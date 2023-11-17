OpenAI CEO Sam Altman ousted as 'board no longer has confidence' in his leadership

In a surprise shakeup of its c-suite Friday, OpenAI's board of directors announced that CEO Sam Altman is leaving both the company and the board, effective immediately. Chief Technology Officer Mira Murati has been named interim CEO.

Altman oustering reportedly follows an internal "deliberative review process" which found he had not been "consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities," the company announced. As such, "the board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI."

The board of directors thanked Altman' for his "many contributions to the founding and growth of OpenAI," but believes that "as the leader of the company’s research, product, and safety functions, Mira is exceptionally qualified to step into the role of interim CEO. We have the utmost confidence in her ability to lead OpenAI during this transition period.”

OpenAI's board is comprised of the company's chief scientist Ilya Sutskever, as well as Chairman and President Greg Brockman. Independent advisors, who hold no equity in the company, are also board members: Quora CEO Adam D’Angelo, tech entrepreneur Tasha McCauley and privacy advocate Helen Toner of the Georgetown Center for Security and Emerging Technology. Altman was also considered an independent advisor on the board, despite being CEO of the company prior to his departure.

Altman and Murati aren't the only ones caught in this shuffle. Brockman will also be stepping down from his role as board president but will remain at OpenAI, reporting to the new CEO.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.