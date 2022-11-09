OpenAI leads $23.5M round in Mem, an AI-powered note-taking app

Kyle Wiggers
·4 min read

Last year, OpenAI announced the OpenAI Startup Fund, a tranche through which it and its partners, including Microsoft, are investing in early-stage AI companies tackling major problems. Mum's been the word since on which companies have received infusions from the Fund. But today, the OpenAI Startup Fund revealed that it led a $23.5 million investment in Mem, a work-focused app that taps AI to automatically organize notes.

The investment values Mem at $110 million post-money and brings the startup's total raised to $29 million.

Co-founded by Kevin Moody and Dennis Xu, Mem differentiates itself from traditional note-taking apps by emphasizing "lightweight organization," in Moody and Xu's words. The workflow revolves around search and a chronological timeline, allowing users to attach topic tags, tag other users and add recurring reminders to notes.

Mem users can capture quick notes, send links and save images from anywhere using SMS, messaging apps and the platform's mobile client. Collaboration features let teams share, edit and comment on notes and directly attach them to shared calendars for faster reference.

Mem's search experience uses AI to search across notes, aiming to understand which notes might be most relevant in a given moment to a particular person. Moody and Xu say the platform is designed to augment knowledge workers in their typical responsibilities, like reading through pages of information, extracting the pieces relevant to a particular question and transforming the information into an answer or a report.

Mem
Mem

Image Credits: Mem

There's no doubt knowledge-seeking tasks are time-consuming. According to Gartner, professionals spend 50% of their working hours searching for information and on average take 18 minutes to locate a file (albeit the veracity of metrics like these has been challenged over the years). One source estimates that document disorganization costs businesses $3,900 per employee each year in productivity losses, making Mem an attractive proposition if the tech works as advertised.

"The number one thing we hear from the organizations we talk to is the desire to be able to marry their vast troves of proprietary knowledge with ... generative AI models -- to support use cases that range from conducting research to writing to selling and beyond," Moody and Xu told TechCrunch in an email interview. "The magic of Mem is that we bring together your own private and proprietary data along with state-of-the-art generative language models to unlock truly personalized, factual outputs. We combine knowledge sources across the individual, team and organizational levels, leading to significantly better performance across the board."

Mem recently launched Mem It for Twitter, which allows users to save threads, get AI-generated summaries of their contents and see suggestions for similar tweets. It's also continuing to refine Mem X, Mem's built-in work assistant, with new features like Smart Write and Smart Edit, which leverages AI to generate text based on a prompt, summarize files, generate titles for documents and let users use natural language commands to edit or format text.

Mem
Mem

Image Credits: Mem

The plan for the foreseeable future is to increasingly lean into these sorts of AI-powered experiences, Moody and Xu say, with support from OpenAI through the OpenAI Startup Fund. OpenAI Startup Fund participants receive early access to new OpenAI systems and Azure resources from Microsoft in addition to capital.

"OpenAI is obviously leading the wave of technological revolutions that we are riding," Moody and Xu said. "This makes the OpenAI Startup Fund the ideal partner for what we're building -- for both the technical expertise and strategic guidance they bring to the table."

Mem competes with a number of companies seeking to tackle the same knowledge-finding and notes-organizing challenges. In enterprise search, there's Glean, which recently raised $100 million in a venture equity round. On the knowledge management side, Atlassian’s wiki-like collaborative workspace Confluence and Notion, which was valued at $2 billion in 2020, still dominate.

But Moody and Xu argue that 16-employee Mem has an advantage in that it's "self-organizing," ostensibly resulting in less manual curation and labor. While they declined to reveal Mem's revenue or the names of any major customers, they assert that Mem is successful, owing to its AI-driven tech.

"We're confident in our unique approach to self-organizing and generative knowledge management. ... Our personalized machine learning models not only help knowledge workers stay organized automatically, but also go beyond simply helping find things -- we actually help people do their work," Moody and Xu said. "The shift to remote work has made effective, asynchronous knowledge sharing more important than ever, and the market slowdown has caused companies to focus on efficiency. Our AI-assisted knowledge work saves people time, and the rapid improvement in large language models gives us a further tailwind."

Recommended Stories

  • Hackers Claim World’s First Folding iPhone Required a Monumental Amount of Modifications

    Does Apple plan to ever release an iPhone or iPad with a folding screen? If so, the company doesn’t seem to be in any rush to get it out the door. Instead of jumping ship to Android to hop on the folding screen bandwagon, a group of talented Chinese engineers claims they’ve hacked together the world’s first folding iPhone, and it looks like it was a real nightmare to build.

  • MacBook Air is $899 ahead of Black Friday, or save $500 on MacBook Pro

    Are you looking for the fastest and most responsive experience possible on a laptop computer? You don’t need to spend a small fortune on a custom gaming machine with a gazillion gigabytes of RAM. All you need is a new Apple notebook with Apple’s incredible M series chip. And prices actually start much lower than … The post MacBook Air is $899 ahead of Black Friday, or save $500 on MacBook Pro appeared first on BGR.

  • Get Ready for the 'Scourge': Inside Vitalik Buterin’s Updated Ethereum Plans

    It’s not a zombie apocalypse—it’s a new part of Ethereum’s post-merge roadmap.

