OpenAI employees reportedly furious over CEO ouster

FOX News Videos
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

FOX Business correspondent Susan Li reports on how hundreds of OpenAI employees are threatening to quit over CEO Sam Altman ouster on ‘Special Report.’

Recommended Stories

  • Why you should care about this week’s AI drama

    AI innovation has massive consequences — and is already the main thing responsible for 2023's stock market trajectory.

  • What is going on with OpenAI and Sam Altman?

    Here’s everything you need to know about the situation to hold your own at Thanksgiving on Thursday.

  • A timeline of Sam Altman's firing from OpenAI -- and the fallout

    In a dramatic turn of events late Friday, ex-Y Combinator president Sam Altman was fired as CEO of AI startup OpenAI, the company behind viral AI hits like ChatGPT, GPT-4 and DALL-E 3, by OpenAI's board of directors. Then, the company's longtime president and co-founder, Greg Brockman, resigned -- as did three senior OpenAI researchers. Do you work at OpenAI and know more about Sam Altman's departure?

  • Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella suggests that Sam Altman might return to OpenAI

    In interviews on CNBC and Bloomberg TV tonight, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella made it clear that it's possible Sam Altman, who was fired from his role as CEO at OpenAI by the AI startup's board of directors on Friday, could return to OpenAI in some capacity. "Obviously, we want Sam and Greg to have a fantastic home if they're not going to be in OpenAI," Nadella said in an interview on CNBC. Asked whether Altman would return to OpenAI, Nadella added: "That's for, you know, [the] OpenAI board and management and the employees to choose ... [Microsoft] chose to explicitly partner with OpenAI [and] obviously that depends on the people at OpenAI staying there or coming to Microsoft, so I’m open to both options.”

  • Wall Street cheers Microsoft's 'coup' hiring Altman after OpenAI ouster, stock hits all-time high

    After a weekend of drama, Microsoft now has two of the biggest names in AI working directly for its company.

  • Chaos at OpenAI adds fuel to the AI talent poaching war

    With most of OpenAI’s employees threatening to leave following Sam Altman’s ousting, company rivals might be missing the biggest opportunity of the year: poaching talent. As chaos at OpenAI and Microsoft, where Altman is headed now, continues, companies like Anthropic, Mozilla or Patronus AI could be attractive to employees seeking stability. OpenAI employees — a pool of highly sought-after AI experts — could scatter to other companies or follow Altman.

  • The Morning After: Microsoft recruits recently fired OpenAI CEO, Sam Altman

    The biggest news stories this morning: Microsoft hires recently fired OpenAI CEO, Sam Altman, SpaceX loses another Starship and Super Heavy rocket, The best Black Friday Deals we’ve found so far.

  • Nvidia earnings: OpenAI drama, record high stock price set the table for key report

    Nvidia's stock reached a record high ahead of the company's earnings report, set for release on Tuesday after the bell.

  • Sam Altman will not be returning to OpenAI

    Sam Altman will not be returning to OpenAI as reinstatement talks with the board broke down.

  • Microsoft hires ex-OpenAI leaders Altman and Brockman to lead new AI group

    Microsoft has hired OpenAI co-founders Sam Altman and Greg Brockman to head up a "new advanced AI research team," the software conglomerate's chief Satya Nadella said Monday, capping three days of intense discussions following the unexpected decision by OpenAI's board to dismiss Altman. Altman will serve as the chief executive of the new AI group at Microsoft, Nadella said.

  • ChatGPT: Everything you need to know about the AI-powered chatbot

    ChatGPT, OpenAI’s text-generating AI chatbot, has taken the world by storm. Since its initial launch nearly a year ago, ChatGPT has hit 100 million weekly active users, and OpenAI is heavily investing in it. What the company is not investing in further is the leadership of former CEO Sam Altman, after a weekend that presented and dispelled the possibility of his return following a sudden firing on November 17 upon the board releasing a statement they had lost confidence in Altman's ability to lead the company.

  • Internal memo says Sam Altman’s firing wasn't due to 'malfeasance' or OpenAI safety practices

    An internal memo sent to OpenAI staff and obtained by Axios and The New York Times said Altman's firing had nothing to do with "malfeasance or anything related to our financial, business, safety, or security/privacy practices." It comes as The Information reports Altman has new ventures in the works.

  • Nvidia results, more retail earnings: What to know this week

    Results from the stock market's 2023 darling could drive the direction of the market in the week ahead.

  • OpenAI fires CEO Sam Altman, Airbnb acquires GamePlanner.AI, and Epic battles Google over antitrust

    Howdy, folks, and welcome to Week in Review (WiR), TechCrunch’s newsletter that recaps the major tech industry happenings over the past week (or so). In this edition of WiR, we take a look at OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's unexpected firing, Humane's strange -- and perhaps overambitious -- Ai Pin, the shutdown of the popular video chat service Omegle, Airbnb acquiring the secret firm of a Siri co-founder, and Amazon launching a discounted health plan.

  • Worldcoin token's value drops nearly 10% after Sam Altman removed as OpenAI CEO

    Sam Altman, the now former CEO of OpenAI, has departed his role and is leaving its board, according to a company post on Friday. Worldcoin’s token, WLD, fell more than 13% on the day, to $1.91, CoinMarketCap data showed. When asked about Altman’s future at Worldcoin or its plans going forward, Worldcoin did not respond to TechCrunch’s request for comment.

  • Emmett Shear, the ex-Twitch CEO tasked with stabilizing OpenAI, has some spicy social history

    Emmett Shear, the interim CEO of OpenAI, may be out of a job by the end of the hour, day or week given how fast and unexpectedly things are moving at the world's hottest hot mess artificial intelligence company.

  • Indy raises $44 million to simplify taxes and paperwork for freelancers

    French startup Indy has recently closed a new funding round of $44 million (€40 million) with BlackFin Capital Partners leading the round. Indy started as an automated accounting platform for freelancers and other self-employed people. As long as you’re running a company without any employee, Indy wants to offer all the administrative and finance tools that you need to run your business.

  • The 25 best Black Friday deals on bestselling skincare from Ulta, Amazon and Walmart

    The biggest Black Friday beauty sales on Skinceuticals, Sunday Riley, Charlotte Tilbury, The Ordinary and more.

  • Who is ‘Corporate Erin,’ the satirical and relatable Gen Z employee?

    TikTokers are finding a viral character on the app extremely relatable to their corporate jobs. The post Who is ‘Corporate Erin,’ the satirical and relatable Gen Z employee? appeared first on In The Know.

  • Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe is now taking over the top product role at the EV maker

    Rivian founder and CEO RJ Scaringe has taken on another role within the publicly traded EV maker as chief product officer Nick Kalayjian moves out of the job and eventually into an advisory position, according to a regulatory filing and internal emails viewed by TechCrunch. Scaringe will now be responsible for all product development — a critical position at a company working on a next-generation platform that is supposed to deliver more affordable EVs and help catapult Rivian into the mass market. Kalayjian will move to the role of executive vice president of vehicle engineering and propulsion and will continue to report to the CEO.