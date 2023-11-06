OpenAI's ChatGPT now has 100 million weekly active users

ChatGPT now has 100 million weekly active users, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced on Monday at the company's first developer conference in San Francisco. The service released nearly a year ago and garnered an estimated 100 million monthly users within just two months of launching and set a record for fastest-growing user base.

Altman also shared today that over two million developers use the platform, including more than 92 percent of Fortune 500 companies.

The company revealed the new milestones as it shared a series of new announcements. OpenAI unveiled GPT-4 Turbo, which is a "more powerful" and less expensive version of its flagship text-generating AI model, GPT-4.

OpenAI also announced GPTs, a way for anyone to build their own version of the conversational AI system. The company will soon also give users the ability to publish their own versions of the system on a marketplace called the "GPT Store," and possibly earn some money by doing so.

In addition, the company announced that DALL-E 3, OpenAI’s text-to-image model, is now available via an API after first coming to ChatGPT and Bing Chat. Interestingly, OpenAI is launching a new API, called the Assistants API, that will help developers build “agent-like experiences” within their apps. With this API, developers will be able to build an “assistant” that leverages outside knowledge and can call OpenAI generative AI models and tools to perform tasks.

Plus, the company is introducing a text-to-speech API that offers six preset voices to choose from and two generative AI model variants.