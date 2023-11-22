OpenAI, emerging from the ashes, has a lot to prove even with Sam Altman's return

Kyle Wiggers
·8 min read
Image Credits: Darrell Etherington with files from Getty under license
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The OpenAI power struggle that captivated the tech world after co-founder Sam Altman was fired has finally reached its end -- at least for the time being. But what to make of it?

It feels almost as though some eulogizing is called for -- like OpenAI died and a new, but not necessarily improved, startup stands in its midst. Ex-Y Combinator president Altman is back at the helm, but is his return justified? OpenAI's new board of directors is getting off to a less diverse start (i.e. it's entirely white and male), and the company's founding philanthropic aims are in jeopardy of being co-opted by more capitalist interests.

That's not to suggest that the old OpenAI was perfect by any stretch.

As of Friday morning, OpenAI had a six-person board -- Altman, OpenAI chief scientist Ilya Sutskever, OpenAI president Greg Brockman, tech entrepreneur Tasha McCauley, Quora CEO Adam D'Angelo and Helen Toner, director at Georgetown’s Center for Security and Emerging Technologies. The board was technically tied to a nonprofit that had a majority stake in OpenAI's for-profit side, with absolute decision-making power over the for-profit OpenAI's activities, investments and overall direction.

OpenAI's unusual structure was established by the company's co-founders, including Altman, with the best of intentions. The nonprofit's exceptionally brief (500-word) charter outlines that the board make decisions ensuring "that artificial general intelligence benefits all humanity," leaving it to the board's members to decide how best to interpret that. Neither "profit" nor "revenue" get a mention in this North Star document; Toner reportedly once told Altman's executive team that triggering OpenAI's collapse "would actually be consistent with the [nonprofit's] mission."

Maybe the arrangement would have worked in some parallel universe; for years, it appeared to work well enough at OpenAI. But once investors and powerful partners got involved, things became... trickier.

Altman's firing unites Microsoft, OpenAI's employees

After the board abruptly canned Altman on Friday without notifying just about anyone, including the bulk of OpenAI's 770-person workforce, the startup's backers began voicing their discontent in both private and public.

Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft, a major OpenAI collaborator, was allegedly “furious” to learn of Altman’s departure. Vinod Khosla, the founder of Khosla Ventures, another OpenAI backer, said on X (formerly Twitter) that the fund wanted Altman back. Meanwhile, Thrive Capital, the aforementioned Khosla Ventures, Tiger Global Management and Sequoia Capital were said to be contemplating legal action against the board if negotiations over the weekend to reinstate Altman didn't go their way.

Now, OpenAI employees weren't unaligned with these investors from outside appearances. On the contrary, close to all of them -- including Sutskever, in an apparent change of heart -- signed a letter threatening the board with mass resignation if they opted not to reverse course. But one must consider that these OpenAI employees had a lot to lose should OpenAI crumble -- job offers from Microsoft and Salesforce aside.

OpenAI had been in discussions, led by Thrive, to possibly sell employee shares in a move that would have boosted the company's valuation from $29 billion to somewhere between $80 billion and $90 billion. Altman's sudden exit -- and OpenAI's rotating cast of questionable interim CEOs -- gave Thrive cold feet, putting the sale in jeopardy.

Altman won the five-day battle, but at what cost?

But now after several breathless, hair-pulling days, some form of resolution's been reached. Altman -- along with Brockman, who resigned on Friday in protest over the board's decision -- is back, albeit subject to a background investigation into the concerns that precipitated his removal. OpenAI has a new transitionary board, satisfying one of Altman's demands. And OpenAI will reportedly retain its structure, with investors' profits capped and the board free to make decisions that aren't revenue-driven.

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff posted on X that "the good guys" won. But that might be premature to say.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Sure, Altman "won," besting a board that accused him of "not [being] consistently candid" with board members and, according to some reporting, putting growth over mission. In one example of this alleged rogueness, Altman was said to have been critical of Toner over a paper she co-authored that cast OpenAI's approach to safety in a critical light -- to the point where he attempted to push her off the board. In another, Altman "infuriated" Sutskever by rushing the launch of AI-powered features at OpenAI's first developer conference.

The board didn't explain themselves even after repeated chances, citing possible legal challenges. And it's safe to say that they dismissed Altman in an unnecessarily histrionic way. But it can't be denied that the directors might have had valid reasons for letting Altman go, at least depending on how they interpreted their humanistic directive.

The new board seems likely to interpret that directive differently.

Currently, OpenAI's board consists of former Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor, D'Angelo (the only holdover from the original board) and Larry Summers, the economist and former Harvard president. Taylor is an entrepreneur's entrepreneur, having co-founded numerous companies, including FriendFeed (acquired by Facebook) and Quip (through whose acquisition he came to Salesforce). Meanwhile, Summers has deep business and government connections -- an asset to OpenAI, the thinking around his selection probably went, at a time when regulatory scrutiny of AI is intensifying.

