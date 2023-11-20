New OpenAI Leader's Chilling 'Doom' Warning May Scare Your Pants Off

Josephine Harvey
·2 min read
New OpenAI Leader's Chilling 'Doom' Warning May Scare Your Pants Off
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The new interim CEO of OpenAI suggested earlier this year that artificial intelligence holds a level of potential risk for humankind that “should cause you to s**t your pants.”

Emmett Shear, the co-founder and former CEO of Twitch, was appointed over the weekend to lead OpenAI after its board of directors ousted its longtime CEO Sam Altman in a shock firing on Friday.

In a June interview on “The Logan Bartlett Show” podcast, Shear said he feared that AI technology could evolve until it is smart enough to design artificial intelligence on its own, “fully self-improve itself” and outsmart humans.

“That kind of intelligence is just an intrinsically very dangerous thing,” he said. “Because intelligence is power. Human beings are the dominant form of life on this planet, pretty much entirely because we’re smarter than the other creatures now.”

He assessed the “probability of doom” as somewhere between 5 and 50%.

His interviewer, Bartlett, noted that most AI experts seem to place some percentage of risk on the technology. He cited Paul Christiano, an OpenAI researcher who has thrown around a variety of alarming figures about the probability of bad outcomes from AI in the long term.

“That should cause you to shit your pants,” Shear said.

In June, Shear shared a clip from the interview on X (formerly Twitter), saying the exchange “more or less captures my high level beliefs around AI and how dangerous it is.”

That clip was resurfaced and shared on Sunday after Shear was announced as OpenAI’s interim leader.

In a Sunday post on X, Shear said he accepted the role because he believes OpenAI to be one of the “most important companies currently in existence” and “ultimately I felt that I had a duty to help if I could.”

He shared a three-point plan to be executed over the next 30 days, including hiring an independent investigator to dig into Altman’s ouster and the “entire process leading up to this point.”

The findings, he said, would inform whether the company needed further governance changes.

The exact reason for Altman’s firing was not disclosed by the company, but the board said in its announcement that he was “not consistently candid in his communications with the board.”

In an internal memo obtained by The New York Times, board members said Altman’s “lack of transparency in his interactions with the board undermined the board’s ability to effectively supervise the company in the manner it was mandated to do.”

The news sent shockwaves through the tech industry over the weekend, and punctuates the ongoing debate over the multibillion-dollar AI boom and the potential perils the technology poses for the human race.

Related...

Recommended Stories

  • Sam Altman will not be returning to OpenAI

    Sam Altman will not be returning to OpenAI as reinstatement talks with the board broke down.

  • The Morning After: Microsoft recruits recently fired OpenAI CEO, Sam Altman

    The biggest news stories this morning: Microsoft hires recently fired OpenAI CEO, Sam Altman, SpaceX loses another Starship and Super Heavy rocket, The best Black Friday Deals we’ve found so far.

  • A timeline of Sam Altman's firing from OpenAI -- and the fallout

    In a dramatic turn of events late Friday, ex-Y Combinator president Sam Altman was fired as CEO of AI startup OpenAI, the company behind viral AI hits like ChatGPT, GPT-4 and DALL-E 3, by OpenAI's board of directors. Then, the company's longtime president and co-founder, Greg Brockman, resigned -- as did three senior OpenAI researchers. Do you work at OpenAI and know more about Sam Altman's departure?

  • Microsoft snatches Sam Altman and former OpenAI colleagues to form its own AI research team

    In another twist on the OpenAI saga that raged over the weekend, Microsoft has swooped in and hired Sam Altman and Greg Brockman.

  • Microsoft hires ex-OpenAI leaders Altman and Brockman to lead new AI group

    Microsoft has hired OpenAI co-founders Sam Altman and Greg Brockman to head up a "new advanced AI research team," the software conglomerate's chief Satya Nadella said Monday, capping three days of intense discussions following the unexpected decision by OpenAI's board to dismiss Altman. Altman will serve as the chief executive of the new AI group at Microsoft, Nadella said.

