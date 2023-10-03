Open Mic and CoffeeHouse event set for Oct. 6 at Headwaters

Oct. 2—BEMIDJI — Headwaters Music and Arts

will host an Open Mic and CoffeeHouse featuring The Two-Hearted Norwegians at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6, at Headwaters, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

The Two Hearted Norwegians consist of members Lance Heddan on flute and saxophone and John Henningsgaard on vocals, guitar and harmonica.

Heddan and Henningsgaard met at an open mic and "realized they could make music as a duo," a release said.

"Playing with Lance is liberating. It's much better than playing solo," Henningsgaard said in the release.

The duo's music features a mix of covers and original songs in the folk and blues traditions, with a jazzy twist.

Sign-up begins at 6:30 p.m. or by email to

jjhgaard@gmail.com.

Admission is $4 per person and $10 for families. Coffee and treats will be available for purchase courtesy of Apple Blossom Village in partnership with Starbucks.