  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

'Open' to using reconciliation process to pass infrastructure bill: Sen. Luján

Jessica Smith
·Chief Political Correspondent
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Biden administration is reportedly preparing to recommend up to $3 trillion in new spending, as part of a long-term economic recovery plan. The proposal would be split into two bills, according to the New York Times.

The plan is expected to include a large investment in the nation's infrastructure, which President Biden has long said would be part of his recovery plan, after the $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief plan was signed into law.

"There's no greater return than investing in the American people and investment in infrastructure," said Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D., N.M.) in an interview with Yahoo Finance Live. "If the economy does not recover and rebound, we all know that the economic effects are devastating and will cost us more in the long run."

Not a single Republican voted for Biden's massive relief bill, and many are already raising concerns about how to pay for infrastructure projects. While Biden and Democratic leaders have said they'd prefer the infrastructure push to be bipartisan, Democratic lawmakers acknowledge they may move ahead without Republican support.

"I'm open to every tool that's on the table, including budget reconciliation," said Luján. "That's only one option. There's nothing preventing Democratic and Republican members of the House and the Senate to come together and work to make investments in the United States of America."

Details of the infrastructure plan and how to pay for it are still in the works, but Biden has previously said he'd like to increase the corporate tax rate and make the wealthiest Americans pay more in taxes. Republicans have generally opposed those plans.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) told reporters last week he expects the infrastructure bill to be a "Trojan horse" for tax increases.

"My suspicion is they'll try and jam everything they can into that bill and call it an infrastructure bill," said McConnell.

Democrats are pushing for a "landmark" infrastructure package that tackles traditional projects like roads and bridges, while also investing in efforts to fight climate change and expand broadband access.

"We should not have any gaps when it comes to people getting connected to the internet — in a country as strong as ours," said Luján. "We need to get 100% conductivity in America."

Jessica Smith is chief political correspondent for Yahoo Finance, based in Washington, D.C. Follow her on Twitter at @JessicaASmith8.

Read more:

Recommended Stories

  • Matt Damon: 'Heavy hitters' should invest in water

    Oscar-winning actor and water equity philanthropist Matt Damon said the solution the water crisis requires a wave of private sector investment that would scale up the model of micro-finance, which has already delivered both water access for tens of millions and reliable returns for investors.

  • White House says reports it is considering $3 trillion infrastructure push are premature

    The White House said on Monday that reports that President Joe Biden will consider spending $3 trillion for infrastructure and other priorities are premature and do not reflect administration thinking. The New York Times reported that Biden advisers were preparing to recommend he spend as much as $3 trillion on boosting the economy, reducing carbon emissions and narrowing economic inequality, beginning with a giant infrastructure plan. The Washington Post and CNN reported that a $3 trillion effort was expected to be broken into two parts, one focused on infrastructure, and the other devoted to other domestic priorities, such as universal prekindergarten, national childcare and free community college tuition.

  • Investors are getting worried about a stock market bubble, but Goldman says relax

    Goldman Sachs offers up some compelling reasons why the stock market is not in a bubble right now.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise, tech stocks rebound as Treasury yields retreat

    Stock traded mixed on Monday, with technology stocks looking to recover some of last week's declines.

  • Small caps could be poised to fall further: Strategist

    CFRA Chief Investment Strategist Sam Stovall joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down why small caps could be poised to fall further and what this would mean for the American economy.

  • 'I think the bond market is too freaked out over this': Economist on interest rates

    Economist and Portfolio Manager & Research Analyst at Trillium Asset Management, Cheryl Smith, breaks down what investors might be missing about interest rates and the treasury notes.

