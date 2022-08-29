Opening statements begin in jury trial of man accused of shooting, killing WWU student

This is a developing story. Check back to bellinghamherald.com for updates.

Opening statements start Monday, Aug. 29, in the jury trial of a Burlington man accused of shooting and killing a Western Washington University student in August 2019.

Rigoberto Galvan, 24, is on trial in Whatcom County Superior Court for aggravated first-degree murder (domestic violence) and first-degree burglary while armed with a deadly weapon for the death of 22-year-old Stephanie Cresswell-Brenner.

Cresswell-Brenner was a former girlfriend of Galvan’s and was a student at WWU, according to previous reporting in The Bellingham Herald. She was a senior studying anthropology and was planning on becoming a physician’s assistant, her family told KOMO News.

Galvan’s bail was increased to $5 million in August 2019 after Whatcom County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Richey argued in a motion filed with the court that Galvan should be held without bail “because he is a substantial danger to the community,” The Herald previously reported.

Galvan, who was a junior at WWU, has been incarcerated in the Whatcom County Jail since his August 2019 arrest.

Bellingham police responded at 12:20 a.m. Aug. 14, 2019, to an apartment in the 900 block of 20th Street in the Happy Valley neighborhood. The first 911 call came from the occupant of the apartment, whom Cresswell-Brenner was visiting, court records show.

Galvan allegedly broke in through a second-floor balcony and was armed with a Glock 19 handgun. Galvan told the occupant to “run, because she is going to die,” court records state.

Galvan allegedly shot Cresswell-Brenner at least 10 times, unloading his entire magazine, the court records state.

Galvan then allegedly called 911 and confessed to shooting Cresswell-Brenner multiple times. She died at the scene, according to court records.

In March 2021, the Washington State Health Department permanently revoked Galvan’s emergency medical technician license.

Galvan received an emergency medical technician certification from the state health department in early May 2019, just months before Cresswell-Brenner’s death, according to state health department records.

On Jan. 8, 2021, the state health department charged Galvan with unprofessional conduct, according to health department records. Galvan’s alleged actions “affect the public health, safety and welfare,” the records state.

On March 26, the state health department permanently revoked Galvan’s credential to work as an emergency medical technician in Washington state. He has no right to reapply, state health department records show.

Galvan did not respond to the unprofessional conduct charges, so the Secretary of Health determined the appropriate sanctions for Galvan’s alleged conduct was to permanently revoke his license, which was “necessary to protect the public,” according to state health department records.

The health department’s disciplinary actions are based out of Skagit County, according to health department records. The Skagit County Emergency Medical Services Department did not respond to questions from The Herald at the time regarding whether Galvan was employed as an EMT in Skagit County.

