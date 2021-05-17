Opening arguments held in sexual assault trial of suspended Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Felipe Vazquez

May 17—A Westmoreland County prosecutor said Monday that suspended Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Felipe Vazquez should have known the girl he is accused of having sexual relations with over a two-year period was a minor.

"Today, nearly four years after he drove from Pittsburgh to Scottdale to have sex with her in his car, she is still a child. This is what drew him to her," Assistant Attorney Jim Lazar told jurors during his opening statement in the sexual assault trial of the former All-Star.

Vazquez, 29, has been in the county jail without bond since his arrest in September 2019 after he was charged with statutory sexual assault, indecent assault of someone under age 16, corruption of a minor and unlawful contact with a minor. He is facing additional 10 counts of child pornography, 11 counts of unlawful contact with a minor and one count of corruption of a minor after police said he and the girl exchanged sexually explicit pictures and text messages.

The prosecution conceded that the girl, who was 13 at the beginning of the alleged relationship, initially told Vazquez that she was 17, but through a series of messages it appeared he knew she had lied about her age, Lazar said. During two police interrogations at his Pittsburgh apartment shortly before his arrest in 2019, Vazquez admitted that he believed she was "too young," according to the prosecution.

Defense attorney Gary Gerson in his opening statement called the teen a liar and that suggested the evidence at trial will show Vazquez committed no crimes.

Gerson said the teen led a secret life, sent Vazquez an image via Snapchat of a fake ID that listed her age as 17 or 18, and through text messages and images made herself to appear much older than her actual age. Gerson said the teen was the aggressor who initiated contact with Vazquez more than 30 times over the two years and was grooming the pitcher for a sexual relationship.

"He is not some monster, not a sexual predator," Gerson told jurors. "He may be dumb, gullible and naive, but he is a good man."

In addition to the charges in Pennsylvania, police in Florida charged Vazquez with similar offenses based on allegations that he had a sexual relationship with the same girl after she moved there.

Police in Missouri also charged Vazquez last year with pornography offenses after investigators said he and the same girl exchanged sexually explicit messages when the the pitcher was playing for the Pirates in St. Louis in 2019. Both the Florida and Missouri cases are pending.

The teen's mother was the first witness to testify Monday morning. She is slated to resume her testimony when the trial reconvenes this afternoon.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293, rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .