Open Orphan plc's (LON:ORPH) Shift From Loss To Profit

Open Orphan plc's (LON:ORPH): Open Orphan plc operates as a clinical research organization pharmaceutical services company with a focus on virology, vaccine studies, and orphan drugs in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, the Netherlands, Germany, and Singapore. The UK£81m market-cap company announced a latest loss of -€6.5m on 31 December 2019 for its most recent financial year result. Many investors are wondering the rate at which ORPH will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” I’ve put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for ORPH, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 2 industry analysts covering ORPH, the consensus is breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2020, before turning a profit of €6.8m in 2021. Therefore, ORPH is expected to breakeven roughly a few months from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, I calculated the rate at which ORPH must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 113% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, ORPH may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving ORPH’s growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, take into account that generally healthcare tech companies, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

Before I wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. ORPH currently has a relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in ORPH’s case is 60%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