  • Analysts Say ‘Buy the Pullback’ in These 3 Stocks

    The savvy investor knows that the best time to buy is when a stock is priced low – it’s just the old game of ‘buy low and sell high,’ the age-old advice on how to make money. But with the S&P at near record levels, it’s hard to tell when a stock is priced low. The key is just to take them as individuals. The stock market is the world’s greatest real-time experiment in averaging over large mass numbers. The markets as a whole can go up, while a few individual stocks are slipping to the bottom. And when a stock hits bottom, as long its basics are sound, it becomes a buying opportunity. Wall Street’s analysts make their reputations by finding these opportunities, and bringing them to our attention. Using TipRanks database, we were able to find 3 stocks that are down from their recent peaks, while some analysts are recommending to ‘buy the pullback.’ Let’s take a closer look. Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) We’ll start with Iovance Biotherapeutics, a mid-cap biotech firm in the field of immune-oncology, developing tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapies for cancer treatment. At base, the technology aims to use the patient’s own immune system to attack the cancer. The company’s prime drug candidate, lifileucel is on track for a Biologics License Application to the FDA, the next step in the ongoing approval process. The drug has shown promise as a treatment for metastatic melanoma, and follow-up studies are underway in the Phase 2 clinical studies. Additionally, lifileucel is under investigation for application against cervical cancer; the program is enrolling patients in Phase 2 study, and enrollment of patients in Cohorts 1 and 2 has been completed. This background, along with the stock’s 40% fall since its recent peak in February, have combined to catch the attention of 5-star analyst Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright. “[We] believe the pullback in the shares create a compelling entry point again for investors ahead of the 2021 planned BLA filings for its TILs in both melanoma and cervical cancer. Recall, importantly, that melanoma has RMAT status and cervical has Breakthrough Therapy designation..." The analyst added, "We believe the recent encouraging data and trial modifications are indications of lifileucel's clinical promise and strengthen the case for its commercialization ahead of anticipated BLA filings." Pantginis backs these comments with a Buy rating and $50 price target that implies an upside of 57% in the coming 12 months. (To watch Pantginis' track record, click here) The cutting edge med tech has attracted attention from Pantginis’ colleagues, as well. The stock has 5 recent reviews, and all are to Buy, making for a unanimous Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. IOVA has an average price target of $54.80, suggesting a 12-month upside of 72% from the share price of $31.88. (See IOVA stock analysis on TipRanks) Quidel Corporation (QDEL) The next 'pullback' stock we're looking at is Quidel, a $5.9 billion company in diagnostic healthcare. Quidel, based in southern California, has worldwide operations, offering products in a variety of point-of-care diagnostic testing niches. The company scored a major win last year when it received FDA approval for a COVID-19 antigen test. Earlier this month, Quidel announced emergency use authorization for its Quickvue at-home COVID-19 test kit, available to patients with a medical prescription. In February, the company reported its Q4 results for 2020, showing $809.2 million in total revenue, a 69% quarter-over-quarter increase – and an even more impressive 431% year-over-year gain. The increase was driven by COVID-19-related products, which generated $678.7 million in quarterly sales. EPS came in at $10.78, compared to the 71-cent earnings in the year-ago quarter. The corona pandemic has been a boon to the medical testing sector, and Quidel has seen a large part of that benefit. The company reported full-year gains similar to its Q4 results. For 2020, Quidel showed $1.66 billion revenues, up 211% year-over-year, with a COVID-19 revenues of $1.16 billion. EPS for the year was $18.60, compared to $1.73 in 2019. Ironically, the success of medical efforts against COVID-19 both boosted Quidel – and set it up for the current pullback. As the vaccination program continues and expands, and the spread of the virus slows down, the need for rapid, mass testing will decline Quidel is not likely to see its COVID business fully evaporate in the near term, but for the mid-term it is likely to see it start reverting to a pre-pandemic normal. That prospect has investors wondering if the current high share valuation can last. This thesis has Craig-Hallum analyst Alexander Nowak bullish on QDEL. Looking at the company’s recent success, he writes, “This stock has almost round tripped during COVID, but the business has vastly accelerated during the same time period. QDEL increased its customer base by 60% in a single year, more than doubled its placements, signed long-term testing contracts, 5x capacity to support more tests, markets, geographies, moving into the alternative care channels, building the home testing market and generated significant cash.” And turning to the future, the 5-star analyst adds, “But when COVID is fully over we still see QDEL generating $10 in normalized earnings + $47 cash/share and this is worth more than double the current valuation. For investors who can look past what will be volatility, the pullback is an excellent buying point.” To this end, Nowak rates QDEL shares a Buy, and sets a $341 price target implying an upside of 148% for the year ahead. (To watch Nowak’s track record, click here) Turning now to the rest of the Street, where QDEL receives mostly Buys from Nowak's colleagues – 3, as it happens. An additional 1 Sell can’t detract from a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Given the $239 average price target, the analysts expect shares to rise by 71% from current levels. (See QDEL stock analysis on TipRanks) Sunrun, Inc. (RUN) Shifting gears, we’ll take a look at an alt-energy company, Sunrun. This firm specializes in solar power generation setups for home use. Customers looking to install and run home rooftop solar panels can choose from purchase or leasing options, and can use the power generated in a variety of ways, either for home use or to sell back to the local electric utility provider. Sunrun shares have slipped 40% since their recent peak in January. The decline comes on sentiment more than anything else. The solar sector generally has surged since the November election, on belief that the Biden Administration will provide regulatory encouragement for the industry – but that recent surge has investors slightly worried that, going forward, Sunrun will not perform up to the hype. However, the decline certainly wasn’t prompted by faults in performance. At the end of February, Sunrun reported $320 million in 4Q20 revenues, a 31% year-over-year gain. The strong revenues were driven by an 18% yoy increase in customer base, giving the company 550,000 total customers. Among those customers, the average contract life has another 17 years remaining, and the annual recurrent revenue is $668 million. Taken altogether, these factors prompted Truist analyst Tristan Richardson to reiterate his Buy rating. “[We] think the pullback represents an attractive opportunity leading into an accelerated growth profile in 2021 and customer margin tailwinds (storage, VSLR synergies). We modestly raise our near-term installation forecast and look for greater than 20% YoY growth,” Richardson opined. The analyst continued, "Amongst a backdrop in recent weeks of growth equities and risk assets selling off (including solar) as interest rates have shown volatility, we underscore the importance from a the matic perspective the largest US installer’s ability to drive home an accelerated growth profile as to not accentuate the problem from a fundamental perspective." Richardson backs his stance with a $95 price target, indicating confidence in a 66% one-year upside potential. (To watch Richardson’s track record, click here) The Truist view on Sunrun is no outlier; there are 14 reviews of this stock, and they include 11 Buys against just 3 Holds, giving the stock a Strong Buy consensus rating. Shares are priced at $57.28 and their $82.10 average price target suggests an upside of 44%. (See RUN stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Sen. Luján: 'I’m open to every tool that’s on the table, including budget reconciliation'

    Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-NM) joins Yahoo Finance's Kristin Myers and Jessica Smith to break down his thoughts on President Biden's next stimulus plans, and more.

