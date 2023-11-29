Opening of Riverside shelter for asylum seekers in Portland delayed

Nov. 29—The opening on Portland's new shelter for asylum seekers in Riverside has been delayed by one day.

City spokesperson, Jessica Grondin said that occupancy paperwork for the space was finalized later than expected on Wednesday.

"To make sure our guests' transition is as smooth as possible, we have postponed move-in until tomorrow," Grondin said.

The 20,000-square-foot shelter in a former beverage distribution warehouse at 166 Riverside Industrial Parkway is expected to provide shelter for about 179 people and will open up about 120 beds in the Homeless Services Center.

The shelter was set to open at noon Wednesday. Now, asylum seekers will be able to move in starting on Thursday morning.

The official opening at noon Wednesday will represent a significant step for the city and homeless advocates as they work to get people living in tents off the streets and into a warm shelter before extreme cold and snowy conditions take hold.