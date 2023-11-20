OpenAI appoints new boss as Sam Altman joins Microsoft in Silicon Valley twist

Jeffrey Dastin, Anna Tong and Stephanie Kelly
SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -OpenAI named ex-Twitch boss Emmett Shear as interim CEO, while outgoing chief Sam Altman is set to join backer Microsoft in a surprise turn of events for the startup at the heart of an artificial intelligence boom.

The appointments, settled late at night on Sunday, followed Altman's abrupt departure just days earlier as CEO of the ChatGPT maker, and ended speculation that he could return.

In a statement on the social media platform X, Shear dismissed speculation that OpenAI's board ousted Altman because of a spat over the safety of powerful AI models. He vowed to open an investigation into the firing, consider new governance for OpenAI and continue its path of making available technology like its viral chatbot.

"I'm not crazy enough to take this job without board support for commercializing our awesome models," Shear said, adding: "OpenAI’s stability and success are too important to allow turmoil to disrupt them like this."

Shear co-founded Twitch and had stepped down from the Amazon.com-owned live video streaming platform earlier this year.

OpenAI dismissed Altman on Friday following a "breakdown of communications," according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Altman was a founding co-chair of the startup that kicked off the generative AI craze a year ago by releasing ChatGPT, a chatbot that became one of the world's fastest-growing software applications.

Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella said in posts on X that Altman would become CEO of a new research group inside the software maker, along with other departing OpenAI colleagues such as outgoing President Greg Brockman who quit following Altman's ouster.

Microsoft has invested billions of dollars in OpenAI and staked its future on the startup, releasing what it called AI copilots to business customers based on OpenAI's technology.

On Monday morning, shares in Microsoft traded up nearly 2% as it appeared to walk off with OpenAI's crown jewels while aiming to stabilize OpenAI, keeping key talent out of the hands of rivals including Alphabet's Google and Amazon.com.

"AI is a big opportunity for, and potential threat to, incumbent technology leaders so Microsoft will be delighted to be able to benefit from Altman’s knowledge and vision and prepare itself for a new major era of technological change," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

Microsoft had supported a return by Altman to the startup, according to sources, a move that seemed likely only hours prior to Monday's announcements. Teasing his expected reconciliation with OpenAI's board, Altman had posted an image of himself on X on Sunday wearing an OpenAI guest badge with the caption: "first and last time i ever wear one of these."

OpenAI researchers have viewed Microsoft's vast reserves of computing power as essential to the development of superintelligent machines. Nadella and Shear both said their companies remained committed to their partnership, while resources would go to Altman's new group at Microsoft as well.

"We look forward to moving quickly to provide them with the resources needed for their success," Nadella said.

In a separate post on X, Altman shared Nadella's message with the words, "the mission continues".

The decision not to reinstate Altman as OpenAI's chief confounded efforts by investors and employees to steady the startup's path. They feared a mass exodus of talent and an impact on an upcoming $86 billion share sale.

Shortly after the internal announcement of Shear's appointment, distraught employees "streamed out" of OpenAI headquarters in San Francisco, The Information reported.

Dozens of staffers internally announced they were quitting the company on Sunday night, according to the report, citing a person with knowledge of the situation. Several leaders of the startup posted on X on Monday: "OpenAI is nothing without its people."

Some of the recently departed researchers, such as Szymon Sidor, are joining the new effort at Microsoft, OpenAI's now-former President Brockman said in a post on X.

Long in conflict has been OpenAI's mission to build technology to benefit humanity, and that of its investors who have bankrolled the effort expecting a financial return, said analyst Richard Windsor of Radio Free Mobile.

"This weekend was simply the detonation of a bomb that has been waiting to go off," he said.

Governing OpenAI is a non-profit. Its four-person board as of Friday consists of three independent directors holding no equity in OpenAI and its Chief Scientist Ilya Sutskever.

(Reporting by Jeffry Dastin and Anna Tong in San Franciso, Urvi Dugar, Shubham Kalia and Arsheeya Bajwa in Bengaluru and Stephanie Kelly in New YorkEditing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee, Miyoung Kim, Sam Holmes, Susan Fenton and Chizu Nomiyama)

  • Sam Altman will not be returning to OpenAI

    Sam Altman will not be returning to OpenAI as reinstatement talks with the board broke down.

  • The Morning After: Microsoft recruits recently fired OpenAI CEO, Sam Altman

    The biggest news stories this morning: Microsoft hires recently fired OpenAI CEO, Sam Altman, SpaceX loses another Starship and Super Heavy rocket, The best Black Friday Deals we’ve found so far.

  • Sam Altman won't return as OpenAI's CEO after all

    Capping off a tumultuous weekend at OpenAI that culminated in investors -- and a contingent of employees -- attempting to convince the company's board to hire back former Y Combinator president Sam Altman after firing him on Friday, Altman won't be returning as CEO, according to a report in The Information. Citing an internal memo sent by Ilya Sutskever, board director and one of OpenAI's co-founder, Altman has decided to walk away from negotiations -- at least for the time being. As the search for a new permanent CEO continues, OpenAI has appointed Emmett Shear, the co-founder of video streaming site Twitch, as interim CEO -- replacing Mira Murati, who held the position for only two days.

