OpenAI Founder Sam Altman Gets Hitched
OpenAI founder Sam Altman is now a married man, according to multiple press reports and images that circulated on social media. The 38-year-old got hitched to Oliver Mulherin, a software engineer who previously worked at Meta. Late last year, Altman was dramatically ousted from OpenAI—maker of the ChatGPT chatbot—only to return days later after an employee revolt. According to Business Insider, the wedding was small; a photo seen by the outlet showed “about a dozen people in attendance.”