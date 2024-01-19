Opening kitchen cabinets to warm pipes? Missouri Poison Center sends warning

ST. LOUIS – It’s that time of the year when frigid temperatures have us blasting those heaters to keep our homes warm.

We do anything we can to keep our pipes from bursting and causing potentially hundreds of dollars in damages. So, to stop that from happening, insurance and plumbing companies suggest opening your cabinet doors to allow warm air in to keep the pipes warm. But if you’ve got inquisitive kids or pets, that option could quickly go awry if not done right.

“We’ve had a number of cases where children have ingested something or gotten something into their eye from getting into a product,” Missouri Poison Center Director Julie Webber said.

Webber said they received a number of reports about kids getting into potentially toxic cleaning products.

“We are so busy, and we think maybe we’ll open (the cabinets) during the night and have it closed (in the morning), but often those kids get up before we do and get into things,” she said.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, you should make sure products like all-purpose cleaners, bleach, laundry detergents, and window and glass cleaners are out of sight and out of reach.

“If you’re going to open them, great, but get the products out of there that can be a problem,” Webber said.

The Missouri Poison Center is a non-judgmental and confidential information center open 24 hours a day. The center can be reached at 1-800-222-1222.

