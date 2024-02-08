Opening statements begin in Adam Montgomery case, intends to plead guilty to 2 lesser charges

Opening statements in the trial for Adam Montgomery the New Hampshire father accused of killing his young daughter are set to begin on Thursday morning.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE TRIAL UNFOLD LIVE.

Montgomery refused to appear in court on Thursday morning.

I’m in court for opens in Adam Montgomery trial. I was told he again has refused to come to court. Yesterday he indicated he wants to plead guilty to two charges in his murder trial. @boston25 #AdamMontgomery #HarmonyMontgomery pic.twitter.com/nmSpTe8ESJ — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) February 8, 2024

Montgomery also refused to appear in court on Wednesday. Montgomery told a judge via Zoom on Wednesday that he intends to plead guilty to charges of abuse of a corpse and falsifying evidence in the death of Harmony Montgomery.

Montgomery is charged with second-degree murder and assault in connection with the death of Harmony. Authorities have also charged him with witness tampering, in addition to the criminal offenses of falsifying physical evidence (after, destroy, hide), and abuse of a corpse.

BREAKING: Adam Montgomery says he intends to plead GUILTY to charges of abuse of corpse and falsifying evidence.

Judge is talking to him in open court via Zoom. No jury in the room. @boston25 #AdamMontgomery #HarmonyMontgomery #TrueCrime — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) February 7, 2024

It wasn’t easy to select a jury, especially since the Harmony case has dominated New Hampshire news for more than two years. Messer and both sides spent hours, talking to more than 120 potential jurors before whittling down from a final pool of 27.

Harmony was last seen in December 2019. Her body has never been found.

When jury selection began Tuesday morning, photos showed Montgomery smiling with his tongue out as was ushered into court.

Before Messer began the jury selection process, she asked Montgomery if he wanted to waive his right to wear a leg brace and instead appear in court cuffed in shackles.

The trial is scheduled to continue daily when the court is open through Feb. 29. The trial will be held in Courtroom 1 of Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District in Manchester.

Adam Montgomery indicted on second-degree murder charge in death of his daughter Harmony Montgomery

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW