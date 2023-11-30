Opening, closings and new places in the works: A look at business news from November

A Centre County restaurant closed its doors in November after nearly 40 years in business, while Rite Aid announced three of the county’s four locations would shutter as part of the company’s bankruptcy restructuring.

On the bright side of business news, though, a popular breakfast eatery damaged in an October fire reopened in early November, the State College area airport got a new name, and plans were unveiled for a third Jersey Mike’s in county.

Here’s a look at other business news you may have missed from the month.

Now open

The Waffle Shop in downtown State College reopened Nov. 5 after being closed for more than three weeks after a fire. While damage to the space was minimal, owner Duane Reese previously told the CDT that they were working on smoke mitigation and cleanup.

Elisabeth Joseph Jewellers announced its grand opening in downtown Bellefonte. The jewelry store was founded by goldsmiths Elisabeth Pfahl and Joseph Nadzom, who have a combined experience of more than 60 years, according to a press release. The store features fine jewelry and offers custom creations and repair and is located at 109 E. Bishop St.

Closings

Mr. Hot Dog & More, a restaurant that operated for 37 years in the Bellefonte area, closed its doors Nov. 22. Owners Jim, Sandy and Jeramy Condo announced the closure in a Facebook post, and said they plan to sell the business.

Centre County will lose three Rite Aid locations as part of the company’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy restructuring. The closures were announced in waves through November, with State College area stores at 510 Westerly Parkway and 1927 S. Atherton St. and the Bellefonte location at 821 E. Bishop St., among more than 180 closures across the country. One location remains in Centre County — 1536 N. Atherton St. in Ferguson Township — and a company spokesperson said in a statement Thursday that Rite Aid has not yet made, or confirmed, “any decisions on additional specific store closures.”

The Field Burger and Tap will temporarily close in early spring 2024 during the redevelopment project for Toftrees Resort, the restaurant announced over social media.

In the works

Plans submitted to College Township show a Jersey Mike’s proposed for 430 Shiloh Road. Matt Patterson, a multi-unit franchisee of Central Pennsylvania, said that the new location is “very much in the planning phase” and would be in addition to the two other State College area locations.

New look

University Park Airport has officially been renamed State College Regional Airport. Local officials unveiled the new name and sign during a Nov. 3 event.

Just launched

Happy Valley Vodka is now available to purchase after a partnership between Boys & Blair Potato Vodka and Happy Valley United, a Name, Image and Likeness collective that supports Penn State student-athletes. A percentage of each bottle will benefit student-athletes, according to a press release.

People

Kealy Daye was named the new executive director of Leadership Centre County. Day previously served as program director at Krislund Camp and Conference Center.

Kish Bank announced the appointment of Keith Crissman to the position of executive vice president, chief revenue officer. He will develop and execute strategies to drive revenue growth, customer acquisition and retention, and market expansion, according to a press release.