Opening day set for big Meridian sporting-goods store with Ferris wheel. Jobs available

A sports retailer that boasts of its “retail adventure” plans to build a 240,000-square-foot store in Meridian may also become one of the city’s top 10 employers.

A trip to Scheels is not just for outdoor clothing shopping, but could also include a ride on the store’s 65-foot Ferris wheel or hours staring at its 16,000 gallon aquarium. The retailer also has 75 specialty shops within the store that includes a candy shop. The store would also include sports simulators and arcade games.

Scheels, which operates 30 stores in 13 states, plans to open its first Idaho store and add at least 500 employees, according to a news release. The store plans to open at 700 S. Wayfinder Ave. near the Ten Mile and Franklin Road intersection on April 6.

Sheels is an employee-owned company. The Meridian store is seeking applicants for full-time positions now and plans to continue hiring until its opening date. Applicants for part-time jobs will sought in the months to come.

According to Tyler Halm, the Meridian Scheels store leader, a small team of existing Scheels employees is relocating to the Meridian store, but most of the employees will be made up of locally hired sales associates.

Available jobs include social media specialist, human resources assistant and fishing specialty shop manager.

An architect’s rendering of the Scheels store under construction in Meridian.

‘Once in a lifetime’ site for future Boise development. Corey Barton houses. Coming near you

‘We were heard.’ Gov. Brad Little funding gets Idaho teachers trained on dyslexia