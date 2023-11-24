OpenAI could be on the verge of hitting Sam Altman's AGI superintelligence benchmark, but it nearly led to the company's collapse

Kevin Okemwa
·3 min read
1
OpenAI and ChatGPT.
OpenAI and ChatGPT.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

What you need to know

  • Despite the OpenAI fiasco that erupted this past weekend, the company is potentially on the verge of a breakthrough that could reshape humanity as we know it.

  • Reports indicate that the development of superintelligence is ongoing at OpenAI, and while it is still in the early stages, it shows great promise.

  • A source with close affiliations with the company disclosed that the superintelligence breakthrough might have fuelled the board's firing of Altman.

OpenAI has gained quite a lot of traction over the past few years, predominantly because of its contributions to the AI space. Uncertainty has been looming in the air at the San Fransico-based tech firm following the board of directors sudden firing of the company lead, Sam Altman, citing their lack of confidence in his leadership.

However, Altman was reinstated as OpenAI CEO after over 500 of his counterparts at the firm threatened to leave the company if the board didn't give him back his job, citing that the move undermined their mission and vision.

And if perhaps you might have thought this is the biggest news to hit the headlines this week, then you are undoubtedly wrong. It's reported that staffers had written a letter to the company board citing a potential breakthrough in artificial intelligence before the weekend-long OpenAI fiasco transpired. According to The Information, the breakthrough could potentially lead to the development of superintelligence within this decade or sooner, with OpenAI Chief Scientist Ilya Sutskever at the forefront.

What is superintelligence?

Black Friday 2023

Black Friday 2023 deals at Windows Central
Black Friday 2023 deals at Windows Central

LIVE: Gaming curated deals
LIVE: Handpicked laptop deals
 Convertible 2-in-1 laptops
 Unbeatable Xbox bundles
Discounted Dell laptops
Razer gaming accessories
Pre-built gaming desktops
4K and ultrawide monitors
The best gaming laptops

For those unfamiliar with the concept, it's essentially an AI system that stacks miles ahead of chatbots like ChatGPT or Copilot and surpasses the cognitive abilities of humans. While this is an incredible feat, it could potentially cause much damage if elaborate measures and guardrails aren't in place to prevent it from spiraling out of control.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the potential breakthrough of superintelligence fueled the board's decision to strip Altman of his CEO title. The source further disclosed that one of the company's top executives, Mira Murati, had spoken to the employees on Wednesday, briefing them about the breakthrough under the project name Q* (Q-Star). While speaking to the employees, Mira also pointed out that they'd sent a letter to the board spotlighting the breakthrough before Altman's firing.

How does superintelligence work?

A source with close ties to the Q-Star project indicated that superintelligence can solve grade-school mathematical problems perfectly. At the same time, these tasks may be considered an easy undertaking given the vast computing resources that the model leverages, but it still shows a lot of promise because this is a recent breakthrough. OpenAI is likely to tap more into this venture and explore greater heights in the future.

Other models perform exceptionally well when generating text but struggle with more complex tasks like solving mathematical problems since they require deep understanding, which would require vigorous training.

According to Reuters, the researchers behind the breakthrough highlighted that the breakthrough could potentially threaten humanity if elaborate measures aren't in place to govern it. This is believed to be the reason behind Altman's firing, as the board members were inclined toward the safe side of the technology. Generative AI has been on the spot, with many privacy and safety concerns revolving around it.

Sam Altman's on superintelligence

Satya Nadella with Sam Altman at a conference
Satya Nadella with Sam Altman at a conference

OpenAI's CEO, Sam Altman, has been particularly vocal about his belief in hitting the AGI superintelligence benchmark this year. However, Microsoft's top executive, Satya Nadella, shared a different train of thought. In an interview earlier this year, the CEO was asked about his thoughts on this particular topic, and he brushed it off under the rug, stating:

"I'm much more focused on the benefits to all of us. I am haunted by the fact that the industrial revolution didn't touch the parts of the world where I grew up until much later. So I am looking for the thing that may be even bigger than the industrial revolution, and really doing what the industrial revolution did for the West, for everyone in the world. So I'm not at all worried about AGI showing up, or showing up fast. Great, right? That means 8 billion people have abundance. That's a fantastic world to live in."

Do you think the systems in place to govern such breakthroughs are efficient? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.

MORE ON OPENAI

Recommended Stories

  • OpenAI, emerging from the ashes, has a lot to prove even with Sam Altman's return

    The OpenAI power struggle that captivated the tech world after co-founder Sam Altman was fired has finally reached its end -- at least for the time being. Ex-Y Combinator president Altman is back at the helm, but is his return justified? OpenAI's new board of directors is getting off to a less diverse start (i.e.

  • A timeline of Sam Altman's firing from OpenAI -- and the fallout

    In a dramatic turn of events late Friday, ex-Y Combinator president Sam Altman was fired as CEO of AI startup OpenAI, the company behind viral AI hits like ChatGPT, GPT-4 and DALL-E 3, by OpenAI's board of directors. Then, the company's longtime president and co-founder, Greg Brockman, resigned -- as did three senior OpenAI researchers. Do you work at OpenAI and know more about Sam Altman's departure?

  • OpenAI's board may be coming around to Sam Altman returning

    OpenAI's board of directors is reportedly in talks with Sam Altman, ex-Y Combinator president and an OpenAI co-founder, to return to OpenAI as CEO as soon as this week. Per Bloomberg, the board member (or members) and Altman are discussing a number of possible scenarios that could play out. In one, Altman would return as a director on a transitional board.

  • How to talk about the OpenAI drama at Thanksgiving dinner

    While you were waiting in Denver on a layover, you checked your phone to see the news: After almost a week of confusion and uncertainty, Sam Altman has been reinstated as CEO of OpenAI. Here it comes.

