Opening statements begin in Kim Potter manslaughter trial

Opening statements began Wednesday morning in the manslaughter trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kimberly Potter, who fatally shot Daunte Wright as he tried to flee during a traffic stop.

Potter, 49, is charged in Hennepin County District Court with first- and second-degree manslaughter in connection with the death of Wright on April 11.

Proceedings started with defense objections to various prosecution exhibits, including autopsy photos. Judge Regina Chu ruled that the photos are to remain as exhibits.

Chu also said the prosecution can offer three photos — and not five as requested — during "spark of life" testimony, when loved ones will speak about Wright in sympathetic terms.

Opening statements allow attorneys on both sides to preview for jurors their respective cases. It will be during closing arguments by the attorneys, after all the evidence has been presented and testimony concludes, when the attorneys will use their best persuasive skills for acquittal or conviction ahead of jury deliberations.

Among the key moments in the trial, which is expected to last into late December and is being broadcast on a livestream, are the showing of police body camera video of the encounter and Potter's testimony when the defense presents its case.

Potter yelled "Taser!" three times before shooting the 20-year-old Wright with her handgun. Her defense has said Potter meant to fire her Taser but mistakenly shot her service firearm instead.

In the criminal complaint against Potter, prosecutors noted that she received Taser training twice in the six months leading up to the shooting and was warned to learn how to differentiate between her handgun and Taser.

Wright was stopped for expired vehicle registration tabs, and police discovered that he had a warrant for his arrest for a gross misdemeanor weapons charge. Body camera video showed him pulling away from an officer trying to handcuff him and jumping into his car.

Potter's defense has argued that one of Potter's colleagues standing on the other side of Wright's car could have been fatally dragged as he attempted to flee.

"He didn't follow police orders," defense attorney Paul Engh said in court Monday as attorneys debated the details of the jury instructions that Judge Regina Chu will give jurors on how to apply the law. "He had marijuana and the odor of marijuana in his car. ... His own negligence contributed to the tragedy here."

The trial began on Nov. 30 with jury selection. Of the 14 chosen to hear the case involving a white defendant and a Black victim, 11 are white, two are Asian women and one is a Black woman.

Seven of the jurors are men, and seven are women. Three are in their 20s, two are in their 30s, four are in their 40s, two are in their 50s, two are in their 60s and one is in her 70s.