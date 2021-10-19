Open records refusal causes concern

Derrick James, The Woodward News, Okla.
·4 min read

Oct. 19—A southeast Oklahoma town's refusal to fulfill an Oklahoma Open Records Act request for a settlement agreement with the former police chief caused concern with a district attorney and a state press association executive.

Quinton's Board of Trustees members voted 3-2 during an Oct. 14 special meeting to accept the resignation of Lawrence "Larry" Ruiz Jr. — the now former police chief a Pittsburg County judge said isn't a reliable witness due to legal history involving dishonesty. The board also approved a settlement agreement with Ruiz — without disclosing anything about the agreement and did not fulfill the News-Capital's open records request for the document.

Oklahoma Press Association Executive Vice President Mark Thomas said that unless a specific state statute is cited upon the denial of a records request, then the denial is a "willful violation" of the law.

According to Title 51, O.S. § 24A.17 (A), "any public official who willfully violates any provision of the Oklahoma Open Records Act, upon conviction, shall be guilty of a misdemeanor, and shall be punished by a fine not exceeding $500 or by imprisonment in the county jail for a period not exceeding one year, or by both such fine and imprisonment."

"The general rule is that local government should be transparent," District 18 District Attorney Chuck Sullivan told the News-Capital. He added some exceptions exist, but believes government should be transparent to the people it governs.

Quinton's board approved a motion to "authorize the mayor to execute the General Release and Settlement Agreement and to authorize issuance of the payment of the amounts set forth in the agreement upon fulfillment of Lawrence Ruiz of any obligations required of him."

The News-Capital submitted a request Oct. 15 under the Oklahoma Open Records Act for a copy of the settlement agreement and Ruiz's resignation letter.

A Quinton city official responded through the advice of attorneys that "there are terms and conditions that have to be met before agreement is final. Once they have been met, we may furnish them when requested" — and denied the request.

When asked what those terms and conditions were, the city official said she did not know and was told to give "no comment" on any further questions on the matter "until it's done."

The city official said Ruiz's final day as police chief was Oct. 14.

Sullivan said his office has not filed any charges during his tenure against a person for violating the Act — but said his office would charge somebody if the burden can be met.

He said with just like any other crime, his office has a burden to meet before any criminal charge arises from an alleged open records violation.

The DA also said the burden would not be met if a city official who receives bad advice from a lawyer violates the open records act.

"If a person is consulting with a lawyer in an attempt to not break the law and the lawyer tells them what the law is and the lawyer maybe is wrong, but tells that person and they follow that advice, how can I prove the intent?" Sullivan said.

Sullivan did say although consulting with an attorney could shield a person from possible criminal charges, it does not prevent a civil lawsuit to be filed against an alleged open records violator.

The Act continues to state any person denied access to records of a public body or public official "may bring a civil suit for declarative or injunctive relief, or both, but such civil suit shall be limited to records requested and denied prior to filing of the civil suit."

According to the law, if the person who brought the lawsuit is successful, they "shall be entitled to reasonable attorney fees" but if the public body or public official successfully defends a civil suit and the court finds that the suit was clearly frivolous "the public body or public official shall be entitled to reasonable attorney fees."

The law does however shield a public body or public official if a record that is covered under the act is released.

"A public body or public official shall not be civilly liable for damages for providing access to records as allowed under the Oklahoma Open Records Act," the law states.

The Board of Trustees originally placed Ruiz on administrative leave with pay on Aug. 12 after a Pittsburg County judge ruled Ruiz lacks credibility as a witness due to legal history involving crimes of dishonesty.

A previous open records request by the News-Capital and fulfilled by town officials revealed Ruiz was paid $21.15 an hour.

Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. workers face layoffs as U.S COVID-19 vaccine mandates kick in

    Thousands of unvaccinated workers across the United States are facing potential job losses as a growing number of states, cities and private companies start to enforce mandates for inoculation against COVID-19. In the latest high-profile example, Washington State University (WSU) fired its head football coach and four of his assistants on Monday for failing to comply with the state's vaccine requirement. The coach, Nick Rolovich, had applied for a religious exemption from the mandate earlier this month.

  • Government unable to say how much net zero strategy will cost households

    The Treasury admit 'it is not possible to forecast household impacts' in their Net Zero Review.

  • Judge refuses to suppress video evidence in Josh Duggar case

    A federal judge has denied motions to suppress video evidence found on electronic devices that were seized from former reality TV star Josh Duggar, who is facing child pornography charges. U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks also said Monday that a hearing on the motions isn't warranted, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Duggar, who appeared in TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting,” was charged in April with two counts of downloading and possessing child pornography.

  • Southwest scraps plan to put unvaccinated employees on unpaid leave

    If exemption requests have not been reviewed or approved by Dec. 8, employees will continue to work and get paid. They will have to follow mask and social distancing guidelines.