  • Sam Altman to return as OpenAI CEO

    Sam Altman is returning to OpenAI as its chief executive, the high-profile AI startup said Wednesday, a dramatic reversal that caps an intense five days of discussions, debates and convincing following the sudden dismissal of Altman last week from the startup he co-founded. OpenAI, which is the most valuable U.S. startup, said it has reached an "agreement in principle" for Altman's return. The startup is also reforming its board, eliminating several members who faced intense scrutiny for their decision last week.

  • Sam Altman reinstated as OpenAI CEO five days after being fired

    Sam Altman is returning to OpenAI as CEO following after his firing five days ago launched the company onto one of the wildest rollercoaster rides in tech history,

  • Amidst OpenAI chaos, Sam Altman’s involvement in Worldcoin is 'not expected to change'

    Sam Altman may have been asked to leave OpenAI, but his involvement in crypto project Tools for Humanity, which is building Worldcoin, remains uninterrupted, a source close to the project told TechCrunch. Altman has “consistent and valuable” engagement with Tools for Humanity and “that is not expected to change,” the source said. The source added that Altman is still chairman and co-founder of the project, confirming that the information on the project's website is up to date.

  • What is going on with OpenAI and Sam Altman?

    Here’s everything you need to know about the situation to hold your own at Thanksgiving on Thursday.

  • Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella suggests that Sam Altman might return to OpenAI

    In interviews on CNBC and Bloomberg TV tonight, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella made it clear that it's possible Sam Altman, who was fired from his role as CEO at OpenAI by the AI startup's board of directors on Friday, could return to OpenAI in some capacity. "Obviously, we want Sam and Greg to have a fantastic home if they're not going to be in OpenAI," Nadella said in an interview on CNBC. Asked whether Altman would return to OpenAI, Nadella added: "That's for, you know, [the] OpenAI board and management and the employees to choose ... [Microsoft] chose to explicitly partner with OpenAI [and] obviously that depends on the people at OpenAI staying there or coming to Microsoft, so I’m open to both options.”

  • The Morning After: Microsoft recruits recently fired OpenAI CEO, Sam Altman

    The biggest news stories this morning: Microsoft hires recently fired OpenAI CEO, Sam Altman, SpaceX loses another Starship and Super Heavy rocket, The best Black Friday Deals we’ve found so far.

  • How the OpenAI fiasco could bolster Meta and the 'open AI' movement

    It has been a whirlwind four days for OpenAI, the generative AI poster child behind the smash hit ChatGPT. Seemingly out of nowhere, the OpenAI board ousted CEO and co-founder Sam Altman and demoted president and co-founder Greg Brockman, who subsequently resigned, paving the way for what looked like a mutiny by staff insisting the founders be reinstated post-haste.

  • Sam Altman will not be returning to OpenAI

    Sam Altman will not be returning to OpenAI as reinstatement talks with the board broke down.

  • Don't expect competition authorities to wade into the Microsoft-OpenAI power-play -- yet

    As the tech world watches Microsoft suck in top execs and AI engineering talent from OpenAI, the generative AI giant in which it already holds a minority stake worth several billion dollars, one question to consider is what, if anything, can competition regulators do about the visible flight of AI expertise and value into Microsoft's commercial empire? Efforts by the OpenAI board to reinstate CEO Sam Altman immediately after ejecting him were reported over the weekend to have failed -- with Altman opting to join Microsoft, along with president Greg Brockman and several leading AI engineers, as CEO of a new AI research division it's spinning up. Which suggests the back-up plan is to recreate OpenAI in-house at Microsoft.

  • Microsoft hires ex-OpenAI leaders Altman and Brockman to lead new AI group

    Microsoft has hired OpenAI co-founders Sam Altman and Greg Brockman to head up a "new advanced AI research team," the software conglomerate's chief Satya Nadella said Monday, capping three days of intense discussions following the unexpected decision by OpenAI's board to dismiss Altman. Altman will serve as the chief executive of the new AI group at Microsoft, Nadella said.

  • Sam Altman ousted as OpenAI's CEO

    Sam Altman has been fired from OpenAI, Inc., the 501(c)(3) nonprofit that acts as the governing body for OpenAI, the AI startup behind ChatGPT, DALL-E 3, GPT-4 and other highly capable generative AI systems. In a post on OpenAI's official blog, the company writes that Altman's departure follows a "deliberative review process by the board" that concluded that Altman "wasn't consistently candid in his communications" with other board members, "hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities." Do you work at OpenAI and know more about Sam Altman's departure?

  • OpenAI fires CEO Sam Altman as 'board no longer has confidence' in his leadership

    OpenAI's board of directors announced that CEO Sam Altman is leaving both the company and the board, effective immediately.

  • OpenAI fires CEO Sam Altman, Airbnb acquires GamePlanner.AI, and Epic battles Google over antitrust

    Howdy, folks, and welcome to Week in Review (WiR), TechCrunch’s newsletter that recaps the major tech industry happenings over the past week (or so). In this edition of WiR, we take a look at OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's unexpected firing, Humane's strange -- and perhaps overambitious -- Ai Pin, the shutdown of the popular video chat service Omegle, Airbnb acquiring the secret firm of a Siri co-founder, and Amazon launching a discounted health plan.

  • The top trending Black Friday deals of 2023 that everyone is shopping for right now

    Our shopping pros are here to bring you all the stellar sales, from Apple to Zappos.

  • The Stanley Black Friday sale is on — plus, get the scoop on the new holiday-themed version of the viral Quencher Tumbler

    Tons of mugs, pitchers and travel cups are majorly marked down.

  • Black Friday speaker deals include up to $180 off Sonos gear

    Many of Sonos' speakers and soundbars are on sale for Black Friday. They're each up to $180 off.