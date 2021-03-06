Open spaces, no pharmacies: rural US confronts vaccine void

  • Debbie Monahan, a school nurse, pulls down Charles Robbins' sleeve after giving him his second shot of the coronavirus vaccine at Surry County High School in Dendron, Va., on Saturday Feb. 27, 2021. Getting the coronavirus vaccine has been a challenge for rural counties in the U.S. that lack medical facilities such as a pharmacy or a well-equipped doctor's office. (AP Photo/Ben Finley)
  • Co-owner of Creative Works Gallery and Cafe, Sarah Mayo, gestures during an interview in Surry, Va., Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. Mayo opened the cafe and gallery in an old pharmacy which closed. Mayo kept the pharmacy signs to remind people of what was there. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
  • A sign informing customers that the pharmacy is closed sits in an empty store in Wakefield, Va., Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. Getting the coronavirus vaccine has been a challenge for rural counties in the U.S. that lack medical facilities such as a pharmacy or a well-equipped doctor's office. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
  • Charles Robbins celebrates getting his second shot of coronavirus vaccine at Surry County High School in Dendron, Va., on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. Getting the coronavirus vaccine has been a challenge for rural counties in the U.S. that lack medical facilities such as a pharmacy or a well-equipped doctor's office. (AP Photo/Ben Finley)
  • Charles Robbins celebrates with his daughter Charlome Pierce, right, after getting his second shot of coronavirus vaccine at Surry County High School in Dendron, Va., on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. Getting the coronavirus vaccine has been a challenge for rural counties in the U.S. that lack medical facilities such as a pharmacy or a well-equipped doctor's office. Pierce and her father were relieved to get their second shots in late February. (AP Photo/Ben Finley)
  • Retired pharmacist, Russell Alan Garner, stands behind the counter in his empty store in Wakefield, Va., Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. Getting the coronavirus vaccine has been a challenge for rural counties in the U.S. that lack medical facilities such as a pharmacy or a well-equipped doctor's office. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
1 / 6

Virus Outbreak Rural Pharmacies

Debbie Monahan, a school nurse, pulls down Charles Robbins' sleeve after giving him his second shot of the coronavirus vaccine at Surry County High School in Dendron, Va., on Saturday Feb. 27, 2021. Getting the coronavirus vaccine has been a challenge for rural counties in the U.S. that lack medical facilities such as a pharmacy or a well-equipped doctor's office. (AP Photo/Ben Finley)
BEN FINLEY
·7 min read

SURRY, Va. (AP) — When Charlome Pierce searched where her 96-year-old father could get a COVID-19 vaccine in January, she found zero options anywhere near their home in Virginia. The lone medical clinic in Surry County had none, and the last pharmacy in an area with roughly 6,500 residents and more land mass than Chicago closed years ago.

To get their shots, some residents took a ferry across the sprawling James River to cities such as Williamsburg. Others drove more than an hour past farms and woodlands - the county got its first stoplight in 2007 - to reach a medical facility offering the vaccine.

At one point, Pierce heard about a state-run vaccination event 45 minutes away, No more appointments were available, which perhaps was for the best: the wait there reportedly could last up to seven hours.

“That would have been a daunting task,” she said, citing her father’s health conditions and frequent need to use the bathroom. “I could not have had him sit in a car and wait for something that might happen. We’re not in a Third World country.”

As the nation's campaign against the coronavirus moves from mass inoculation sites to drugstores and doctors' offices, getting vaccinated remains a challenge for residents of “pharmacy deserts,” communities without pharmacies or well-equipped health clinics. To improve access,” the federal government has partnered with 21 companies that run free-standing pharmacies or pharmacy services inside grocery stores and other locations.

More than 40,000 stores are expected to take part, and the Biden administration has said that nearly 90% of Americans live within five miles of one, from Hy-Vee and Walmart to Costco and Rite-Aid.

