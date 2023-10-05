These open Pennsylvania state jobs don’t require a degree — one offers up to $72K a year

If you’re searching for a job and don’t have a college degree, plenty of options are available through Pennsylvania’s state government.

Just under 46% of Centre County residents older than 25 hold a bachelor’s degree or a higher level of education, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Those who do not hold that level of education may find work more easily in Pennsylvania, where Gov. Josh Shapiro recently eliminated requirements of a four-year college degree for most government jobs.

If you’re looking for work with steady pay and strong benefits, the public sector may be your best bet in the Keystone State. Here’s a look at some of the most intriguing jobs currently open, advertised publicly and without advanced educational requirements through the commonwealth’s online portal as of early October.

Game lands maintenance worker

Salary: $35,177 to $51,722

Agency: Pennsylvania Game Commission

Description: In this role, a worker would help preserve and sustain Pennsylvania game lands, facilities, infrastructure, habitats and resource areas, the job description reads. More specific tasks include assisting with controlled burns on game land grounds, assisting with equipment maintenance, posting information signs, performing husbandry operations, maintaining trails and pathways, helping wildlife conservation officers and more.

Anyone in this role should have at least one year of experience using construction or agricultural tools and equipment, construction equipment operation or a combination of experience and training. The position, based in Venango County, requires possession of an active Pennsylvania non-commercial driver’s license.

Clerical assistant 2

Salary: $16.86 hourly

Agency: Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission

Description: The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is hiring a clerical assistant to help with key components of its work, including printing boat titles, boat registrations and launch permits, the job description reads. A worker in this role would also prepare documents for distribution to consumers and provide agencywide office support.

This full-time job requires about six months of clerical work experience or graduation from high school, or some combination of equivalent experience and training. It is based in Dauphin County.

DCNR Ranger

Salary: $21.98 hourly

Agency: Department of Conservation and Natural Resources

Description: Neshaminy State Park in Bensalem is hiring a full-time, seasonal ranger to help serve as a public service, safety and law enforcement officer for the park. Key duties include patrolling the park, enforcing its laws and rules, investigating complaints, accidents and crimes and taking charge during emergencies. Work occasionally includes heavy physical operations and hazardous conditions in inclement weather. Hiking and climbing is necessary.

This position does not offer benefits, according to its job description. A worker in this role must be willing to work weekends, holidays and all shifts.

The minimum experience for this role is one year as a forest or park ranger, successful completion of the DCNR ranger trainee program or completion of a department-approved law enforcement training program and at least 15 college credits in natural or environmental science fields. This job is based in Bucks County.

Clerical assistant 3

Salary: $39,621 to $59,129

Agency: Pennsylvania Department of Transportation

Description: The Bureau of Motor Vehicles is searching for a clerical assistant who will help process travel expenses, format communications materials, handle executive correspondence, address customer inquiries and research motor vehicle records, among other duties. A worker in this role will also compile reports, procure supplies and coordinate interviews and scheduling for potential employees.

Successful candidates should have at least one year as a clerical assistant in the public sector or an equivalent combination of experience and training, the job description reads. This job is based in Dauphin County.

Mail production operator

Salary: $33,978 to $48,489

Agency: Pennsylvania Department of Transportation

Description: A worker in this role would help process a high volume of computer-generated mail through automated equipment. The job description says it’s a great work opportunity for those who want to master the latest technologies.

This role seeks applicants with at least one year of experience as a mail production assistant or a clerk, or an equivalent combination of experience and training. This job is based in Dauphin County.

PennDOT CDL Operator (Transportation Equipment Operator A)

Salary: $41,076 to $48,489

Agency: Pennsylvania Department of Transportation

Description: Equipment operators in this role would plow snow and work on construction sites, which are “vital to the safety of the public traveling Pennsylvania roads,” the job description reads. Additional tasks include performing manual labor, making minor repairs to equipment and covering preventative maintenance tasks for trucks and equipment.

Applicants should complete the Transportation Equipment Operator Trainee Program or graduate from a commercial driver’s license training school, or some combination of experience and training. Special requirements for this role included possession of a valid Pennsylvania Class A or Class B commercial driver’s license with the air brake restriction removed, plus a valid medical examiner’s certificate in accordance with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations.

This job is based in Chester County.

Custodial worker 1

Salary: $32,235 to $42,836

Agency: Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs

Description: A custodian in this role would perform general cleaning duties for the Southwestern Veterans’ Center, one of six residential long-term care facilities operated by the commonwealth’s Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. Key responsibilities include covering general cleaning duties such as mopping, sweeping, dusting, waxing, and washing. Work in this role involves the use of custodial supplies and may involve moving and lifting heavy furniture.

No minimum experience or training is required for this role, but previous work as a custodian or janitor in an assisted living facility is preferred, according to the job description. The job is based in Allegheny County.

Executive secretary 2

Salary: $47,472 to $72,176

Agency: Pennsylvania Department of Revenue

Description: The commonwealth’s Department of Revenue seeks an employee who would maintain a calendar for the department’s secretary and executive deputy secretary while providing information for coming events and screening emails, mail and calls. A worker in this role would also provide direction to the executive secretaries, maintain a file on taxpayer requests and approve outgoing letter responses on behalf of the secretary.

Applicants for this role should hold at least five years of experience in secretarial work or an equivalent combination of experience and training. This position is based in Dauphin County.