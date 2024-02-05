Open house on improvements to Rice Street infrastructure to be held Tuesday

The busy urban corridor of Rice Street has served as a historic commercial district for St. Paul for a while, with some buildings dating back to the 1850s. Ramsey County and the city of St. Paul are joining together to update Rice Street’s aging infrastructure to keep pace with current needs.

From 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Washington Technology Magnet School, community members will meet for a Rice Street Visioning & Reconstruction Open House.

This event will showcase the road and landscape design, give attendees an opportunity to share feedback and learn about construction. The project’s vision is to provide business opportunities, increase pedestrian safety and connectivity, create an inviting environment and improve vehicle safety.

For more information, visit the project website at the ramseycounty.us or contact Project Manager Nick Fischer.