  • Sam Altman ousted as OpenAI's CEO

    Sam Altman has been fired from OpenAI, Inc., the 501(c)(3) nonprofit that acts as the governing body for OpenAI, the AI startup behind ChatGPT, DALL-E 3, GPT-4 and other highly capable generative AI systems. In a post on OpenAI's official blog, the company writes that Altman's departure follows a "deliberative review process by the board" that concluded that Altman "wasn't consistently candid in his communications" with other board members, "hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities." Do you work at OpenAI and know more about Sam Altman's departure?

  • OpenAI fires CEO Sam Altman, Airbnb acquires GamePlanner.AI, and Epic battles Google over antitrust

    Howdy, folks, and welcome to Week in Review (WiR), TechCrunch’s newsletter that recaps the major tech industry happenings over the past week (or so). In this edition of WiR, we take a look at OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's unexpected firing, Humane's strange -- and perhaps overambitious -- Ai Pin, the shutdown of the popular video chat service Omegle, Airbnb acquiring the secret firm of a Siri co-founder, and Amazon launching a discounted health plan.

  • OpenAI fires CEO Sam Altman as 'board no longer has confidence' in his leadership

    OpenAI's board of directors announced that CEO Sam Altman is leaving both the company and the board, effective immediately.

  • WTF is going on at OpenAI? We have theories

    In perhaps the most unexpected tech news of the year, billionaire and AI evangelist Sam Altman has been ejected from his CEO role at OpenAI by the company's board after an apparent vote of no confidence. Its exact wording in a release issued this afternoon: Altman's "departure follows a deliberative review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities." 1. Did Altman circumvent the board in a major deal?

  • Who is Mira Murati, OpenAI's new interim CEO?

    In a surprising move, OpenAI today abruptly fired Sam Altman, its CEO and a member of its board of directors, and installed CTO Mira Murati as interim CEO. Murati, who has a degree in mechanical engineering from Dartmouth College, previously worked as an intern at Goldman Sachs and then at Zodiac Aerospace, the French aerospace group.

  • OpenAI wants to work with organizations to build new AI training datasets

    OpenAI is launching an initiative to partner with private and public organizations to collect datasets it can use to train its AI models.

  • OpenAI's ChatGPT now has 100 million weekly active users

    ChatGPT now has 100 million weekly active users, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced on Monday at the company's first developer conference in San Francisco. Altman also shared today that over two million developers use the platform, including more than 92% of Fortune 500 companies.

  • OpenAI, Google and a 'digital anthropologist': the UN forms a high-level board to explore AI governance

    The halls of power are waking up to the potentials and pitfalls of artificial intelligence. Yesterday, the United Nations announced a new AI advisory board -- 39 people from across government, academia and industry -- with an aim "to undertake analysis and advance recommendations for the international governance of AI."

  • Cruise's Kyle Vogt resigns as CEO of the robotaxi company

    Cruise co-founder and CEO Kyle Vogt has resigned, following GM's recent installation of a Chief Administrative Officer.

  • BMW M Performance launches center-locking wheels for M2, M3 and M4

    BMW M announced a 19-inch front and 20-inch rear center-locking wheel design compatible with the current-generation M2, M3 and M4.

  • 2024 BMW 750e xDrive First Drive: The 7 Series plug-in hybrid rules too!

    Our first drive of the plug-in hybrid 2024 BMW 7 Series, which is called the 750e xDrive.

  • Cruise co-founder and CEO Kyle Vogt resigns

    Kyle Vogt, the serial entrepreneur who co-founded and led Cruise from a startup in a garage through its acquisition and ownership by General Motors, has resigned, according to an email sent to employees Sunday evening that TechCrunch has viewed. In a separate internal email, also viewed by TechCrunch, GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra announced that Mo Elshenawy, who is executive vice president of engineering at Cruise, will serve as president and CTO for Cruise. Craig Glidden, a Cruise board member and GM’s EVP of legal and policy who was recently put in charge of as chief administrative officer at Cruise, will continue in that role.

  • Sunday Night Football: How to watch the Minnesota Vikings vs. Denver Broncos tonight on NBC

    Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.

  • Kenny Pickett's struggles doom Steelers as Browns grind out 13-10 win without Deshaun Watson

    Pittsburgh's defense wasn't enough to overcome Pickett's poor play on Sunday.

  • Amon-Ra St. Brown delivers fantasy greatness again and again (and again)

    Amon-Ra St. Brown has delivered great performances on a weekly basis, solidifying his status as one of the top receivers for fantasy.