  • A timeline of Sam Altman's firing from OpenAI -- and the fallout

    In a dramatic turn of events late Friday, ex-Y Combinator president Sam Altman was fired as CEO of AI startup OpenAI, the company behind viral AI hits like ChatGPT, GPT-4 and DALL-E 3, by OpenAI's board of directors. Then, the company's longtime president and co-founder, Greg Brockman, resigned -- as did three senior OpenAI researchers. Do you work at OpenAI and know more about Sam Altman's departure?

  • Microsoft hires ex-OpenAI leaders Altman and Brockman to lead new AI group

    Microsoft has hired OpenAI co-founders Sam Altman and Greg Brockman to head up a "new advanced AI research team," the software conglomerate's chief Satya Nadella said Monday, capping three days of intense discussions following the unexpected decision by OpenAI's board to dismiss Altman. Altman will serve as the chief executive of the new AI group at Microsoft, Nadella said.

  • ChatGPT: Everything you need to know about the AI-powered chatbot

    ChatGPT, OpenAI’s text-generating AI chatbot, has taken the world by storm. Since its initial launch nearly a year ago, ChatGPT has hit 100 million weekly active users, and OpenAI is heavily investing in it. What the company is not investing in further is the leadership of former CEO Sam Altman, after a weekend that presented and dispelled the possibility of his return following a sudden firing on November 17 upon the board releasing a statement they had lost confidence in Altman's ability to lead the company.

  • Sam Altman ousted as OpenAI's CEO

    Sam Altman has been fired from OpenAI, Inc., the 501(c)(3) nonprofit that acts as the governing body for OpenAI, the AI startup behind ChatGPT, DALL-E 3, GPT-4 and other highly capable generative AI systems. In a post on OpenAI's official blog, the company writes that Altman's departure follows a "deliberative review process by the board" that concluded that Altman "wasn't consistently candid in his communications" with other board members, "hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities." Do you work at OpenAI and know more about Sam Altman's departure?

  • OpenAI fires CEO Sam Altman, Airbnb acquires GamePlanner.AI, and Epic battles Google over antitrust

    Howdy, folks, and welcome to Week in Review (WiR), TechCrunch’s newsletter that recaps the major tech industry happenings over the past week (or so). In this edition of WiR, we take a look at OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's unexpected firing, Humane's strange -- and perhaps overambitious -- Ai Pin, the shutdown of the popular video chat service Omegle, Airbnb acquiring the secret firm of a Siri co-founder, and Amazon launching a discounted health plan.

  • Microsoft extends generative AI copyright protections to more customers

    Microsoft is expanding its policy to protect commercial customers from copyright infringement lawsuits arising from the use of generative AI -- but with a caveat (or several). Today during Ignite, Microsoft said that customers licensing Azure OpenAI Service, the company's fully managed service that adds governance layers on top of OpenAI models, can expect to be defended -- and compensated -- by Microsoft for any "adverse judgements" if they're sued for copyright infringement while using Azure OpenAI Service or the outputs it generates. Generative AI models such as ChatGPT and DALL-E 3 are trained on millions to billions of e-books, art pieces, emails, songs, audio clips, voice recordings and more, most of which come from public websites.

  • Open source Notion alternative AppFlowy gets big-name backers and lands on the cloud

    A new startup is targeting the lucrative workplace productivity space with an open source approach to project and knowledge management -- and it has received backing from a who's who of investors from across the technology spectrum. AppFlowy, as the company is called, has raised $6.4 million in funding from a slew of renowned founders including Matt Mullenweg (Automattic); Steve Chen (YouTube); Tom Preston-Werner (GitHub); Bob Young (Red Hat) and Amr Awadallah (Cloudera). Helping the workforce be more efficient is big business, evidenced by the likes of Notion hitting a lofty $10 billion valuation off the back of remote work-driven demand for collaboration software.

  • Cruise's Kyle Vogt resigns as CEO of the robotaxi company

    Cruise co-founder and CEO Kyle Vogt has resigned, following GM's recent installation of a Chief Administrative Officer.

  • Cruise co-founder and CEO Kyle Vogt resigns

    Kyle Vogt, the serial entrepreneur who co-founded and led Cruise from a startup in a garage through its acquisition and ownership by General Motors, has resigned, according to an email sent to employees Sunday evening that TechCrunch has viewed. In a separate internal email, also viewed by TechCrunch, GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra announced that Mo Elshenawy, who is executive vice president of engineering at Cruise, will serve as president and CTO for Cruise. Craig Glidden, a Cruise board member and GM’s EVP of legal and policy who was recently put in charge of as chief administrative officer at Cruise, will continue in that role.

