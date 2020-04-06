OPEN MINDS Announces Its New Program - The Executive Blueprint For Crisis Management

GETTYSBURG, Pa., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OPEN MINDS announced today the launch of its new program, The OPEN MINDS Executive Blueprint For Crisis Management – Building Organizational Sustainability & Success In A Disrupted Health & Human Service Market . The 32-week program is designed to help executives of specialty provider organizations navigate the strategic and operational challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic emergency.

The program consists of on-demand resources and technical assistance for crisis management. It is based on the seven-element crisis management model created by the OPEN MINDS team:

A crisis management plan

A cash management plan

A virtual service delivery/operations model

A virtual revenue generation model

A plan for short-term revenue maximization

A plan for aggressive short-term business development

A strategic plan for post-disruption sustainability

The OPEN MINDS Executive Blueprint program has two components. First, a 32-week live series of web briefings and technical assistance to support executives with the business challenges of the current state of emergency (and the period that follows). The second component is on-demand resources—themed toolkits, recordings and PowerPoint decks from all web briefings, readings books, on-demand technical assistance advice from our consulting team (via a toll-free number and e-mail help line), and a crisis management on-line discussion group—all in a virtual resource center.

"We are living in incredibly difficult times and I know the pandemic is especially taking a toll on health and human services executives of organizations serving the most vulnerable populations," said OPEN MINDS Chief Executive Officer Monica E. Oss. "The current situation that our country (and the world) is in is most threatening to the very consumers that we at OPEN MINDS have focused on as our mission for 30+ years—the consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. There are three dangers for these consumers—the likely higher death rates for consumers with chronic conditions and lack of social supports, the financial disruption to the organizations that serve these consumers, and (if history is our guide) that likelihood that the needs of these consumers will be underestimated in any financial relief efforts.

Our work at OPEN MINDS is to be part of the solution for these consumers. While we can't do much about developing new treatments or about changing the decisions of our political leaders, we can help organizations whose services are likely to be disrupted by the soon-to-occur recession."

The OPEN MINDS Executive Blueprint program is free to all elite-level OPEN MINDS Circle subscribers. However, the launch web briefing led by OPEN MINDS Chief Executive Officer Monica E. Oss— Building Resiliency In The Face Of Adversity: The OPEN MINDS Executive Blueprint For Organizational Sustainability —on Tuesday, April 7 (at 1 pm eastern) is open to the public at no charge.

Each of the two-hour web briefings scheduled throughout the next eight months will include a 60-minute information-packed discussion of a crisis management topic and 60 minutes of consultation and technical assistance with the OPEN MINDS consulting team.

Interested executives can register for the web briefing and learn more about The OPEN MINDS Executive Blueprint program and the full web briefing schedule on the OPEN MINDS website: www.openminds.com .