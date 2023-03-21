OpenAI Shut Down ChatGPT to Fix Bug Exposing User Chat Titles

Rachel Metz
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- OpenAI temporarily shut down its popular ChatGPT service on Monday morning after receiving reports of a bug that allowed some users to see the titles of other users’ chat histories.

Most Read from Bloomberg

An OpenAI spokesperson told Bloomberg that the titles were visible in the user-history sidebar that typically appears on the left side of the ChatGPT webpage. The chatbot was temporarily disabled after the company heard these reports, the spokesperson said. The substance of the other users’ conversations was not visible.

A bug in an unnamed open-source software caused the problem, the spokesperson said. The company is still investigating the precise cause.

ChatGPT came back online Monday night, though users’ chat histories remained missing as of late Monday night Pacific time.

“History is temporarily unavailable,” read a message in the place where a user’s ChatGPT queries and responses typically reside. “We’re working to restore this feature as soon as possible.”

In the statement Monday night, the spokesperson said: “ChatGPT is now back online, and we are working to bring chat history back online as well.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • India's bluechip Nifty index to snap seven-yr winning run -BofA Global Research

    BofA cut its year-end target for the Nifty by 8.3% to 18,000, implying a 0.6% drop for the year after seven straight years of gains of 3%-29%, and underperforming other emerging markets and debt, the brokerage said in a note on Monday. The Nifty has fallen about 6% so far this year to just below 17,100 points and BofA Global expects the index to trade between 16,000 to 18,000 for the rest of the year due to the volatility unleashed by the global banking crisis. Indian companies' earnings growth estimates for the next two fiscal years could be halved due to tightening U.S. monetary policy, warmer weather affecting the recovery in rural demand, peaking urban demand and rising deposit rates, analysts led by Amish Shah said.

  • Distressed Markets are Hurting Most from Rich-World Bank Turmoil

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond markets in some of the world’s most vulnerable economies are flashing default warnings as turmoil in the US and European banking systems makes it even tougher for emerging nations to borrow and repay debt.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndCredit Suisse’s Fate Was Sealed by Regulators Days Before UBS DealThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse Re

  • Hollywood’s Labor Talks Begin With the Future of Streaming at Stake

    Amid a Wall Street squeeze on studios, guilds are forming a united front on demanding major changes to pay scales for digital releases

  • Taiwan president to visit US but no word on House Speaker meeting

    TAIPEI/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen will make sensitive stopovers in the United States on her way to and from Central America that could inflame China-U.S. tensions, but Taipei's government would not confirm a meeting with U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Taiwanese presidents routinely pass through the United States while visiting diplomatic allies in Latin America, the Caribbean and the Pacific, which while not official visits are often used by both sides for high-level meetings. The United States, like most countries, has no formal diplomatic relations with Chinese-claimed Taiwan, but is its most important international backer and arms supplier.

  • Devon bird table webcam 'giving easy access to nature'

    The Devon Wildlife Trust says the camera is showing the "comings and goings" of creatures.

  • Trump DC hotel dispute with House Democrats lands at Supreme Court

    The Supreme Court is poised to decide if it will take up a case on whether Democratic lawmakers should be able to obtain documents related to former President Trump’s former D.C. hotel — a popular meeting place for GOP power-players during his administration that was a few blocks from the White House. The Democratic lawmakers…

  • The bear market for stocks is almost over but the last phase may be 'vicious,' Morgan Stanley CIO says

    "The bottom line is that we think this is exactly how bear markets end," Morgan Stanley chief investment officer Mike Wilson said in a note.

  • Egyptian startup transforms plastic bags into tiles

    STORY: This Egyptian startup is aiming to turn billions of plastic bags into tilesLocator: Sharqiya, EgyptTileGreen's product could reduce the amount of waste going into the Mediterranean Seaand help bring down emissionsfrom the building sectorPlastic waste is melted and compressed at a factory on the outskirts of CairoThe tiles are used for outdoor paving(Khaled Raafat, TileGreen co-founder)“So far, we have recycled more than five million plastic bags, but this is just the beginning. We aim that by 2025, we will have recycled more than five billion plastic bags. Currently, we have plans to expand in Egypt, and we have plans to expand in some Arab countries. We started working on this with our partners, real estate developers and contracting companies who tried our product and liked it very much and want to spread its usage.”Egypt is one of the worst polluters in the Mediterranean regionNearly 82,000 tons of plastic waste enter the sea each yearThat’s according to a 2020 report by the International Union for Conservation of Nature

  • Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway speeds up stock buybacks

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc has stepped up its pace of stock buybacks, repurchasing more than $1.8 billion of its own stock this year. In its proxy filing on Friday, Berkshire said that as of March 8 it had the equivalent of 1,455,698 Class A shares outstanding, down 4,035 from year end and 2,537 from Feb. 13, reflecting the repurchases. Berkshire's repurchases have also included Class B shares, which normally cost about 1/1500th as much as Class A shares.

  • IMF Flags Few More Hurdles for Pakistan to Secure Bailout

    (Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund said Pakistan has a few more tasks before it can unlock a $6.5 billion loan to avoid a default, putting pressure on the government to secure assurances from countries that have promised financing support.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndCredit Suisse’s Fate Was Sealed by Regulators Days Before UBS DealThe One Big Winner and Many Losers

  • Tesla Finally Exits Junk-Rated World After Moody’s Upgrade

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk-loving stock traders are famously bullish on Tesla Inc., the eighth most-valued company in the world. Now credit-rating providers, playing catch-up, are giving heft to the automaker’s blue-chip valuation.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndCredit Suisse’s Fate Was Sealed by Regulators Days Before UBS DealThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suiss

  • Bitcoin and Stablecoins Will Bring Crypto Mass Adoption to Africa, Experts Say

    The sentiment permeated talks and fireside chats at the 2023 Blockchain Africa Conference in Johannesburg, South Africa.

  • Amazon Layoffs to Continue With 9,000 Jobs Cut

    Decisions are expected to be made over the next few weeks, CEO Andy Jassy said in a Monday morning memo to staff

  • Should You Buy This Soaring Chinese Crypto?

    Conflux is up a staggering 1,800% in 2023. But that doesn't necessarily make this crypto a good long-term investment.

  • Amazon to cut 9,000 additional jobs, after laying off 18,000 in January

    Amazon CEO Andy Jassy announced the company is laying off an additional 9,000 workers.

  • Meta Security Exec Hacked and Tracked for a Year by 'Predator' Spyware

    A former executive on Meta’s security policy team was hacked by the Greek government using sophisticated spyware known as “Predator,” which tracked her for a whole year.

  • Wichita parking plan would clear the way for price hikes, more parking tickets downtown

    The city’s downtown parking plan aims to maximize profits for the city and for downtown businesses.

  • Biden, Trudeau must expand binational action to bolster cybersecurity

    Biden’s visit to Canada to meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week will be an opportunity to expand on cybersecurity cooperation.

  • Fayetteville Tech will increase security after threat on social media

    Fayetteville Technical Community College will maintain a normal schedule but will limit building access and check college IDs.

  • Jamie Otis shares important reminder that body hair is 'normal'

    "I almost didn't go swimming with my kiddos because I didn't have time to shave. But I put the suit on and got in with them anyway."