But there are gaps in the map: More than 400 rural counties with a combined population of nearly 2.5 million people lack a retail pharmacy that’s included in the partnership. More than 100 of those counties either have no pharmacy or have a pharmacy that historically did not offer services such as flu shots, and possibly lacks the equipment or certified staff to vaccinate customers.

Independent pharmacies that have traditionally served rural areas have been disappearing, casualties of mail-order prescriptions and more competition from chains like Walgreen’s and CVS with greater power to negotiate with insurance companies, according to Keith Mueller, director of the University of Iowa’s RUPRI Center for Rural Health Policy Analysis.

“There are a lot of counties that would be left out” of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, said Mueller, whose research center compiled the pharmacy data on the 400 counties. “In the Western states in particular, you have a vast geography and very few people.”

Challenges to obtaining a vaccine shot near home aren’t limited to rural areas. There is a relative dearth of medical facilities in some urban areas, particularly for Black Americans, according to a study published in February by the University of Pittsburgh’s School of Pharmacy and the West Health Policy Center.

The study listed 69 counties where Black residents were much more likely to have to travel more than a mile to get to a potential vaccination site, including a pharmacy, a hospital or a federally qualified health center. One-third of those counties were urban, including the home counties of cities such as Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Detroit and New Orleans.

Additionally, the study identified 94 counties where Black residents were significantly more likely than white residents to have to go than 10 miles to reach a potential vaccination site. The counties were mostly heavily concentrated in the southeastern U.S. — Virginia had the most of any state with 16 — and in Texas.

The shortage of pharmacies and other medical infrastructure in some of the nation’s rural areas highlights the health care disparities that have become more stark during the coronavirus pandemic, which has disproportionately affected members of racial minority and lower-income groups.

The former drug store in Surry County, where about 40% of the residents are Black, is now a café. No one seems to remember exactly when the Surry Drug. Co. closed, but café co-owner Sarah Mayo remembers going there as a child. Now, she drives 45 minutes to a Walmart or CVS.

“I don’t know if more people would take the vaccine” if the pharmacy still existed, Mayo, 62, said. “But at least you would have a local person that you trust who would explain the pros and cons.”

Surry County residents also used to pick up prescriptions at Wakefield Pharmacy in neighboring Sussex County until it, too, closed in November. The owner, Russell Alan Garner, wanted to retire and couldn't find a buyer.

“We’ve become dinosaurs,” Garner said.

In January, Surry County officials saw vaccines arrive in other parts of Virginia that had more people or more coronavirus cases. Fearing doses might not arrive for months, if ever, they began to pressure state officials.

In a letter to the governor’s office, Surry joined with surrounding communities to express concerns about vaccine “equity,” particularly for low-income and other disadvantaged populations. Some of those communities said they had reallocated money to support vaccination efforts.

“The thing about living in a rural community is that you’re often overlooked by everybody from politicians right on through to the agencies,” said county Supervisor Michael Drewry.

Surry County Administrator Melissa Rollins wrote to the regional health district, stating that driving outside the county wasn’t practical for most residents. She said Surry was willing to sponsor a mass vaccination site, had devised a plan to recruit people who could administer shots and make sure that eligible residents would be ready.

The first clinic in Surry County was held Feb. 6 at the high school in the small town of Dendron. The school district was inoculating teachers and other staff members when officials with the county and regional health district staff learned of extra doses, prompting a rush to get the word out.

Surry already had a waitlist of eligible people through a survey it designed to reach vulnerable residents. It used its emergency alert telephone system, since internet access is spotty.

Pierce got the call and quickly headed out with her father, Charles Robbins. It was a 20-minute drive to the high school and a two-hour wait. Pierce, 64, also got a shot, along with about 240 other people that day.

Three more vaccination clinics have been held in the county. And the regional health district had administered 1,080 doses there as of March 2. The number makes up the majority of doses that county residents have received, although several hundred received their shots outside of the county.

