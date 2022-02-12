Open statements in hate crimes trial expected Monday

Feb. 12—Following a weeklong selection process, a jury is expected to be impaneled Monday to begin determining whether three White men acted on racist motives in the killing of a 25-year-old Black man on Feb. 23, 2020 in Glynn County.

Opening statements by the prosecution and defense attorneys also are expected Monday in the federal hate crimes trial of Travis McMichael, 36, his father Gregory McMichael, 66, and 52-year-old William "Roddie" Bryan.

The trial in U.S. District Court in Brunswick could take between seven and 12 days to produce a verdict, said U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood.

The past week of jury selection yielded a total of 64 qualified jurors, selected from more than 160 who went through a selection process. On Monday, a random draw of the qualified prospective jurors will take place to narrow the group to 36, Wood said.

The prosecution and the defense attorneys will then use their allotted strikes to impanel a jury of 12 and four alternates.

The weeklong questioning of prospective jurors demonstrated how new many in the region are to the concept of hate crimes. A middle aged man in a bowtie wondered Friday why he was called to jury duty in a trial for three men who are already sentenced to life in prison for murder.

It was a question pondered often this week at the federal courthouse on Gloucester Street.

"I'm a little confused over this federal trial," the man said during individual questioning. "I'm a little fuzzy on that."

The trial is to determine whether the three defendants took part in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery because he was Black.

Between his sincerity under questioning and his relatively scant knowledge about the case, he qualified as a prospective juror. He was among 10 of 28 who qualified during proceedings on Friday.

About 1,000 potential jurors were summoned from all 43 counties within the Southern District of Georgia.

"Jury duty is rarely convenient, but it is a public service that is very important, a service that some of you will be called to perform," Wood told the Friday morning panel of 14 prospective jurors.

The trial will begin at 9 a.m. Monday.

Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael, and Bryan are charged in federal court with attempted kidnapping and interference of Arbery's rights to use a public street "because of his race," Wood said. The McMichaels also are charged with brandishing a firearm in the commission of a violent crime. Travis McMichael additionally is charged with discharging a firearm in a violent crime.

A jury found the three men guilty of murder and other charges on Nov. 24. A Superior Court judge sentenced the three Jan. 7 to life in prison.

Travis McMichael shot the unarmed Arbery at close range with a 12-gauge shotgun, ending a chase in which Arbery ran through the Satilla Shores neighborhood with the three men pursuing him in pickup trucks. Bryan joined the chase after seeing the McMichaels pursue Arbery past his Burford Road residence and used his cell phone to record the deadly conclusion.