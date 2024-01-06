Opening date set for long-awaited Illegal Pete's restaurant in Colorado Springs
The long-awaited, delayed opening of the Illegal Pete's restaurant in Downtown Colorado Springs now has an opening date.
The long-awaited, delayed opening of the Illegal Pete's restaurant in Downtown Colorado Springs now has an opening date.
The American Express Gold Card is an excellent option for travelers who want to maximize their food spending at home and away.
The alleged incident reportedly occurred when the team was competing in the Battle 4 Atlantis.
United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur rocket has been rolled to the launch pad at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station ahead of its early Monday morning launch, a mission that could end with the first fully private spacecraft landing on the moon. Vulcan’s primary payload is Astrobotic’s Peregrine lunar lander. If all goes to plan, Peregrine will embark on a journey to the moon over the span of around 1.5 months, before attempting to land on the surface on February 23.
Body odor can be caused by several things, from diet to stress. Here are some potential causes for why you suddenly stink.
The trope is as old as storytelling itself.
At 28 years old, Rayford Albright is more than a year older than any other player in college basketball.
Treat yourself while sticking to your New Year's budget resolutions!
Alina Habba, one of former President Donald Trump's lawyers, says in an interview with Fox News that United States Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh will "step up" for the man who appointed him to the high court.
The Golden Globes, hosted by Jo Koy, are back after a bumpy few years. The awards show has found a new owner, new network, producers and a more diverse group of voters.
NFL evaluators weigh in on where the QBs stack up and how important Monday's national championship game will be for their draft stock.
In a dramatic turn of events late Friday, ex-Y Combinator president Sam Altman was fired as CEO of AI startup OpenAI, the company behind viral AI hits like ChatGPT, GPT-4 and DALL-E 3, by OpenAI's board of directors. Then, the company's longtime president and co-founder, Greg Brockman, resigned -- as did three senior OpenAI researchers. Do you work at OpenAI and know more about Sam Altman's departure?
The recently-released OnePlus Open foldable smartphone is already available at a discounted price. Amazon has knocked $200 off the total cost, bringing the device’s price to $1,500. This represents a savings of 12 percent.
Snag great savings on bestselling favorites including flares, shaping shorts, and snuggly tops.
Whether you're looking for some capacious cookery to feed a big family or a compact pot for a solo dweller, now's the chance to score a well-made piece that will last a lifetime.
Riot Games has released a brand new teaser trailer for the much-awaited second season of Arcane that's slated to hit Netflix this November.
With the holidays over it's no time to ignore your roster. Take a slap shot on one of these players in the waiver wire to give you a boost.
Also on mega markdown: the viral Bissell Little Green vac for $35 off, white-gold-plated earrings for over $130 off and so much more.
Apple's most popular earbuds are now more affordable. Get all the noise-canceling, bass-booming features you've been looking for.
An investigative report from Bloomberg paints a disturbing picture of Twitch’s difficulties in moderating the livestreaming platform — especially related to its Clips feature. The outlet reports that, after analyzing about 1,100 of the short videos, it found at least 83 of them with sexualized content involving children
Create your own walking desk and hit your 10,000-steps-a day-goal with ease.