  • Democratic divide over spending priorities tests Biden's deal-making skills

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden's much-vaunted decades of congressional experience face a serious test in days ahead, as he tries to corral warring Democratic factions on massive spending and infrastructure bills. U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has set Oct. 31 as the deadline for the House to pass a $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal that has already passed the Senate and has broad bipartisan support, but that deadline is looking increasingly unrealistic, according to sources briefed on negotiations inside and outside the White House. Biden was to meet separately on Tuesday afternoon with a group of progressive lawmakers who are adamantly insisting that Biden agree to a $3.5 trillion budget bill, and a more moderate group concerned about that level of spending and how to pay for it.

  • District attorneys refuse to prosecute some GOP-led laws

    When Republican lawmakers in Tennessee blocked a policy to ease up on low-level marijuana cases, Nashville's top prosecutor decided on a workaround: He just didn't charge anyone with the crime. Meanwhile, in Georgia, the Gwinnett County solicitor vowed not to punish anyone for the crime of distributing food or water to voters in line. Tampa’s chief prosecutor says a law that allows law enforcement to detain protesters until their court date is “an assault on our democracy.”

  • McCain book shares why she left 'toxic' times at 'The View'

    Meghan McCain says she decided to leave “The View” following her second day back from maternity leave in January when frequent foil Joy Behar said “I did not miss you” during a political argument. McCain, who left this summer after four years as the daytime talk show's conservative voice, told that and other backstage stories in a new book, “Bad Republican,” and subsequent interview with Variety. McCain had announced on July 1 that she was leaving “The View” because she did not want to be uprooted from her Washington life with her husband, commentator Ben Domenech, and daughter Liberty when the show returned to its New York studio.

  • Train riders held up phones as woman was raped, police say

    A man charged with raping a woman on a commuter train just outside of Philadelphia harassed her for more than 40 minutes while multiple people held up their phones to seemingly record the assault without intervening, authorities said. More than two dozen train stops passed as the man harassed, groped and eventually raped the woman, the police chief for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority said at a news conference Monday. Both the man and woman got on the train at the same stop Wednesday night in North Philadelphia.

  • A California Construction Worker Asked a Speeding Motorist to Slow Down. He Was Shot Seven Times In Response.

    The family of a California Black construction worker wants answers after their loved one was shot several times in what is now being looked at […]

  • 125 men arrested, 5 victims freed in Hillsborough County undercover human trafficking operation

    On Monday, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister announced details of a 20-day long, undercover human trafficking operation that saw 125 men arrested and four women freed.

  • Florida police officer, 28, killed in overnight confrontation with teenage suspect

    HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — It all started with a call about a suspicious person. A young man tooled around on a bright red bicycle, pulling up to parked cars and giving the door handles a good tug. But within 25 minutes of the police call to the upscale suburban neighborhood, the emergency was no longer about a possible burglar on a bike. A flurry of police in tactical gear rushed the neighborhood ...

  • Trump Can’t Help Himself, Lashes Out at Colin Powell

    The former president is jealous of how the media is covering the late Republican's death

  • Ted Cruz blasted Australia’s COVID rules. A top Australian official didn’t hold back

    “Nearly 70,000 Texans have tragically died from COVID,” the Australian official said. “There have been zero deaths in the Territory.”

  • A 16-Year-Old Driver in a Truck Ran Over Six Cyclists—and Still Hasn’t Been Arrested

    Six cyclists were seriously injured after a 16-year-old tried to “roll coal” on them. The investigation is being handled by the District Attorney, who acknowledged the driver has connections to city officials.

  • Accused Cop Killer Jason Banegas Due In Court Tuesday

    Brooke Shafer reports Jason Banegas is accused of fatally shooting Hollywood police Officer Yandy Chirino on Sunday.

  • Jordan Klepper Exposes MAGA Morons Who Still Think ‘Trump Won’

    Comedy CentralJordan Klepper hadn’t attended a Trump rally since he inadvertently found himself in the middle of the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, “a day no one will ever forget, unless you’re a Republican member of Congress,” the Daily Show contributor joked in his latest dispatch. But this past week, Klepper boldly returned to the scene, trolling the crowd at the former president’s big Iowa event for the most embarrassing devotees he could find.What he discovered more than anything was banners, flag

  • Wake Forest officer breaks car window to arrest woman. Police chief responds.

    The officer tells the woman he will count down from five, then breaks the window with his baton after three.

  • Ex-Spy Behind Salacious Trump Dossier Has Damning Theory About Alleged Pee Tape

    Christopher Steele says he thinks the infamous golden showers tape is real -- and shared why he believes Russia hasn't released it.

  • Four people shot, including innocent bystander, at Park City Center

    Police say four people, including an innocent bystander, were shot Sunday afternoon at Park City Center in Lancaster.

  • Trump Dodges Questions in Marathon Deposition Over Protest Violence, Lawyer Claims

    David Dee Delgado/GettyDonald Trump testified under oath for about four-and-a-half hours on Monday over his role in a 2015 incident where protesters allege they were assaulted by his security team outside Trump Tower.The deposition took place at Trump Tower, from 10 a.m. to about 2:30 p.m., according to the activists’ lawyer, Benjamin Dictor, who claimed that there were a handful of questions Trump declined to answer. The attorney added that he planned to ask the judge in a civil suit stemming f