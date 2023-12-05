Opening date and plans for ‘Flying Saucer’ building revealed

Kyiv’s Ocean Mall resort shopping center will open on Sep. 1, 2024 and its investor intends to merge with neighboring shopping mall Ocean Plaza in a privatization auction, the developer, Vagif Aliyev told Interfax-Ukraine.

"By September 1 everything will be ready, including the restored (so-called) "Flying Saucer" (round-shaped building nearby),” said Aliyev.

“The Ocean Mall will be 210 thousand square meters, three times larger than Ocean Plaza in terms of leasable area. We will participate in a privatization auction to combine the projects."

The building of the Ukrainian Institute of Scientific and Technical Expertise and Information, also known as the “flying saucer,” was included in Kyiv’s list of new cultural heritage sites at the end of 2020. This building is the facade of the future Ocean Mall. Aliyev promises to create a music hall in it, as originally planned by its architect, Florian Yuriev. Ukraine’s Culture Ministry approved the project.

"We have already begun the restoration. It had been standing for 60 years, no one had restored it, and due to the construction of the metro, the strip’s foundations sagged and it began to ‘fall.’ Now we have made piles and are holding it up.”

Aliyev did not specify the amount of investment in the project, as restoration work is still underway. Construction of the mall will continue, "partly with our own funds, partly with loans, we have more than a hundred million.”

Ocean Mall was originally scheduled to open in the first half of 2022.

Ocean Mall is a retail resort shopping center. The total area is 300,000 square meters, the leasable area is 110,000 square meters, plus a parking lot for 4,000 cars.

In 2022, Mandarin Plaza PrJSC, the developer of Lavina Mall, Blockbuster Mall and Ocean Mall, received a net loss of almost $10 million (UAH 342.588 million), compared to a net loss of $330,000 (UAH 12.1 million) in 2021, and its liabilities increased to $66 million (UAH 2.42 billion), which is almost four times more than in 2021.

Mandarin Plaza PrJSC (CJSC until 2011) was established in 2000. It is engaged in development activities in the segment of construction and operation of shopping and office centers. The sole shareholder and ultimate beneficiary of the company is Marina Dorokhina.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine