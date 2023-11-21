OpenAI’s new CEO has a freewheeling social media history with a background in livestreaming

Kat Tenbarge
·4 min read
Robin L Marshall

OpenAI has been roiled by dramatic executive shuffling since Friday, and the appointment of an interim CEO is only adding fuel to the fire.

Emmett Shear, a co-founder of the streaming platform Twitch, said early Monday that he had been named interim CEO of the artificial intelligence company. Since he left Twitch in March, Shear has taken a freewheeling approach to social media, criticizing Microsoft, weighing in on gender politics and even engaging in discussion about OpenAI’s firing of Sam Altman before his own appointment.

Shear replaced Altman, whom the company’s board ousted Friday. Altman was hired Monday by Microsoft, which has a partnership with OpenAI, and more than 700 out of 770 OpenAI employees have threatened to leave and join Microsoft unless OpenAI’s board resigns and Altman is reinstated.

Shear said in March that he retired from Twitch to spend time with his newborn son, but since the move, he has been a part-time partner at the venture capital firm Y Combinator — which Altman led as CEO less than a decade ago. Shear also previously benefited from Y Combinator’s first funding round in 2005, when he was still in college and successfully pitched a calendar application, which he later sold. Shear later co-founded Twitch, originally a one-person livestreaming platform called Justin.tv, and was its CEO for 12 years.

Shear’s appointment as OpenAI’s interim CEO has already sparked some criticism from technologists and commentators, who have questioned the due diligence involved in the appointment, given his social media presence.

As of Monday, Shear’s bio on X lists his role at OpenAI. Just a few hours previously, his bio said, “Super opinionated about the most random s---.” Shear’s following on X has also doubled since he announced his new position, currently sitting at almost 74,000.

Shear has posted more than 10,000 times on X over the past year, which makes up the vast majority of his post history, according to a graph he made and posted. Most of his posts have been replies, and within those replies, a few of his posts’ topics — like “rape/non-consent fantasies” and the role of CEOs, which he called “very automatable” — have drawn attention online.

Many of Shear’s 10,000 posts over the past year respond to people posing questions and observations about societal and technological issues, including topics like sex and dating, AI, social justice and the tech industry. Shear’s posts on X got relatively little attention before the last week.

In his post announcing his new role, Shear wrote, “I took this job because I believe that OpenAI is one of the most important companies currently in existence.” He said he’d spent the day talking with board members, investors and OpenAI employees, writing: “And it’s clear that the process and communications around Sam’s removal has been handled very badly, which has seriously damaged our trust.”

Shear was posting on X about people involved in OpenAI just days before he became its interim leader. On Friday, the day Altman was ousted, Shear responded to a meme about OpenAI’s chief scientist, Ilya Sutskever, a co-founder and board member, who participated in the decision to oust Altman and then apologized. The meme described Sutskever as a “ruthless machiavelli” who plotted a coup at OpenAI. Shear responded, in part, “Haters do the best marketing.”

A day earlier, Shear posted seemingly in agreement with a New Statesman piece that suggested automating CEOs — replacing their jobs with automated tools. “Most of the CEO job (and the majority of most executive jobs) are very automatable. There are of course the occasional key decisions you can’t replace,” he wrote. “Of course that means you can’t really truly ‘replace’ the CEO, but I think we will see management get widely automated, leading to flatter and more dynamic organizations.”

Shear even answered which parts of a CEO’s job he thinks could be automated, writing, “Communication, problem and opportunity detection, talent identification, constructive feedback.” In response to an assertion that a CEO is the “human embodiment” of a brand for customers, investors and employees, Shear dropped a link to a popular Twitch V-Tuber — a 3D digitized avatar that is operated by a real person.

Previously, Shear has engaged on X with people who are framing thought experiments about AI. In the replies to a poll targeting people in the AI community (many people, both inside and outside the tech industry, have taken an interest in posting about the developing technology), Shear wrote that “people are not nearly scared enough of getting paper clipped.”

The term “paper clipped” refers to theories of AI’s destroying humanity. In the ensuing discussion, Shear wrote, “The Nazis were very evil, but I’d rather the actual literal Nazis take over the world forever than flip a coin on the end of all value.”

The issue of AI safety, he posted Monday, is “important.”

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com

Recommended Stories

  • Sam Altman will not be returning to OpenAI

    Sam Altman will not be returning to OpenAI as reinstatement talks with the board broke down.

  • A timeline of Sam Altman's firing from OpenAI -- and the fallout

    In a dramatic turn of events late Friday, ex-Y Combinator president Sam Altman was fired as CEO of AI startup OpenAI, the company behind viral AI hits like ChatGPT, GPT-4 and DALL-E 3, by OpenAI's board of directors. Then, the company's longtime president and co-founder, Greg Brockman, resigned -- as did three senior OpenAI researchers. Do you work at OpenAI and know more about Sam Altman's departure?

  • Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella suggests that Sam Altman might return to OpenAI

    In interviews on CNBC and Bloomberg TV tonight, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella made it clear that it's possible Sam Altman, who was fired from his role as CEO at OpenAI by the AI startup's board of directors on Friday, could return to OpenAI in some capacity. "Obviously, we want Sam and Greg to have a fantastic home if they're not going to be in OpenAI," Nadella said in an interview on CNBC. Asked whether Altman would return to OpenAI, Nadella added: "That's for, you know, [the] OpenAI board and management and the employees to choose ... [Microsoft] chose to explicitly partner with OpenAI [and] obviously that depends on the people at OpenAI staying there or coming to Microsoft, so I’m open to both options.”

  • Sam Altman won't return as OpenAI's CEO after all

    Capping off a tumultuous weekend at OpenAI that culminated in investors -- and a contingent of employees -- attempting to convince the company's board to hire back former Y Combinator president Sam Altman after firing him on Friday, Altman won't be returning as CEO, according to a report in The Information. Citing an internal memo sent by Ilya Sutskever, board director and one of OpenAI's co-founders, Altman has decided to walk away from negotiations -- at least for the time being. As the search for a new permanent CEO continues, OpenAI has appointed Emmett Shear, the co-founder of video streaming site Twitch, as interim CEO -- replacing Mira Murati, who held the position for only two days.

  • The Morning After: Microsoft recruits recently fired OpenAI CEO, Sam Altman

    The biggest news stories this morning: Microsoft hires recently fired OpenAI CEO, Sam Altman, SpaceX loses another Starship and Super Heavy rocket, The best Black Friday Deals we’ve found so far.

  • Wall Street cheers Microsoft's 'coup' hiring Altman after OpenAI ouster, stock hits all-time high

    After a weekend of drama, Microsoft now has two of the biggest names in AI working directly for its company.

  • Chaos at OpenAI adds fuel to the AI talent poaching war

    With most of OpenAI’s employees threatening to leave following Sam Altman’s ousting, company rivals might be missing the biggest opportunity of the year: poaching talent. As chaos at OpenAI and Microsoft, where Altman is headed now, continues, companies like Anthropic, Mozilla or Patronus AI could be attractive to employees seeking stability. OpenAI employees — a pool of highly sought-after AI experts — could scatter to other companies or follow Altman.

  • OpenAI's leadership moves to Microsoft, propelling its stock up

    Microsoft is the real winner of the OpenAI chaos that reigned over the weekend, and its rallying stock price is indicative of that. Upon the shocking news that OpenAI's board had unexpectedly fired CEO Sam Altman on Friday, reportedly to due internal strife over OpenAI's direction, Microsoft stock dropped more than 2% in after-hours trading, potentially wiping out tens of millions in market value.

  • Microsoft snatches Sam Altman and former OpenAI colleagues to form its own AI research team

    In another twist on the OpenAI saga that raged over the weekend, Microsoft has swooped in and hired Sam Altman and Greg Brockman.

