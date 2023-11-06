OpenAI's ChatGPT now has 100 million weekly active users

Image Credits: Didem Mente/Anadolu Agency / Getty Images
ChatGPT now has 100 million weekly active users, OpenAI CEO announced on Monday at the company's first developer conference in San Francisco. The service released nearly a year ago and garnered an estimated 100 million monthly users within just two months of launching and set a record for fastest-growing user base.

Altman also shared today that over two million developers use the platform, including more than 92 percent of Fortune 500 companies.

The company revealed the new milestones as it shared a series of new announcements. OpenAI unveiled GPT-4 Turbo, which is a "more powerful" and less expensive version of its flagship text-generating AI model, GPT-4.

OpenAI also announced GPTs, a way for anyone to build their own version of the conversational AI system. The company will soon also give users the ability to publish their own versions of the system on a marketplace called the "GPT Store," and possibly earn some money by doing so.

In addition, the company announced that DALL-E 3, OpenAI’s text-to-image model, is now available via an API after first coming to ChatGPT and Bing Chat. Interestingly, OpenAI is launching a new API, called the Assistants API, that will help developers build “agent-like experiences” within their apps. With this API, developers will be able to build an “assistant” that leverages outside knowledge and can call OpenAI generative AI models and tools to perform tasks.

Plus, the company is introducing a text-to-speech API that offers six preset voices to choose from and two generative AI model variants.

  OpenAI promises to defend business customers against copyright claims

    OpenAI -- bowing to peer pressure -- today announced it'll step in and defend businesses using OpenAI products if they face claims around copyright infringement as it pertains to OpenAI apps and services. As part of a new program, Copyright Shield, OpenAI says that it'll pay the legal costs incurred by customers -- specifically customers using the "generally available" features of OpenAI's developer platform and ChatGPT Enterprise, the business tier of its AI-powered ChatGPT chatbot  -- who face lawsuits over IP claims against work generated by an OpenAI tool. "OpenAI is committed to protecting our customers with built-in copyright safeguards in our systems," OpenAI wrote in a blog post shared with TechCrunch.

  App Store for AI: OpenAI's GPT Store lets you build (and monetize) your own GPT

    OpenAI took the leash (and the "Chat") off ChatGPT today with the announcement of GPTs, a way for anyone to build their own version of the popular conversational AI system. Not only can you make your own GPT for fun or productivity, but you'll soon be able to publish it on a marketplace they call the GPT Store — and maybe even make a little cash in the process. The new features, announced with many others today at OpenAI's first developer day in San Francisco, indicate a more hands-off approach to the AI marketplace, which has hitherto been defined by a handful of dedicated general-purpose systems.

  OpenAI launches API that lets developers build 'assistants' into their apps

    At its developer conference, OpenAI announced a new API, the Assistants API, that it characterizes as step toward helping developers build "agent-like experiences" within their apps. Using the Assistants API, OpenAI customers can built an "assistant" that has specific instructions, leverages outside knowledge and can call OpenAI generative AI models and tools to perform tasks. Powering the new Assistants API is Code Interpreter, OpenAI's tool that writes and runs Python code in a sandboxed execution environment.

  ChatGPT: Everything you need to know about the AI-powered chatbot

    ChatGPT, OpenAI’s text-generating AI chatbot, has taken the world by storm. Paying ChatGPT users have access to GPT-4, which can write more naturally and fluently than the model that previously powered ChatGPT, though you can access GPT-4 for free through Microsoft’s Bing Chat can be used to access itt in Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome and Safari web browsers. OpenAI’s chatbot app far outpaces all others on mobile devices in terms of downloads, but it’s surprisingly not the top AI app by revenue.

  Privacy will die to deliver us the thinking and knowing computer

    Buzz abounds about OpenAI's Sam Altman meeting with Apple's longtime design deity Jony Ive regarding building an AI hardware gadget of some kind and murmurs in the halls of VC offices everywhere herald in breathless tones the coming of an iPhone moment for AI. Of course, the potential is immense: A device that takes and extends to many other aspects of our lives what ChatGPT has been able to do with generative AI -- hopefully with a bit more smarts and practicality. The death of privacy has been called, called-off, countered and repeated many times over the years (just Google the phrase) in response to any number of technological advances, including things like mobile device live location sharing; the advent and eventual ubiquity of social networks and their resulting social graphs; satellite mapping and high-resolution imagery; massive credential and personal identifiable information (PII) leaks and much, much more.

  The Morning After: ChatGPT creator OpenAI might start making its own AI chips

    The biggest news stories this morning: OpenAI might try to make its own AI chips, X tests three paid subscription tiers, NASA will reveal on Wednesday what OSIRIS-REx brought back from asteroid Bennu.

  ChatGPT live web browsing exits beta, DALL-E 3 enters beta

    ChatGPT can browse the live web again as OpenAI’s "Browse with Bing" exits beta. In addition, the generative AI image creator DALL-E 3 is now available in beta for subscribers.