All told, about 1,800 county residents have received at least one dose. That’s about 28% of the population and was almost twice the state’s average rate. About half the people who’ve received vaccines are Black.

The Virginia Department of Health said that vaccine distribution has been based on population and COVID rates. But moving forward, the department said it’s considering tweaks to ensure more geographical and racial equity.

Pierce and her father were relieved to get their second shots in late February. But she said Surry’s rural character placed it at a disadvantage in the beginning.

“I have close friends, people who are essential workers, who’ve had to go as far away as an hour to get a shot,” she said. “You shouldn’t be marginalized by your zip code.”

But driving vast distances is a way of life for many in rural areas, said Bruce Adams, a cattleman and commissioner for Utah’s San Juan County, which is nearly the size of New Jersey and overlaps with the Navajo Nation.

“I got both shots, and I had to drive 44 miles roundtrip for each one to a public health center,” Adams, 71, said. “I don’t think it’s any more of a problem than anything else we do normally in our lives...going to the doctor, the dentist, getting your haircut.”

Recommended Stories

  • Lebanon's caretaker PM warns of chaos as currency plunges

    Lebanon's caretaker prime minister warned Saturday that the country was quickly headed toward chaos and appealed to politicians to put aside differences in order form a new government that can attract desperately needed foreign assistance. Hassan Diab threatened to suspend his duties if that would increase pressure for a new Cabinet to be formed. The crash in the local currency has resulted in a sharp increase in prices as well as delays in the arrival of fuel shipments, leading to more extended power cuts around the country, in some areas reaching more than 12 hours a day.

  • Tired of following COVID-19 safety protocols? You have pandemic fatigue. Here's what to do.

    Pandemic fatigue is contributing to the decline in the use of personal safety precautions. So, what can we do as the COVID-19 crisis continues?

  • India asks states to prioritize vaccinations in areas with surging COVID-19 cases

    India's federal government on Saturday asked local authorities to prioritize COVID-19 vaccinations in several districts of eight states including New Delhi that have seen a spike in coronavirus cases in recent weeks, it said in a statement. More than 60 districts across New Delhi, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Chandigarh, "continue to be of concern", the government said. "These districts are seeing a decrease in total tests being conducted, low share of (tests), increase in weekly positivity and low number of contact tracing of the COVID positive cases," it added, citing a risk of transmission to neighbouring regions.

  • ‘People should be worried’ about COVID-19 variants, expert says

    Thanks to natural mutations, more-infectious and potentially deadlier variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 are now racing around the globe and are threatening to turn back the recent progress against the disease due to vaccination.

  • A far-right threat shut down US Congress this week. Why aren't we talking about it?