The directors don't seem like an outright "win" to this reporter, though -- not if diverse viewpoints were the intention. While six seats have yet to be filled, the initial four set a rather homogenous tone; such a board would in fact be illegal in Europe, which mandates companies reserve at least 40% of their board seats for women candidates.

Why some AI experts are worried about OpenAI's new board

I'm not the only one who's disappointed. A number of AI academics turned to X to air their frustrations earlier today.

Noah Giansiracusa, a math professor at Bentley University and the author of a book on social media recommendation algorithms, takes issue both with the board's all-male makeup and the nomination of Summers, who he notes has a history of making unflattering remarks about women.

"Whatever one makes of these incidents, the optics are not good, to say the least -- particularly for a company that has been leading the way on AI development and reshaping the world we live in," Giansiracusa said via text. "What I find particularly troubling is that OpenAI's main aim is developing artificial general intelligence that 'benefits all of humanity.' Since half of humanity are women, the recent events don't give me a ton of confidence about this. Toner most directly representatives the safety side of AI, and this has so often been the position women have been placed in, throughout history but especially in tech: protecting society from great harms while the men get the credit for innovating and ruling the world."

Christopher Manning, the director of Sanford's AI Lab, is slightly more charitable than -- but in agreement with -- Giansiracusa in his assessment:

"The newly formed OpenAI board is presumably still incomplete," he told TechCrunch. "Nevertheless, the current board membership, lacking anyone with deep knowledge about responsible use of AI in human society and comprising only white males, is not a promising start for such an important and influential AI company."

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Inequity plagues the AI industry, from the annotators who label the data used to train generative AI models to the harmful biases that often emerge in those trained models, including OpenAI's models. Summers, to be fair, has expressed concern over AI's possibly harmful ramifications -- at least as they relate to livelihoods. But the critics I spoke with find it difficult to believe that a board like OpenAI's present one will consistently prioritize these challenges, at least not in the way that a more diverse board would.

It raises the question: Why didn't OpenAI attempt to recruit a well-known AI ethicist like Timnit Gebru or Margaret Mitchell for the initial board? Were they "not available"? Did they decline? Or did OpenAI not make an effort in the first place? Perhaps we'll never know.

OpenAI has a chance to prove itself wiser and worldlier in selecting the five remaining board seats -- or three, should Altman and a Microsoft executive take one each (as has been rumored). If they don't go a more diverse way, what Daniel Colson, the director of the think tank the AI Policy Institute, said on X may well be true: a few people or a single lab can't be trusted with ensuring AI is developed responsibly.

Recommended Stories

  • OpenAI's board may be coming around to Sam Altman returning

    OpenAI's board of directors is reportedly in talks with Sam Altman, ex-Y Combinator president and an OpenAI co-founder, to return to OpenAI as CEO as soon as this week. Per Bloomberg, the board member (or members) and Altman are discussing a number of possible scenarios that could play out. In one, Altman would return as a director on a transitional board.

  • A timeline of Sam Altman's firing from OpenAI -- and the fallout

    In a dramatic turn of events late Friday, ex-Y Combinator president Sam Altman was fired as CEO of AI startup OpenAI, the company behind viral AI hits like ChatGPT, GPT-4 and DALL-E 3, by OpenAI's board of directors. Then, the company's longtime president and co-founder, Greg Brockman, resigned -- as did three senior OpenAI researchers. Do you work at OpenAI and know more about Sam Altman's departure?

  • How to talk about the OpenAI drama at Thanksgiving dinner

    While you were waiting in Denver on a layover, you checked your phone to see the news: After almost a week of confusion and uncertainty, Sam Altman has been reinstated as CEO of OpenAI. Here it comes.

  • Sam Altman to return as OpenAI CEO

    Sam Altman is returning to OpenAI as its chief executive, the high-profile AI startup said Wednesday, a dramatic reversal that caps an intense five days of discussions, debates and convincing following the sudden dismissal of Altman last week from the startup he co-founded. OpenAI, which is the most valuable U.S. startup, said it has reached an "agreement in principle" for Altman's return. The startup is also reforming its board, eliminating several members who faced intense scrutiny for their decision last week.

  • Sam Altman reinstated as OpenAI CEO five days after being fired

    Sam Altman is returning to OpenAI as CEO following after his firing five days ago launched the company onto one of the wildest rollercoaster rides in tech history,

  • Microsoft exits OpenAI drama with 'one of best possible outcomes'

    After a tumultuous few days at OpenAI Sam Altman is back as CEO and Microsoft's AI strategy remains intact.

  • Amidst OpenAI chaos, Sam Altman’s involvement in Worldcoin is 'not expected to change'

    Sam Altman may have been asked to leave OpenAI, but his involvement in crypto project Tools for Humanity, which is building Worldcoin, remains uninterrupted, a source close to the project told TechCrunch. Altman has “consistent and valuable” engagement with Tools for Humanity and “that is not expected to change,” the source said. The source added that Altman is still chairman and co-founder of the project, confirming that the information on the project's website is up to date.