  • Microsoft hires ex-OpenAI leaders Altman and Brockman to lead new AI group

    Microsoft has hired OpenAI co-founders Sam Altman and Greg Brockman to head up a "new advanced AI research team," the software conglomerate's chief Satya Nadella said Monday, capping three days of intense discussions following the unexpected decision by OpenAI's board to dismiss Altman. Altman will serve as the chief executive of the new AI group at Microsoft, Nadella said.

  • ChatGPT: Everything you need to know about the AI-powered chatbot

    ChatGPT, OpenAI’s text-generating AI chatbot, has taken the world by storm. Since its initial launch nearly a year ago, ChatGPT has hit 100 million weekly active users, and OpenAI is heavily investing in it. What the company is not investing in further is the leadership of former CEO Sam Altman, after a weekend that presented and dispelled the possibility of his return following a sudden firing on November 17 upon the board releasing a statement they had lost confidence in Altman's ability to lead the company.

  • Sam Altman ousted as OpenAI's CEO

    Sam Altman has been fired from OpenAI, Inc., the 501(c)(3) nonprofit that acts as the governing body for OpenAI, the AI startup behind ChatGPT, DALL-E 3, GPT-4 and other highly capable generative AI systems. In a post on OpenAI's official blog, the company writes that Altman's departure follows a "deliberative review process by the board" that concluded that Altman "wasn't consistently candid in his communications" with other board members, "hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities." Do you work at OpenAI and know more about Sam Altman's departure?

  • OpenAI fires CEO Sam Altman, Airbnb acquires GamePlanner.AI, and Epic battles Google over antitrust

    Howdy, folks, and welcome to Week in Review (WiR), TechCrunch’s newsletter that recaps the major tech industry happenings over the past week (or so). In this edition of WiR, we take a look at OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's unexpected firing, Humane's strange -- and perhaps overambitious -- Ai Pin, the shutdown of the popular video chat service Omegle, Airbnb acquiring the secret firm of a Siri co-founder, and Amazon launching a discounted health plan.

  • OpenAI fires CEO Sam Altman as 'board no longer has confidence' in his leadership

    OpenAI's board of directors announced that CEO Sam Altman is leaving both the company and the board, effective immediately.

  • Who is Mira Murati, OpenAI's new interim CEO?

    In a surprising move, OpenAI today abruptly fired Sam Altman, its CEO and a member of its board of directors, and installed CTO Mira Murati as interim CEO. Murati, who has a degree in mechanical engineering from Dartmouth College, previously worked as an intern at Goldman Sachs and then at Zodiac Aerospace, the French aerospace group.

  • What parents need to know about Twitch

    New research found that many minor streamers are sharing their names, locations and other personal information.

  • European investors grab the popcorn for the new 'series' of OpenAI, but are fearful of the fallout

    With only a handful of large-scale AI startups such as Germany’s Aleph Alpha and France’s Mistral to get any drama from (London’s DeepMind was absorbed into the Google Borg long ago), we’ve been grabbing the popcorn and watching this unexpected episode of Silicon Valley. Furthermore, if the best and brightest from OpenAI go on to be full-time employees of a paid U.S. mega-company like MSFT, “the ability of the AI movement to remain open to all at a fair price will decline rapidly.”

  • Indy raises $44 million to simplify taxes and paperwork for freelancers

    French startup Indy has recently closed a new funding round of $44 million (€40 million) with BlackFin Capital Partners leading the round. Indy started as an automated accounting platform for freelancers and other self-employed people. As long as you’re running a company without any employee, Indy wants to offer all the administrative and finance tools that you need to run your business.

  • Chargers' Joey Bosa 'likely' headed to injured reserve with foot injury, 'to be determined' if he'll play again this season

    Bosa avoided a worst-case scenario, but head coach Brandon Staley doesn't know if his star pass rusher will play again this season.

  • Maui Invitational: Zach Edey, No. 2 Purdue dominate late to rally past No. 11 Gonzaga

    Purdue picked up its first win over a ranked team as it looks to bounce back from last season's NCAA tournament disappointment.