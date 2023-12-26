Open Mic and CoffeeHouse event set for Jan. 5 at Headwaters

Dec. 25—BEMIDJI — Headwaters Music and Arts

will host an Open Mic and CoffeeHouse featuring Arden Guy and The Means at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 5, at Headwaters, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

"In March 2022, the Santa Anas lifted Arden Guy from the dusty streets of Las Vegas, Nevada and dropped him gently back down to Earth in the great Northwoods," a release said. "For him, Bemidji is close enough to heaven to allow him the chance to see what he's been missing, his lifelong dream of writing a collection of songs to sing and play for any and all who may want to listen."

Arden has completed his first collection of original music and is currently forming his band, The Means.

Sign-up begins at 6:30 p.m. or by email to

jjhgaard@gmail.com.

Admission is $4 per person and $10 for families. Coffee and treats will be available for purchase courtesy of Apple Blossom Village in partnership with Starbucks.