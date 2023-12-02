OpenAI’s GPT Store won’t be released until 2024

Following the company's leadership shakeup, OpenAI told GPT Builders it's been "unexpectedly busy."

Cheyenne MacDonald
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read
Florence Lo / reuters
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

OpenAI is pushing the launch of its GPT Store to early 2024, according to an email seen by The Verge. The company introduced its GPT Builder tool in early November at its first developer conference, giving subscribers an easy way to create their own custom AI bots. At the time, OpenAI also said it would soon release the GPT Store for users to list their GPTs and potentially make money from them. It was initially slated for a November launch. But, with the surprise ouster of OpenAI’s since-reinstated CEO Sam Altman, the month didn’t quite pan out as planned.

“In terms of what’s next, we are now planning to launch the GPT Store early next year,” OpenAI said in its email to GPT Builder users on Friday. “While we had expected to release it this month, a few things have been keeping us unexpectedly busy!” The email also notes that the company has been making improvements to GPTs based on users’ feedback, and says some updates to ChatGPT are on the way.

OpenAI has been in the process of reorganizing its leadership following the turmoil of the past few weeks. The company confirmed on Wednesday that Altman was back as CEO, with Mira Murati now in place as CTO and Greg Brockman as President. It also announced the formation of a new initial board, which includes representation from Microsoft — its biggest investor — as a non-voting observer.

Recommended Stories

  • OpenAI's GPT Store delayed to 2024 following leadership chaos

    OpenAI's app store for AI, the GPT Store, will not launch this year as previously announced, but rather on an unspecified date in early 2024, the company said. The delay is almost certainly due to the leadership shakeup that occurred in November, just after the initial announcement. The launch of the store this month raised eyebrows when it was officially announced at OpenAI's Dev Day conference in November.

  • How OpenAI's ChatGPT has changed the world in just a year

    On the first anniversary of ChatGPT's November 30, 2022 release, let’s take a look back on the year of OpenAI that brought us here.

  • A timeline of Sam Altman's firing from OpenAI -- and the fallout

    In a dramatic turn of events late Friday, ex-Y Combinator president Sam Altman was fired as CEO of AI startup OpenAI, the company behind viral AI hits like ChatGPT, GPT-4 and DALL-E 3, by OpenAI's board of directors. Then, the company's longtime president and co-founder, Greg Brockman, resigned -- as did three senior OpenAI researchers. Do you work at OpenAI and know more about Sam Altman's departure?

  • Contrary to reports, OpenAI probably isn't building humanity-threatening AI

    Has OpenAI invented an AI technology with the potential to "threaten humanity"? There's now debate as to whether OpenAI's board ever received such a letter -- The Verge cites a source suggesting that it didn't. AI researchers on X (formerly Twitter), including Meta's chief AI scientist Yann LeCun, were immediately skeptical that Q* was anything more than an extension of existing work at OpenAI -- and other AI research labs besides.

  • This week in AI: The OpenAI debacle shows the perils of going commercial

    This week, it was impossible to tune out -- for this reporter included, much to my sleep-deprived brain's dismay -- the leadership controversy surrounding AI startup OpenAI. The board ousted Sam Altman, CEO and a co-founder, allegedly over what they saw as misplaced priorities on his part: commercializing AI at the expense of safety. Altman was -- in large part thanks to the efforts of Microsoft, a major OpenAI backer -- reinstated as CEO and most of the original board replaced.

  • App Store for AI: OpenAI's GPT Store lets you build (and monetize) your own GPT

    OpenAI took the leash (and the "Chat") off ChatGPT today with the announcement of GPTs, a way for anyone to build their own version of the popular conversational AI system. Not only can you make your own GPT for fun or productivity, but you'll soon be able to publish it on a marketplace they call the GPT Store — and maybe even make a little cash in the process. The new features, announced with many others today at OpenAI's first developer day in San Francisco, indicate a more hands-off approach to the AI marketplace, which has hitherto been defined by a handful of dedicated general-purpose systems.

  • Generative AI startup AI21 Labs raises cash in the midst of OpenAI chaos

    One AI startup's undoing is another's opportunity. Case in point: Today, AI21 Labs, a company developing generative AI products along the lines of OpenAI's GPT-4 and ChatGPT, closed a $53 million extension to its previously announced Series C funding round. The new tranche, which had participation from new investors Intel Capital and Comcast Ventures, brings AI21's total raised to $336 million.

