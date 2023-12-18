OpenAI’s New Board Members Are Now the Boss of Sam Altman (If They Want to Be)
OpenAI has a new Board of Directors following its November skirmish, but they can still overrule CEO Sam Altman on any decisions he makes, according to a set of guidelines the company released Monday. That means if OpenAI creates artificial general intelligence (AGI), an AI system smarter than humans, the Board will have the final say in unleashing it.
“The OpenAI Board of Directors (BoD), as the ultimate governing body of OpenAI, will oversee OpenAI Leadership’s implementation and decision making,” said OpenAI in the guidelines. “While Leadership is the decision-maker, the Board of Directors holds the right to reverse decisions,” said OpenAI.
However, OpenAI’s old board members were largely researchers and outspoken advocates of AI safety, like Ilya Sutskever, Helen Toner, and Tasha McCauley. The new board members are big fans of Altman, with experience in politics and traditional profit-seeking ventures.
OpenAI says its Board of Directors is “the ultimate governing body of OpenAI”. The Board is now supposed to receive monthly documentation from OpenAI’s Preparedness team on progress towards AGI, ensuring the Board is fully informed. Last month, the Board accused Sam Altman of not keeping them fully informed and cited that as a major reason for firing him.
The Board of Director’s mission is to ensure that artificial general intelligence benefits all of humanity. Hopefully, the Board can stay true to its mission, instead of the for-profit interests led by Sam Altman. Given the fact that nearly all 700 employees and Microsoft were happy to jump ship without Sam Altman, that mission doesn’t look promising at the moment.
