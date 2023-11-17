OpenAI board fires Sam Altman

The News

OpenAI has parted ways with CEO Sam Altman, the most high-profile executive of the generative artificial intelligence boom, saying the board lost confidence in his leadership abilities.

In a blog post Friday, the company’s board of directors said that after a “deliberative review process” it had “concluded that Altman was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities.”

“The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI,” it added.

In a post on X, Altman said, “I loved my time at openai. it was transformative for me personally, and hopefully the world a little bit. most of all i loved working with such talented people. will have more to say about what’s next later.”

Mira Murati, the company’s chief technology officer who joined the company in 2018, will serve as interim CEO, effective immediately. OpenAI’s board said she was “uniquely qualified” for the role given her “experience in AI governance and policy.” The company is planning to begin a formal search for a permanent CEO soon.

Greg Brockman, one of the co-founders of OpenAI, will also be stepping down as chairman of the board as part of the transition, but will remain in his role at the company, reporting to the CEO.

The remainder of the board includes OpenAI chief scientist Ilya Sutskever, Quora CEO Adam D’Angelo, technology entrepreneur Tasha McCauley, and Helen Toner, director of strategy at Georgetown University’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology. CSET has become a prominent think tank working on issues related to AI in Washington, DC in recent years.

Altman, unusually, didn’t have equity in OpenAI — much less the kind of control that founders like Mark Zuckerberg have — and so could be fired at any time, Semafor previously reported.

Know More

OpenAI became a household name in 2022 when it released ChatGPT, a generative AI tool now that has more than 100 million users per week, the company announced recently.

Altman was at the center of OpenAI’s rise and traveled around the world earlier this year to meet with government officials and promote the company’s views on issues like regulation. He also dabbled in other projects, such as a cryptocurrency startup that scans people’s eyeballs in exchange for tokens.

He previously led the startup accelerator Y Combinator before leaving to focus on OpenAI as CEO three years ago. Altman was part of the original group of tech leaders that invested $1 billion to launch OpenAI in 2015, along with Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, and others.