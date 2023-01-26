Opening statements in Alex Murdaugh murder trial

Reuters
The lead prosecutor in the case against Richard "Alex" Murdaugh said the disbarred South Carolina attorney lied about his whereabouts on the night his wife and son were murdered, attacking his credibility as the high-profile trial got underway on Wednesday. In his opening statement, Murdaugh's lawyer painted a vastly different portrayal of his client, arguing that he had no reason to murder his wife, Maggie, 52, and 22-year-old son Paul, who were shot to death on the family's property on June 7, 2021. Murdaugh, the scion of an influential South Carolina legal family, was indicted by a grand jury in July on two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon in connection with the shootings at dog kennels on the family's estate.