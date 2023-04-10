Opening statements begin in Lori Vallow Daybell's trial for deaths of her 2 kids

The trial of Lori Vallow Daybell, accused with her husband Chad Daybell of murdering her two children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, begins Monday, April 10 in Boise, Idaho.

Vallow Daybell has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of conspiracy to commit murder and grand theft, a felony. She has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Trial of Lori Vallow Daybell: What to know

It's the latest in a religious-tinged case that started with a search for the two missing children, grew to include investigations into other deaths in the extended family, and will continue with the trial of Chad Daybell, expected later this year, and separate proceedings for Vallow Daybell in Arizona.

The children disappeared in September 2019 and their remains were found in June 2020, buried on Daybell's property in Rexburg, Idaho.

A timeline of events in the case of Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell

Over the last two weeks, prosecutors and Vallow Daybell's defense attorneys whittled down an initial pool of 1,800 potential jurors who submitted questionnaires to just 18 who will hear the case. From those 10 men and eight women, 12 will ultimately deliberate and decide.

The couple's swift marriage — two weeks after the death of Chad Daybell's wife, Tammy, and less than six months after the shooting death of Lori Vallow Daybell's husband, Charles Vallow, by her brother Alex Cox — and their doomsday-focused religious beliefs have fueled intense interest in the case.

The trial is expected to take up to 10 weeks.