  • What we have learned in the 12 months since 'the bottom'

    It's been a year since the stock market hit its lows during the Coronavirus Crash. Here are some of the things that we've learned.

  • My ex-boyfriend and I contributed to our household based on our salaries. I’m now owed $23K in back pay. Do I pay him back?

    ‘He and I don’t really talk anymore, but we ended on relatively good terms, and I want to do the right thing.’

  • Bitcoin, crypto investors will be watching these 5 questions facing the Biden administration

    The fate of the dizzying rally in crypto assets could depend greatly on the Biden administration's regulatory stance to the burgeoning crypto economy

  • Biden's multitrillion-dollar infrastructure jam

    The president has yet to develop a roadmap for getting his reported $3 trillion effort through Congress, where it could hit a dead end.

  • Here's why your taxes may be so much harder this year

    Some of those reasons include how unemployment benefits are taxed, confusion over state taxation for remote workers, claiming your stimulus payments, and calculating certain tax credits.

  • Plug Power and FuelCell Boom Raises Specter of 2000 Bust

    (Bloomberg) -- Clean-energy stocks have surged in the past year, raising alarm bells on Wall Street, which considers the gains too frothy -- but this latest rally ain’t nothing but a blip compared with the boom and bust experienced by the sector at the turn of the millennium.Plug Power Inc. and FuelCell Energy Inc. are just two examples of companies that have soared in the past 12 months, having gained more than 10-fold since March 2020 in a reflection of growing investor enthusiasm for the fuel cells used in electric vehicles and power plants.Read more: Fuel Cell, Solar Stocks Surge on Covid Bill, Capping Banner YearValuations are extended, with FuelCell’s enterprise value-to-sales ratio sitting at 58 for the current fiscal year. That compares with 5.9 for Apple Inc. and 13 for Tesla Inc., according to data compiled by Bloomberg. They are fairly subdued however, when compared with the 113 EV-to-sales ratio FuelCell hit in 2000 or the 187 Ballard Power Systems Inc. reached the same year, amid an early version of today’s fuel-cell exuberance.And herein lies the risk, according to some analysts. Investors who believe valuations can go way higher may be overlooking the fact that bubble ended badly, amid product delays and a series of bankruptcies.“Investor euphoria has now reached new heights bordering on mania,” the managing partners at Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC, a natural-resource investment firm, wrote in a recent market commentary. “Stretched valuations leave investors vulnerable to any setback or delay in the green energy transition.”There are reasons why fuel cell companies may be poised for stronger sales now than 20 years ago. The devices, which use natural gas or hydrogen to produce electricity, are gaining popularity as a cleaner way to power offices, warehouses and data centers without relying on the electric grid -- a key selling point at a time when blackouts have plagued California and Texas.But fuel cell stock prices in the past year have been based on the technology’s potential, not on current sales.Goehring & Rozencwajg cautioned that the industry could be in for the same fate two decades after its first boom and bust. The firm is invested primarily in traditional energy and uranium, and said it would consider clean energy if the future looked more promising.There have been recent signs of trouble in the industry, with Plug Power slumping last week after it revealed accounting errors and FuelCell falling on revenue that missed estimates.Read more: Plug Power Rocked by Accounting Errors After Its 1,400% Surge“A decade ago, a series of failed promises and bankruptcies plagued the battery industry, making it nearly impossible for subsequent ventures to find financing and move forward,” they wrote. “We worry the same could occur on a much larger scale if tens of trillions of ‘green’ investments are eventually written off.”(Adds context in paragraphs 6-7)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • What rising mortgage rates really mean for the housing market

    Mortgage rates may be on the rise, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the housing boom is about to go bust.

  • IRS says more stimulus checks on the way: But when will seniors, others on Social Security get COVID payments?

    When can Social Security recipients expect the third stimulus check? The IRS says more payments are on the way but no date has been announced for SSI.

  • Railroad Giants To Create First Network Of Its Kind

    Canadian Pacific will buy Kansas City Southern in a stock-and-cash deal worth $29 billion. KSU stock gapped up while other railroad stocks were mixed. The merger agreement announced late Sunday values Kansas City Southern at 275 per share.

  • Ralph Lauren Seeks to Transform How Fashion Industry Dyes Cotton

    The company has created the world's first scalable zero wastewater cotton dyeing system.

  • Trump ‘baggage’ means he won’t be able to run in 2024, predicts top polling expert

    ‘His brand is failing’: Allan Lichtman has correctly called seven of the last eight presidential elections

  • What could Trump’s social media channel look like?

    Ex-president speaking to tech developers at Mar-a-Lago and will launch new messaging platform by summer, says adviser