    It’s hard to know how serious the threat was, but either way House Democrats’ decision was terrible for US democracy ‘This extraordinary decision barely made the front pages of most US newspapers. In fact, the Washington Post covered it in its Metro section.’ Photograph: J Scott Applewhite/AP You might have missed it, but this week the House of Representatives canceled its meetings after the Capitol police warned of “a possible plot to breach the Capitol”. Most international media did not even cover it, and this extraordinary decision barely made the front pages of most US newspapers. In fact, the Washington Post covered it in its “Metro” section. Ironically, the New York Post, a rightwing tabloid, captured the significance best with its screaming headline “House Democrats surrender to QAnon, scrap March 4 session amid fortified Capitol”. What was the alleged threat that made the Democrats decide to cancel House meetings, something that has not happened since the attacks of 9/11? Even on 6 January, when pro-Trump rioters literally attacked the US Capitol, Congress returned to its session. According to news coverage, intelligence sources told Congress there was online chatter within QAnon circles that Donald Trump was going to be inaugurated for a second term on 4 March, the original inauguration date set in the constitution. Some federal sources also believed that militia members were involved, although it is unclear whether they had actually announced or promoted violence. Unfortunately, we will likely never know the real extent of the threat; intelligence agencies operate in almost complete secrecy in the US, with little congressional oversight, and almost no transparency to the broader public. But let’s assume, for argument’s sake, that there was indeed a far-right militia or militias that were planning to ensure that the former president was “inaugurated” this March. Are we really to believe that this threat was so serious that the state could not protect one of the most important institutions of its democratic system? Of course, that is exactly what seemed to happen earlier this year, on 6 January. But as investigations into that event have shown, the main reason the far-right mob was able to successfully storm the Capitol was the stunning incompetence of the Capitol police as well as White House sabotage of plans to support the police with national guard forces. But Trump has left the White House and Joe Biden has said he takes the threat of far-right domestic violent extremism very seriously. Moreover, Washington DC has been transformed into a garrison city in the wake of January’s so-called insurrection. Biden’s inauguration was protected by 26,000 members of the national guard, in addition to members of Washington DC’s almost 4,000-strong Metro police department and the 2,300-strong United States Capitol police – not to speak of the Secret Service and other intelligence, law enforcement and security forces. Even today, 7,000 members of the national guard remain in the nation’s capital and barbed-wire fences have gone up around key buildings, including the White House. How big was this week’s threat that thousands of heavily armed soldiers, who are sent off to fight wars abroad, were deemed incapable of defending the House of Representatives against it? If the threat were indeed so formidable, much more far-reaching measures would be in order. We would need a state of emergency, to protect the democratic system, and to mobilize local, state and federal intelligence, law enforcement and military (national guard, but, who knows, even regular military), to ensure that the state reclaims the monopoly of violence. If, however, the threat is not really so great, and the available troops in and around DC are able to deal with it, then why would it be necessary to cancel the meetings of one of the key institutions of the democratic system? First, it makes the state look very weak … Second, it makes the far right in general, and the broader QAnon subculture, look very strong It is important to remember that the Senate did not cancel its meetings. I am sure Democratic members of Congress are more afraid of the far-right mob than their Republican counterparts (although they have also been targeted), but even if this overreaction was not a cynical political move to highlight the threat of the far right, it was a disastrous decision for US democracy. First, it makes the state look very weak. The great German social scientist Max Weber defined the state on the basis of its “monopoly on violence” and the House Democrats just openly questioned this. And if the exceptionally privileged and protected members of the House of Representatives do not feel safe against the far right, how can regular Americans, in particular targeted minorities like African Americans and Hispanic communities, feel safe? Second, it makes the far right in general, and the broader QAnon subculture, look very strong. After all, they single-handedly bought the House of Representatives to its knees. Despite obsessive media attention, less than 10% of Americans support the QAnon conspiracy. Moreover, the movement has been seriously weakened by the public backlash and state repression in the wake of the storming of the Capitol, as well as Biden’s inauguration. The complete lack of action on inauguration day may have been the clearest demonstration of that. Let’s be clear: the far right constitutes the most serious challenge to US democracy today. While the key threat comes through electoral and legislative politics, via a Republican party that has decided to stay loyal to Trumpism, there also remains a significant threat of physical violence. However, I have seen no credible or convincing evidence of an existential threat to the key institutions of the state. In other words, while the far-right threat is serious, and has long been ignored and minimized, the vast intelligence, law enforcement, military and security apparatus of the most powerful country in the world should be more than able to deal with it, even without infringing on the rights of its citizens. Whatever their motivations, the capitulation to the far right by House Democrats has weakened rather than strengthened US democracy. If they want to protect the state and its citizens from the far right, which is a troubling reality, they should beef up the protection of Congress and continue to hold their sessions in defiance of these threats. That would be the strongest way to show that democracy, as Biden said in his inauguration speech, has indeed prevailed. Cas Mudde is Stanley Wade Shelton UGAF professor of international affairs at the University of Georgia, the author of The Far Right Today (2019), and host of the podcast Radikaal. He is a Guardian US columnist

  • Susan Boyle says there's 'light at the end of the tunnel' after receiving COVID jab

    The singer said she was 'grateful for science and grateful for medicine' in a post to Instagram.

