Out-in-the-open theft at SF Walgreens caught on video

Even being filmed by multiple people, including security, the thief wasn't discouraged. The man got away with a garbage bag full of items on a Lyft bike that he rode down the aisle and out the front door.

Video Transcript

KATE LARSEN: Three people stopped to take cell phone video of a man filling a garbage bag with items in a San Francisco Walgreens. But that didn't discourage the theft, nor did the security guard's attempt at grabbing the bag. The man got away with everything on a Lyft bike.

LYANNE MELENDEZ: That's when he sort of, like, ran into me with his bicycle.

KATE LARSEN: ABC7 News reporter Lyanne Melendez took the cell phone video while she was shopping at the Hayes Valley Walgreens on her day off. She was not injured.

LYANNE MELENDEZ: It's hard for me as a journalist to say I won't be involved. I can't get involved. I have to be, sort of, neutral. But this is also my city. I live in the city, and I see this constantly.

KATE LARSEN: In the past year and a half, Melendez says she has witnessed three of these out-in-the-open shoplifting sprees at different Walgreens throughout San Francisco. Unable to justify profit-crushing theft, stores are closing.

AHSHA SAFAI: 17 Walgreens over the last five years, almost every Gap retail outlet is gone.

KATE LARSEN: Last month, San Francisco's supervisor Ahsha Safai held a hearing on organized retail theft and says the DA and police department need a much more coordinated response.

AHSHA SAFAI: It might even involve the more aggressive effort when it comes to surveillance cameras because you see the same individual hitting multiple locations, then you can begin to have a deeper conversation about bringing multiple charges.

KATE LARSEN: Kate Larsen, ABC7 News.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

