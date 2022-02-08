Opening statements to begin in federal trial of Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson

Opening statements are set to begin Tuesday in the federal trial of Chicago Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson, the grandson and nephew of the city’s two longest-serving mayors who is the first member of his family’s political dynasty to face federal criminal charge.

Thompson, 52, who represents the 11th Ward where the Daley family built its once-formidable political machine, is charged with filing false tax returns and lying to federal agents about a line of credit he received from a Bridgeport bank that later collapsed.

A jury of eight women and four men plus four alternates was selected on Monday after more than six hours of questioning about their backgrounds and answers to a questionnaire that identified Thompson as a Chicago alderman and probed their knowledge of the Daley family and its politics.

Among the first witnesses expected to testify Tuesday: The alderman’s accountant involved in filing the allegedly fraudulent tax returns and a former employee of Washington Federal Bank for Savings who says she was instructed by the bank’s now deceased CEO to doctor paperwork on Thompson’s loans.

Those picked to serve on the jury include an IT professional, a customer service representative and part-time music teacher, a sales associate at a furniture store, a high school teacher, a physical educational instructor, a rail car cleaner, and a shipping manager at a dental center.

Another juror, a woman in her 20s, works as an EMT and said her mother works as a machine operator for the Chicago Tribune.

Most in the jury pool said they’d never heard of Thompson or read any news reports about the case. One man, however, an internal audit manager at Chicago bank, said he had heard through his job that the bank at the center of the allegations, Washington Federal Bank for Savings, had “folded and was in receivership with the FDIC.”

Thompson’s attorney asked that the man be stricken for cause, but the judge declined. He wound up being cut as part of the defense’s peremptory challenges.

Another man, a residential contractor, was cut by the prosecution after he said during questioning he was “a fan of and proud of the Daley family.

Thompson is the first sitting alderman to face a jury since the Operation Silver Shovel probe more than two decades ago..

But even more importantly, Thompson will be the first member of the Daley clan ever tried on federal charges — a prospect that would have been virtually unthinkable when the family was at the height of its power, holding sway over virtually every aspect of the city’s political structure, including who would serve as the U.S. attorney.

The trial is slated to last at least a week.

Thompson, who has been on the City Council since 2015, was charged last April in a seven-count indictment with filing false tax returns and lying to Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. officials about $219,000 in loans he’d received from clout-heavy Washington Federal before it was shuttered in 2017.

The indictment alleged Thompson filed false tax returns stating he had paid a total of more than $171,000 in interest to Washington Federal related to the loans, when actually he had paid nothing, the indictment alleged. He also allegedly understated his taxable income on those same returns, according to the indictment.

Thompson’s attorney, Chris Gair, has sought to portray any discrepancies in the paperwork as sloppy bookkeeping, not fraud. In a statement after the indictment was announced last year, Thompson said his “conscience was clear” and that he’s paid the back taxes owed and repaid the rest of the loan in question.

“I did not commit any crime, I am innocent and I will prove it at trial,” the statement said. “The charges in the indictment do not relate in any way to my public service or to my professional life. I remain 100% dedicated to serving the people of Chicago to the best of my ability.

The more serious charges of making false statements carry a maximum of 30 years in federal prison, while the tax counts are punishable by up to three years behind bars.

Meanwhile, a conviction on any of the counts would likely force Thompson to immediately resign his council seat.