  • How to talk about the OpenAI drama at Thanksgiving dinner

    While you were waiting in Denver on a layover, you checked your phone to see the news: After almost a week of confusion and uncertainty, Sam Altman has been reinstated as CEO of OpenAI. Here it comes.

  • Sam Altman ousted as OpenAI's CEO

    Sam Altman has been fired from OpenAI, Inc., the 501(c)(3) nonprofit that acts as the governing body for OpenAI, the AI startup behind ChatGPT, DALL-E 3, GPT-4 and other highly capable generative AI systems. In a post on OpenAI's official blog, the company writes that Altman's departure follows a "deliberative review process by the board" that concluded that Altman "wasn't consistently candid in his communications" with other board members, "hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities." Do you work at OpenAI and know more about Sam Altman's departure?

  • As OpenAI's multimodal API launches broadly, research shows it's still flawed

    Today during its first-ever dev conference, OpenAI released new details of a version of GPT-4, the company's flagship text-generating AI model, that can understand the context of images as well as text. It's clear why OpenAI and Be My Eyes saw GPT-4 with vision as possibly useful for accessibility -- it's a natural fit.

  • OpenAI's board may be coming around to Sam Altman returning

    OpenAI's board of directors is reportedly in talks with Sam Altman, ex-Y Combinator president and an OpenAI co-founder, to return to OpenAI as CEO as soon as this week. Per Bloomberg, the board member (or members) and Altman are discussing a number of possible scenarios that could play out. In one, Altman would return as a director on a transitional board.

  • Chaos at OpenAI adds fuel to the AI talent poaching war

    With most of OpenAI’s employees threatening to leave following Sam Altman’s ousting, company rivals might be missing the biggest opportunity of the year: poaching talent. As chaos at OpenAI and Microsoft, where Altman is headed now, continues, companies like Anthropic, Mozilla or Patronus AI could be attractive to employees seeking stability. OpenAI employees — a pool of highly sought-after AI experts — could scatter to other companies or follow Altman.

  • OpenAI wants to work with organizations to build new AI training datasets

    OpenAI is launching an initiative to partner with private and public organizations to collect datasets it can use to train its AI models.

  • NVIDIA's next generation of AI supercomputer chips is here

    NVIDIA has launched its next-generation of AI supercomputer chips that will likely play a large role in future breakthroughs in deep learning and large language models.

  • OpenAI blames DDoS attack for ongoing ChatGPT outage

    OpenAI has confirmed that a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack is behind “periodic outages” affecting ChatGPT and its developer tools. ChatGPT, OpenAI’s AI-powered chatbot, has been experiencing sporadic outages for the past 24 hours. Users who attempted to access the service have been greeted with a message stating that “ChatGPT is at capacity right now,” and others, including TechCrunch, have been unable to log into the service.

  • OpenAI's ChatGPT now has 100 million weekly active users

    ChatGPT now has 100 million weekly active users, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced on Monday at the company's first developer conference in San Francisco. Altman also shared today that over two million developers use the platform, including more than 92% of Fortune 500 companies.

  • Robotics Q&A with Meta’s Dhruv Batra

    The Fundamental AI Research (FAIR) team at Meta seeks to further our fundamental understanding in both new and existing domains, covering the full spectrum of topics related to AI, with the mission of advancing the state-of-the-art of AI through open research for the benefit of all. Batra is also an associate professor at the Georgia Institute of Technology. What role(s) will generative AI play in the future of robotics?

  • Fed officials are warning the Fed may not cut rates as soon as investors think

    Most Fed officials are warning rates could remain elevated for some time and downplaying any talk of cuts, despite bets from investors that the central bank will pivot in early 2024.

  • Tesla Cybertruck musings: Let's consider all the angles

    The Tesla Cybertruck is finally here, or at least a few of them are. Let's get into the issues and questions raised by production trucks just delivered.

  • Never scrub your fridge again! These easy-wipe liners are on sale for $1 a pop

    'Makes cleanup so very easy,' wrote one happy fan.