterhelp-301038687.html

SOURCE Open Farm Pet Food