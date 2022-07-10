Open up your tax affairs if you want to be Prime Minister, Sajid Javid taunts rivals

Sajid Javid - Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Open up your tax affairs if you want to become Prime Minister, Sajid Javid has said, issuing a challenge to his rival leadership candidates.

The former health secretary said he has “no issue” with tax return transparency, adding that he believes the final two candidates should be “quite open” about their tax affairs.

He also pointed out that he has “never been investigated” over his tax affairs and insisted that his arrangements have been “perfectly consistent at all times and compliant” with British laws.

His remarks will be seen as a dig at Nadhim Zahawi, who it was claimed on Sunday is under investigation by HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC), following an earlier investigation into his finances by the National Crime Agency in 2020.

The Chancellor told The Sunday Times that he is “not aware” of any formal investigation by HMRC, adding that all his taxes are fully paid and up to date. A spokesman added: “He will provide full information to any queries that HMRC have about his tax affairs.”

Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak was embroiled in a controversy earlier this year over his multi-millionaire wife’s non-dom tax status as well as his own decision to retain a US green card during much of his time at the Treasury.

Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murthy - Ian West/PA Wire

Mr Javid made the comments after being questioned about his own tax arrangements on the BBC’s Sunday Morning show.

Mr Javid, who launched his leadership bid in The Telegraph, acknowledged that he has in the past been non-domiciled for tax purposes but insisted that his personal finance arrangements have always been above board.

He said he was “happy” to be asked about his tax arrangements and explained that he held non-dom status for “four or five years” before he was elected as an MP in 2010.

“Before my public life, I had a job that was very international,” he told the show. “I lived in the States, then I lived in the UK, then I lived in Singapore. My tax status changed with a lot of that. And that is why my tax affairs were very international. If I lived abroad, I was paying tax abroad.”

Mr Javid went on to explain that he has been a tax resident in the UK ever since he moved back to the country in 2009, adding that his arrangements have always been “perfectly consistent” with British tax laws.

Asked whether all candidates should publish their tax affairs, he replied: “I have no issue with tax return transparency. I think if I get in the final two, the final two candidates should be quite open about their tax affairs.”

He said it is “not unusual” for someone working in the financial sector to have complex tax arrangements and to have an accountant to advise them on how to make tax returns in various jurisdictions.

As part of his leadership bid, Mr Javid has already pledged to cancel Mr Sunak’s planned rise in corporation tax and instead reduce the 25 per cent rate to 15 per cent.

He has also stated that he would scrap the controversial National Insurance rise, which was introduced during his time as health secretary to fund the NHS and social care.

Mr Javid, who was the first of the Cabinet ministers to resign last Tuesday afternoon, is now seen as one of the frontrunners for the Tory leadership contest.

He told the BBC that his resignation and that of Mr Sunak, which came just minutes after his, were not co-ordinated.

“I had no idea what he was going to do,” Mr Javid said. “I can understand what he did because I read his letter afterwards, but not at all.

“This was a decision made by me, no one had – even the closest advisers in my department – no one had any idea I was going to do this and it wasn’t about leadership or anything else.”

He also said that as Tory leader, he would keep to the commitment to get to net zero by 2050 and agreed with the policy to send illegal immigrants on a one-way ticket to Rwanda.

He said that he would not rule out another Scottish independence referendum “forever”, but would not have one “at least for a decade”.

Mr Javid said that his tax-cutting plans would cost about £39 billion per year, but this did not include slashing fuel duty further in the short term.

The Tory leadership candidate said he does not “believe in unfunded tax cuts”, adding: “I will be setting out in the next few days a scorecard which will show exactly how all of that we funded in a sustainable way.”

Mr Javid is one of the most experienced candidates, having been chancellor and home secretary as well as running the health, culture, housing and business departments.

His detractors argue that he has few major achievements to show for his time in government. But he has a compelling “backstory” as the Rochdale-born son of an immigrant bus driver who was told by his careers adviser to become a TV repairman, but instead built a career in the City, becoming a board member of Deutsche Bank International.