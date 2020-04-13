Open Source PPE: Inside the Project Decentralizing Face Mask Production

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States federal government gave passing thought to its stockpile of respiratory masks.

Respiratory masks, long downplayed by health and government officials as an effective precautionary measure, are now a critically important tool in stopping the metastasization of COVID-19. Yet, from hospitals to pharmacy shelves, supplies are dwindling.

“If it were to be a severe event, we would need 3.5 billion N95 respirator masks” to get through the coronavirus crisis, Dr. Robert Kadlec, assistant secretary for preparedness and response, testified before the U.S. Senate Health Committee in late March. At that time, the U.S. had approximately 42 million masks on hand, a fraction of the needed supply, and the situation has hardly improved since. Depending on how you count, the United States is still short between 70 to 100 million face masks per month.

Related: US Treasury Approves Square as Coronavirus Stimulus Lender

See also: CoinDesk Survey – Crypto Wants Stronger Public Response to Coronavirus

Spurred by federal incentives, domestic manufacturers including Kimberly-Clark and Honeywell have stepped up their disaster preparedness response, with 3M alone pledging to nearly double output to two billion masks per year. But last Tuesday, after President Donald Trump pledged to buy 600 million masks from five domestic producers, at least one said it wouldn’t be able to fill its part of the order until September. Even well-funded conglomerations lack the capacity to ramp up short-run “burst capacity” production on any meaningful scale.

That’s where the Open PPE Project comes in. A group of about 15 technologists and engineers based in the Midwest is forging a way to spin up mask-making facilities across the country. The idea is to give manufacturing capability to individual hospitals, towns and states, thereby alleviating the constraints of centralized production.

There are supply chain and regulatory complexities that are obstructing other projects.

Related: Crypto Long & Short: DeFi and Traditional Finance Are Forming an Unlikely Friendship

Beginning with their own factory churning out N95-like masks in the midwest, the group hopes its open-source model can be adopted by others, when the need strikes. Their plan includes tracking down raw materials with resilient domestic supply chains, designing a functional mask fit for mass production and reuse, and going through legal review so distribution is never cut off by the state.

“There are supply chain and regulatory complexities that are obstructing other projects,” Matt Parlmer, brainchild of the Open PPE Project and CEO of applied computer science company Ohlogen, said. “We’re doing our best to essentially be the wedge in that crack and drive it open so as many people as possible can start manufacturing masks.”

Open sourcing

Parlmer has taken to giving daily updates on the project, so other organizations can know what hurdles stand in their way.

“We realized from a structural perspective masks are not that complicated of a product. The really complicated part is handled by upstream manufacturers who make the filter material,” he said. This material, sometimes referred to as N95 Meltblown, is a type of polypropylene thermoplastic made from byproducts of the petrochemical industry.

See also: Researchers Are Tapping Blockchain Tools in Fight Against Coronavirus

It normally costs pennies on the kilogram, but state and corporate buying has driven up the cost on the open market. That has forced Parlmer into MacGyver ways to limit wasted materials. Teaming up with the thousands of engineers and coders volunteering their time and expertise at Helpful Engineering, Parlmer and his team have designed an N95-equivalent mask that requires less filter material. Something as simple as making filter squares rather than circles significantly reduces the amount of plastic left on the cutting room floor, he said.

By crowdsourcing designs, the team had the flexibility to go back to first principles. The Open PPE mask will be reusable, allowing people to swap out filters as needed, rather than tossing out or having to sterilize the entire product. Further, while most N95s are machined using “complex thermoforming or ultrasonic tools,” these masks are simple enough to be churned out by any factory. “You might be able to find that production capability in the United States or in Germany over the course of a year, but you’re not gonna find that in Uganda,” Parlmer said.