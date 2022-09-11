Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) insiders need another US$804k to breakeven on a US$24m stock purchase even after recent gains

Insiders who bought US$24m worth of Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) stock in the last year have seen some of their losses recouped as the stock gained 3.3% last week. The purchase, however, has proven to be a pricey bet, with losses currently totalling US$804k.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Open Text

The Independent Chairman of the Board Paul Jenkins made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$24m worth of shares at a price of US$31.65 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$30.76 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 760.15k shares for US$24m. On the other hand they divested 44.04k shares, for US$2.2m. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Open Text insiders. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Open Text Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Open Text insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Overall, two insiders shelled out US$24m for shares in the company -- and none sold. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership Of Open Text

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Open Text insiders own about US$159m worth of shares (which is 1.9% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Open Text Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Open Text insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Nice! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Open Text.