  • Best Apple deals in November 2022

    Apple announced a wide range of new products during its big Far Out iPhone 14 event this past September. Not only have they all now been released, but also there are already some discounts to be found. Plus, now is the perfect time to take advantage of Apple deals and sales on previous-generation products before … The post Best Apple deals in November 2022 appeared first on BGR.

  • Apple Is Tracking You Even When Its Own Privacy Settings Say It’s Not, New Research Says

    For all of Apple’s talk about how private your iPhone is, the company vacuums up a lot of data about you. iPhones do have a privacy setting that is supposed to turn off that tracking. According to a new report by independent researchers, though, Apple collects extremely detailed information on you with its own apps even when you turn off tracking, an apparent direct contradiction of Apple’s own description of how the privacy protection works.

  • Cryptoverse-Elon Musk frees the bird and the dog coin flies

    Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter has put fresh wind in the sails of dogecoin, the meme cryptocurrency he catapulted to fame. It was trading at about $0.07 on Oct. 27 before Musk tweeted "the bird is freed" to announce his ownership. That may not sound like much, but it gave the highly volatile cryptocurrency a market value of $21 billion, according to data platform CoinGecko.

  • Walmart’s early Black Friday deals have now begun — and we’ve found 5 of the best, including Apple AirPods, a Roomba and an LG OLED TV

    These 5 best-selling recommendations are already on sale at Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days sales event.

  • Exclusive-Nvidia offers new advanced chip for China that meets U.S. export controls

    OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) -U.S. chip maker Nvidia Corp is offering a new advanced chip in China that meets recent export control rules aimed at keeping cutting-edge technology out of China's hands, the company confirmed on Monday. Nvidia responded to Reuters' reporting that Chinese computer sellers are advertising products with the new chip. The chip, called the A800, represents the first reported effort by a U.S. semiconductor company to create advanced processors for China that follow new U.S. trade rules.

  • Cardano: Buy the Dip?

    Once one of the top five cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, Cardano is now at a very real risk of falling out of the top 10. There is growing concern that the price of Cardano, once holding steady in the $0.50 to $0.60 range during the summer, could drop below $0.30 unless something changes quickly. The good news is that there are at least three different catalysts that in the short to medium term could lift Cardano's current price of $0.41.

  • LG's Stretchable, Smooshable Screen Promises a Future of Shatter-Proof Gadgets

    The price of gadgets is only going to continue to increase, making the sting of accidentally dropping your smartphone or tablet and watching the screen shatter to thousands of pieces even more painful. But what if screens were the most durable part of a touchscreen device? That’s a future I’m ready for, and one that LG is diligently working on.

  • Best Cyber Monday deals 2022: date, sales, and what to expect

    Cyber Monday 2022 and Cyber Monday deals will be here before you know it! We’re keeping an eye on the best Cyber Monday deals and Cyber Monday sales right here. And, with the event coming in only a few short weeks, there’s no better time to start planning what you might be interested in buying. … The post Best Cyber Monday deals 2022: date, sales, and what to expect appeared first on BGR.

  • The top streaming devices of 2022 will make you want to cut the cable cord

    Cancel cable and save money — these streaming wizards let you enjoy Netflix, Hulu, HBO and more.

  • The soundbar beloved by 'audiophiles and electronics nerds' is $100 off, today only

    This Polk Audio bundle includes a wireless subwoofer — and nearly 15,000 Amazon shoppers are 'stunned' by the quality.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 2023, According to Wall Street

    Some Wall Street analysts say these growth stocks could produce triple-digit returns in the next year.

  • Nvidia offers new chip alternative following U.S. restrictions against exports to China

    Nvidia said the new graphics-processing chip, branded the A800, meets U.S. restrictions on chips that can be exported to China under new rules rolled out last month. The chip went into production in the third quarter, the company said.

  • As yen tumbles, gadget-loving Japan goes for secondhand iPhones

    For years Japanese shoppers eagerly shelled out for the latest gadgets, but now a tumbling yen has put new iPhones out of reach for some and sparked a growing secondhand trade in a major market for Apple Inc. Industry watchers say Japan's shoppers have become more open to buying secondhand, thanks in part to the rise of online auction sites. In July, Apple hiked the price of the entry-level iPhone 13 by nearly a fifth.

  • Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds get huge $100 discount ahead of Black Friday

    If you’ve ever tried Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds, you know that they’re among the best earbuds that have ever existed. It’s incredible that Sony managed to pack the best sound quality and the best ANC tech into these compact little earphones. The best comes at a price, though, and Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds are … The post Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds get huge $100 discount ahead of Black Friday appeared first on BGR.

  • Amazon quietly opens its logistics network to third-party merchants in India

    Amazon is quietly beginning to offer its transportation and logistics network as a service to third-party merchants, businesses and direct-to-consumer brands in India, tapping its large delivery chain to drive revenue in the key overseas market as the e-commerce group attempts to replicate a model it has been testing in the U.S. for several months. The service, called Amazon Shipping, offers “extensive reach and the highest reliability – all at the lowest logistics cost,” the company describes on its website. Amazon Shipping “will pick up your parcels 7 days a week, and deliver them to your customers,” the company adds.

  • AMD Unveils Sub-$1000 High-End Graphics Cards

    AMD's new cards could be winners if they come close to matching Nvidia's RTX 4000 series in performance.

  • 'Theater-quality sound': The 43-inch Amazon Fire TV is down to $250 ahead of Black Friday

    We’re freaking out over this major sale — this TV is that good.