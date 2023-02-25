OpenGo Takes Pride in Providing People With a Leading Intelligent Financial Management Platform

New York, NY, United States - (NewMediaWire) - February 25, 2023 - (King NewsWire) - OpenGo assists people with top-notch financial management services. OpenGo aims to revolutionize financial management services by integrating Ai technologies into its financial platform to enable users to make transactions with greater ease and speed.





OpenGo features the intelligent AlphaGo arbitrage function, and returns gained from AlphaGo arbitrage get automatically routed to user's deposit account. As part of AlphaGo's brick, and-mortar arbitrage, the platform identifies the trading volume, activity, and price difference of major trading platforms around the world.





OpenGo Platform serves its users with versatile and realtime updates of financial market position across multiple sectors with sizeable market caps. Its effectiveness has been successfully proven through multiple simulated and live trade settings. Regardless of equity market fluctuations, OpenGo systems ensures net gains are distributed across users in realtime. By vigorously developing the web3 ecology, the OpenGo platform allows members to form DAO communities, share profits, and manage jointly. In view of real-time market fluctuations.

The company aims at accomplishing its strategic goal by providing artificial intelligence quantitative trading port to all users and reaching 5 million registered members by the end of this year. In addition to neural learning algorithms, iterative models, and Al quantitative trading, OpenGo can also serve as a key link in the group's application in artificial intelligence, blockchain, web, and other fields, and complete its entry into the financial Metaverse web 3.0 Vision.

About OpenGo

Founded in 2018, the company has gained solid credibility and has a US MSB digital currency operating license, along with the MSB registration number.

The company management is thankful to its proficient and highly skilled technical and operational team, which includes 1955 employees, 18 doctors, and 698 master's students. Its core team members have served various companies that ranked among the top 100 artificial intelligence technology, blockchain exchanges, and Metaverse web 3.0 architecture development companies.