  • U.S. Senate mulls $30 billion in funding to boost chipmaking sector, source says

    The U.S. Senate is considering including in a new bill to boost competitiveness against China $30 billion in funding for previously-approved measures to supercharge the country's chipmaking industry, a congressional source said on Thursday. The source, who is involved in the effort, said that the Schumer-led package is likely to have provisions curbing China's access to U.S. capital markets, a focus of the Trump administration's crackdown on Beijing. A spokesman for U.S. Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer, who is spearheading the new package, did not respond to a request for comment.

  • Bye, Bismarck: 144 cities could lose status as metro areas

    Officials in some of the affected cities worry that the change could have adverse implications for federal funding and economic development. Under the new proposal, a metro area would have to have at least 100,000 people in its core city to count as an MSA, double the 50,000-person threshold that has been in place for the past 70 years. Cities formerly designated as metros with core populations between 50,000 and 100,000 people, like Bismarck and Sheboygan, would be changed to “micropolitan" statistical areas instead.

  • Democrats and Republicans are battling over voting rights in Congress and at statehouses. Which side will win?

    As Republicans propose measures to limit access to voting, Democrats are pushing sweeping legislation to expand access to the polls.

  • Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama gets vaccine shot

    The Dalai Lama, the 85-year-old Tibetan spiritual leader, was administered the first shot of the coronavirus vaccine on Saturday at a hospital in the north Indian hill town of Dharmsala. Dr. G.D. Gupta of Zonal Hospital, where the shot was administered, told reporters that the Dalai Lama was observed for 30 minutes afterward. Ten other people who live in the Dalai Lama's residence were also vaccinated, Gupta said.

  • A universal flu vaccine? Study suggests protection against multiple strains, perhaps for years, may be possible

    A team of scientists has developed a flu vaccine that appears to work in monkeys. The positive results have prompted a small study to begin in humans.

  • The Latest: Germany hopes for opening-up by late May

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chief of staff says he is “very skeptical” about prospects of people traveling at Easter but expects the situation will have changed by late May. Merkel and Germany’s state governors this week agreed to extend lockdown measures until March 28, while laying down a roadmap for relaxing some rules in areas with relatively low infections. Merkel’s chief of staff, Helge Braun, told the Funke newspaper group in an interview published Saturday that he is “very skeptical as far as travel at Easter is concerned.”

  • What does COVID immunity get me? Not much. The government should catch up to science.

    Vaccination or proof of immunity from COVID infection has been a ticket to reopening Israeli society. Why aren't we following that model in America?

  • Alabama extends COVID mask mandate for a month amid debate between Texas, Biden

    Alabama's governor on Thursday extended for another month an order mandating residents to wear face masks to protect against COVID-19, breaking with Mississippi and Texas as the issue again becomes the focus of political debate. Alabama’s mask order, which had been due to expire on Friday, will now stay in effect until April 9, Republican Governor Kay Ivey told a news briefing. Many U.S. states and major cities, seeing a sharp decline in coronavirus infections and hospitalizations, have begun to ease unprecedented lockdowns and business closures imposed a year ago.

  • Psaki on McCarthy's request for meeting on immigration: Biden willing to 'engage'

    White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a briefing.

  • Biden getting 1st shot at making mark on federal judiciary

    President Joe Biden has two seats to fill on the influential appeals court in the nation's capital that regularly feeds judges to the Supreme Court. Barring an improbable expansion of the Supreme Court, Biden won’t be able to do anything about the high court’s entrenched conservative majority any time soon. Justice Clarence Thomas, at 72, is the oldest of the court’s conservatives and the three appointees of former President Donald Trump, ranging in age from 49 to 56, are expected to be on the bench for decades.

