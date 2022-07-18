Opening statements to begin in death of Kristin Smart

Videographers set up outside Monterey County Superior Courthouse in Salinas pn Monday as opening statements set to begin in the trial of Paul and Ruben Flores in the murder of Kristin Smart.

It was quiet outside of Monterey County Superior Court in Salinas Monday morning as opening statements were scheduled to begin in the trial of Paul Flores and his father, Ruben Flores, in the death of Kristin Smart.

Paul Flores is charged with the murder of the Stockton woman, who was a student at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo when she went missing May 25, 1996. Ruben Flores is charged as an accessory. Both men have pleaded not guilty.

About 15 people — many members of the media — gathered outside of Judge Jennifer O'Keefe's courtroom at about 8 a.m. for the scheduled 8:30 a.m. trial of Paul Flores.

Kristin Smart disappeared 21 years ago.

Prosecutors allege that Paul Flores, now 45, killed the 19-year-old Smart during an attempted rape on May 25, 1996 in his dorm room at Cal Poly, where both were first-year students. They also allege Ruben Flores, now 81, helped bury the slain student behind his home in the nearby community of Arroyo Grande and later dug up the remains and moved them.

The trial was moved from San Luis Obispo County after a judge held that widespread local knowledge of the case could bias potential jurors.

Smart's remains have not been found, but she was declared dead in 2002.

Opening statements for Ruben Flores are scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

There will be separate juries for each trial.

Record reporter Aaron Leathley covers public safety. She can be reached at aleathley@recordnet.com or on Twitter @LeathleyAaron.

