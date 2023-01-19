Open Source: Amazon workers faint on job, blame warehouse heat

Amazon is one of the largest employers in Wake County, largely due to its massive distribution center in Garner. This week’s Open Source, The N&O’s weekly technology newsletter, covers a pair of recent events at the facility.

Garner workers faint during shift, hospitalized

Two Amazon workers in Garner were taken to area hospitals Sunday after they said they felt faint on the job. While neither was formally diagnosed with a heat-related illness, each said the warehouse where they work packing products was notably hot during their shift.

“I don’t know why it was so hot, but I know it was hot,” said one of the employees who was transported to a nearby WakeMed in an ambulance. “It’s always hot in there.”

On Thursday, I spoke with four more Amazon employees who also said that the heat at the Garner facility has become an issue.

“Recently, the heat in the warehouse has been like super bad,” one of these workers said. “Even with the fans at the station, for me, it didn’t help at all.”

I’ve been tracking ambulance responses to Amazon’s Garner distribution center for a few months, noting in a past edition of this newsletter that the facility has averaged an ambulance call around once every three days since it opened in August 2020. According to data provided by Wake County, the most common reason for these ambulance responses during this time has been “unconscious/fainting.”

Workers at Amazon warehouses in other states have previously complained about high temperatures at their facilities. Ryan Brown, an Amazon employee in Garner who is leading an effort to unionize his workplace, said the heat — even in the winter — is an issue at Garner, too.

The facility employs between 4,000 and 5,000 people.

Garner workers’ group files unfair labor practice against Amazon

Staying with the Garner plant, the organizing group Ryan Brown started, called C.A.U.S.E., has filed an unfair labor practice charge against Amazon, accusing the company of disciplining an employee for engaging in what are called “protected concerted activities.”

Story continues

C.A.U.S.E. filed the claim on Dec. 8, and it’s being backed by a prominent New York City law firm in the case.

“Protected concerted activities” are outlined in Section 7 of the National Labor Relations Act, which is the bedrock of American labor law. Covered activities include trying to organize a union or collectively bargain.

Last month, another unfair labor practice charge was also filed against Amazon at a center in Charlotte.

Cary company’s incentive agreement ends early

In another example that many (if not most) state-backed economic projects never reach their initial hiring targets, North Carolina canceled the 2017 job grant for the communications technology firm Trilliant Networks last week.

Six years ago, Trilliant received a $1.3 million grant to move its headquarters from California to Cary and add 130 jobs. The company will keep its Cary headquarters but fell well short on the job creation front. Incentives are tied to hiring, so Trilliant only received a sliver of its grant.

The company blamed the pandemic for derailing its hiring plans.

Trilliant Networks corporate headquarters in Cary, NC, photographed on Jan. 17, 2023.

National tech happenings

Microsoft announced 10,000 layoffs in another major jobs blow to the tech sector. No word yet if North Carolina employees will be impacted.

New analysis finds fewer companies are paying ransomware attackers. Fun fact: North Carolina is one of two states that bans public entities from negotiating with ransomware hackers.

In an effort to stave off bans, TikTok says it’s taking steps to be more transparent with U.S. regulators, including about how its algorithm works. The video app is owned by a Chinese company and many are concerned that the Chinese government could interfere or propagandize through the app.

Last week, North Carolina joined the long list of states to ban TikTok from government devices.

Thanks for reading!

This newsletter was produced with financial support from a coalition of partners led by Innovate Raleigh as part of an independent journalism fellowship program. The N&O maintains full editorial control of the work.

Open Source

Do you enjoy Triangle tech news? Subscribe to Open Source, The News & Observer's weekly technology newsletter and look for it in your inbox every Friday morning. Sign up here.