  • What is going on with OpenAI and Sam Altman?

    Here’s everything you need to know about the situation to hold your own at Thanksgiving on Thursday.

  • The Morning After: Microsoft recruits recently fired OpenAI CEO, Sam Altman

    The biggest news stories this morning: Microsoft hires recently fired OpenAI CEO, Sam Altman, SpaceX loses another Starship and Super Heavy rocket, The best Black Friday Deals we’ve found so far.

  • Sam Altman will not be returning to OpenAI

    Sam Altman will not be returning to OpenAI as reinstatement talks with the board broke down.

  • How the OpenAI fiasco could bolster Meta and the 'open AI' movement

    It has been a whirlwind four days for OpenAI, the generative AI poster child behind the smash hit ChatGPT. Seemingly out of nowhere, the OpenAI board ousted CEO and co-founder Sam Altman and demoted president and co-founder Greg Brockman, who subsequently resigned, paving the way for what looked like a mutiny by staff insisting the founders be reinstated post-haste.

  • Wall Street cheers Microsoft's 'coup' hiring Altman after OpenAI ouster, stock hits all-time high

    After a weekend of drama, Microsoft now has two of the biggest names in AI working directly for its company.

  • Microsoft hires ex-OpenAI leaders Altman and Brockman to lead new AI group

    Microsoft has hired OpenAI co-founders Sam Altman and Greg Brockman to head up a "new advanced AI research team," the software conglomerate's chief Satya Nadella said Monday, capping three days of intense discussions following the unexpected decision by OpenAI's board to dismiss Altman. Altman will serve as the chief executive of the new AI group at Microsoft, Nadella said.

  • OpenAI's board is no match for investors' wrath

    On Friday, the board of OpenAI, the AI startup behind ChatGPT and other viral AI-powered hits, did something unexpected but seemingly well within its right: it removed the company's CEO, Sam Altman. On Saturday evening, just over 24 hours after the OpenAI board unceremoniously announced that Altman would be replaced by Mira Murati, OpenAI's CTO, on a temporary basis, multiple publications published reports suggesting that the OpenAI board was in talks to have Altman return to the helm. Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft, a major OpenAI partner, was reportedly "furious" to learn of Altman's departure "minutes" after it happened, and has been in touch with Altman -- and pledged to support him -- as OpenAI backers (in particular Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital and Thrive Capital) recruit Microsoft's aid in exerting pressure on the board to reverse course.

  • Sam Altman ousted as OpenAI's CEO

    Sam Altman has been fired from OpenAI, Inc., the 501(c)(3) nonprofit that acts as the governing body for OpenAI, the AI startup behind ChatGPT, DALL-E 3, GPT-4 and other highly capable generative AI systems. In a post on OpenAI's official blog, the company writes that Altman's departure follows a "deliberative review process by the board" that concluded that Altman "wasn't consistently candid in his communications" with other board members, "hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities." Do you work at OpenAI and know more about Sam Altman's departure?

  • Internal memo says Sam Altman’s firing wasn't due to 'malfeasance' or OpenAI safety practices

    An internal memo sent to OpenAI staff and obtained by Axios and The New York Times said Altman's firing had nothing to do with "malfeasance or anything related to our financial, business, safety, or security/privacy practices." It comes as The Information reports Altman has new ventures in the works.

  • Emmett Shear, the ex-Twitch CEO tasked with stabilizing OpenAI, has some spicy social history

    Emmett Shear, the interim CEO of OpenAI, may be out of a job by the end of the hour, day or week given how fast and unexpectedly things are moving at the world's hottest hot mess artificial intelligence company.

  • OpenAI fires CEO Sam Altman, Airbnb acquires GamePlanner.AI, and Epic battles Google over antitrust

    Howdy, folks, and welcome to Week in Review (WiR), TechCrunch’s newsletter that recaps the major tech industry happenings over the past week (or so). In this edition of WiR, we take a look at OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's unexpected firing, Humane's strange -- and perhaps overambitious -- Ai Pin, the shutdown of the popular video chat service Omegle, Airbnb acquiring the secret firm of a Siri co-founder, and Amazon launching a discounted health plan.

  • OpenAI wants to work with organizations to build new AI training data sets

    It's an open secret that the data sets used to train AI models are deeply flawed. Image corpora tends to be U.S.- and Western-centric, partly because Western images dominated the internet when the data sets were compiled. Now, OpenAI says that it wants to combat them by partnering with outside institutions to create new, hopefully improved data sets.

  • OpenAI launches API that lets developers build 'assistants' into their apps

    At its developer conference, OpenAI announced a new API, the Assistants API, that it characterizes as a step toward helping developers build "agent-like experiences" within their apps. Using the Assistants API, OpenAI customers can build an "assistant" that has specific instructions, leverages outside knowledge and can call OpenAI generative AI models and tools to perform tasks. Powering the new Assistants API is Code Interpreter, OpenAI's tool that writes and runs Python code in a sandboxed execution environment.