  • This AI-powered app will tell you if you're beautiful – and reinforce biases, too

    Biased algorithms influence what faces we’re shown on social media, and entrench our opinions about what is attractive Over the past few years doctors have reported a disturbing number of people asking for surgery that makes them look like they do in selfies treated with social media filters. Photograph: Lisa Lake/Getty Images for HBO Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. Beauty is in the AI of the beholder Want to shatter your self-esteem in under five seconds? There’s an app for that! A startup called Qoves has developed an AI-powered beauty assessment tool that tells you how attractive you are. The free version spits out a list of your “predicted flaws” and explains what sort of surgical interventions and expensive serums are needed to “fix” you. If you want to pay for more of this nonsense you can get an Aesthetics Report – billed as the “perfect collection of scientific sources to become better educated on facial harmony” – that lists things like your “Cephalometric Averageness”. No doubt each report comes with a free pair of skull calipers! After reading about this hellish product in the MIT Technology Review I obviously went on the website to try it. Alas, my quarantine face appears to have been too much for the tool, because when I uploaded a photo it crashed. (So, apparently, did my common sense: gifting dodgy startups your data is never advisable). Still, had I really been set on having a machine rate my face, I wouldn’t have had to look far for another option – there are an alarming number of these sort of beauty assessment algorithms online. Face++, a facial recognition platform developed by China’s Megvii Technology, for example, has a tool that gives you a “Beauty Score”. It also purports to tell you how attractive you are from both a male and female perspective. (Megvii, by the way, is a delightful company; it reportedly worked with Huawei to develop a “Uighur alarm” that would identify members of the persecuted ethnic minority and potentially flag them for police.) How does a beauty scoring algorithm work? Good question; nobody really knows. Face++ won’t reveal the workings of its algorithm. Qoves’s tool, meanwhile, is trained on a dataset of hundreds of thousands of pictures scored manually by humans and extrapolates attractiveness from that. One thing we can say for certain about these sorts of tools is that they often reflect Eurocentric beauty biases; AKA they are racist as hell. 2016, for example, saw the world’s first international beauty contest judged entirely by algorithm. Guess what? Out of 44 winners, nearly all were white, a handful were Asian, and only one had dark skin. It would be one thing if these algorithms simply reflected existing biases. The real problem is the insidious ways they reinforce them. You don’t have to upload your photo to one of these sites to be given a Beauty Score; you might already have unwittingly been assigned one. Qoves founder Shafee Hassan claimed to MIT Technology Review that beauty scoring is widespread; social media platforms use it to identify attractive faces and give them more attention. After a request from the media outlet, Instagram and Facebook denied using such algorithms. TikTok and Snapchat declined to comment on the record. Last year, however, it was revealed that TikTok moderators had been told to suppress videos from ugly, poor or disabled users. A content moderation memo demanded that videos were excluded from the For You feed if they featured users with “abnormal body shape (not limited to: dwarf, acromegaly)”, who are “chubby … obese or too thin” or who have “ugly facial looks or facial deformities”. The problem in a nutshell? Biased attractiveness algorithms might influence what kind of content we see; thanks to recommendation algorithms we see even more of that content; our opinions about what is attractive become more entrenched. “Recommendation algorithms are actually changing what our preferences are,” one expert told MIT Technology Review. “When it comes to beauty, we are seeing much more of a narrowing than I would have expected.” While this is disturbing enough, it’s part of a bigger problem. Technology seems to be making us all a lot more image-obsessed. Over the past few years doctors have reported a disturbing number of people asking for surgery that makes them look like they do in selfies treated with social media filters; the trend has been termed “Snapchat dysmorphia”. Remote working, and the endless hours staring at your own face while on video conference calls that it entails, has made things even worse. There’s been a “Zoom boom” in plastic surgery during the pandemic. British plastic surgeons have reported a 70% rise in requests for video consultations over 2020 and there’s been a big increase in demand for cosmetic surgery procedures from men. Overall, it’s a very ugly trend. Female frogs are biologically protected from mansplaining Frogs are really, really loud. They have these amphibian get-togethers where the noise levels are close to what you’d hear at a rock concert. A new study, however, has shown that nature came up with a handy fix for this; female frogs have lungs that are capable of muffling the ruckus and concentrating only on the sounds that interest them. It’s like being able to walk into a crowded bar, drown out all the noise, and zero in only on the voices of eligible mates. The Atlantic has everything you’ve ever wanted to know about amphibian acoustics and finding love in a noisy place here. India’s top judge tells accused rapist to marry schoolgirl victim to avoid jail Marital rape is not a crime in India, you see. An unbelievably infuriating story. All the (rich) single ladies are buying up houses While low-income women have been hit disproportionately hard by the pandemic, wealthy women are doing just fine. Single women bought 8.7% more homes in the fourth quarter of 2020, as compared with the previous year. Single men saw a 4.6% increase in home buying during the same time period. Egypt proposes bill further curtailing women’s rights Egyptian women’s rights organizations have called for a review of a proposed law that would, to paraphrase one activist, take the country back 200 years – particularly when it comes to women’s autonomy around issues of marriage and divorce. Monday is International Women’s Day! The Guardian would like to hear about the women who have made a difference and inspired you during the last year. The week in Cheesyarchy Boris Johnson recently decided to tell the world that he has cut out “late night cheese”. Not sure why he thought anyone would care. Perhaps he noticed the uproar over the outrageous plans to set up a charity to redecorate the prime minister’s flat and thought providing a distraction would be a Gouda idea.

