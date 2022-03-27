🌱 Open Streets Return + Bird Watching In Brooklyn Bridge Park

Morning, people of Brooklyn Heights-DUMBO! It's me again, Dashiell Allen, your host of the Brooklyn Heights-DUMBO Daily.

First, today's weather:

Windy; a p.m. snow shower. High: 34 Low: 23.

Here are the top three stories today in Brooklyn Heights-DUMBO:

Open car-free streets will be back in the neighborhood starting in April and lasting through November. Here's an overview of all the local locations, including Columbia Place between Joralemon and State streets in Brooklyn Heights, as well as Montague Street. (Brooklyn Bridge Parents) Avid local birder Heather Wolf regularly leads birding tours of Brooklyn Bridge Park, where she shows neighbors and visitors as many of the over 180 species found there that she can. Her next tour is scheduled for April 9. (Brooklyn Eagle) Sabrina Rezzy, a resident of Brooklyn Heights, is spokesperson for Assemblywoman Rodneyse Bichotte-Hermelyn, the Brooklyn Democratic party's boss. According to records, she's now running for district leader in Bay Ridge, several miles from her home, potentially in a bid to consolidate power within the party. (THE CITY)

From our sponsor:

Today’s newsletter is brought to you in part by Ring, a Patch Brand Partner. We all know that Ring is the leader in video doorbells for home security. But did you know that Ring now makes a home security system that is getting raves from consumer electronic experts?

To learn more about Ring Alarm Pro, the system CNET called "the future of home security,” or to build your own custom system, visit Ring here.

Today in Brooklyn Heights-DUMBO:

Community Board 2 executive committee meeting, online via Zoom (6 p.m.)

From my notebook:

Here's five new homes for sale in Brooklyn Heights and DUMBO. (Brooklyn Heights-DUMBO Patch)

COVID transmission was slightly up last week, with the BA.2 subvarient of Omicron making the rounds. One of the areas with the highest positivity rate is Brooklyn Heights and DUMBO. (AMNY)

The Arab-American Family Support Center celebrated the grand opening of its new location on Atlantic Avenue Friday. (Twitter)

Story continues

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Featured businesses:

Events:

FREE WEBINAR | Renaissance Architecture in Florence (March 29)

Live music with The Hell Or High Water Band (April 8)

Add your event

Announcements:

Hispanic & 60 years plus? Get paid for surveys. (Details)

Add your announcement

Free stuff:

Free Wash at Clean Rite Center's 8905 Flatlands Avenue location (Details)

Add your free stuff

Housing:

Other classifieds:

Pick-up and Delivery Laundry Offer at Clean Rite Center (Details)

Add your classified

Loving the Brooklyn Heights-DUMBO Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at brooklynheights-dumbo@patch.com

Thanks for following along and staying informed! See you all tomorrow morning for another update.

— Dashiell Allen

This article originally appeared on the Brooklyn Heights-DUMBO Patch