  • Study marks major milestone for Louisiana coastal plan

    A nearly $2 billion plan to divert water and sediment from the Mississippi River to rebuild land in southeastern Louisiana — considered the cornerstone of the state's efforts to protect its rapidly eroding coast — has passed a major milestone with the publication of the long-awaited Army Corps of Engineers environmental impact study. The report issued late Thursday spells out the potential benefits of the plan projected to build thousands of acres of freshwater marshes on the western side of the Mississippi River that will help knock down storm surge in the New Orleans area to the north. The Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion will essentially cut a hole into the levee around the town of Ironton, southeast of New Orleans, and channel part of the river's flow into Barataria Bay.

  • Former Cathay flight attendant makes ends meet

    This former flight attendant now runs a flower businessLocation: Hong KongErica Chan's dream job as a flight attendant was taken awayafter her company Cathay Pacific laid off over 5,000 staff(SOUNDBITE) (English) 35-YEAR-OLD HONG KONG FLOWER BUSINESS ENTREPRENEUR AND FORMER CATHAY PACIFIC FLIGHT ATTENDANT, ERICA CHAN, SAYING:"After 12 years, a lot of difference. I learned a lot from the (airline industry), I learned a lot from my colleagues. I remember the first day when I got the interview, the interviewer asked me, why I want to be a flight attendant. I told them I want to broaden my mind, I want to meet people from different countries, different cultures. I want to see the world. Yeah, I made it. I got what I wanted from Cathay."The single mother now owns a full-time business selling custom-made bouquets(SOUNDBITE) (English) 35-YEAR-OLD HONG KONG FLOWER BUSINESS ENTREPRENEUR AND FORMER CATHAY PACIFIC FLIGHT ATTENDANT, ERICA CHAN, SAYING:"Working as in, working here is like my own business. I'm building my own brand. I'm not working for anybody, but I'm working for myself. And people come here to buy my flowers, because they think this is pretty. And when they collect the flowers, I can see their face, they are so happy, then I'll feel very good."

  • CDC study a 'warning' against lifting mask mandates early; Oregon orders reopening of schools: Latest COVID-19 updates

    A report about the link between face masks and COVID-19 cases and deaths. Gov. Kate Brown says Oregon schools must reopen. Latest COVID-19 news.