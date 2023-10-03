Opening statements begin in Manny Ellis trial

Opening statements begin Tuesday in the trial of three police officers in Tacoma, accused in the death of Manny Ellis, a 33-year-old Black man who was punched, shocked with a Taser, put in a chokehold, and held face down on the sidewalk as he pleaded, “can’t breathe, sir.”

Two weeks of jury selection were completed on Monday.

Manuel Ellis, known as “Manny” to family and friends, died in March 2020 after he was stopped while walking home.

It took a long year of protests and a rare investigation by Attorney General Bob Ferguson for the officers to be charged in Ellis’ death.

Tacoma Police officers Matthew Collins and Christopher Burbank are both white, and both are charged with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter. Timothy Rankine, who is Asian American, is charged with first-degree manslaughter.

All three pleaded not guilty.

Cellphone video shows just how violent Ellis’ death was. Tacoma police officers tased, tackled, and repeatedly punched the 33-year-old man, at one point squeezing his neck so hard that he protested.

“I can’t breathe, sir,” Ellis was recorded saying twice.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide and said it was caused by a lack of oxygen during the physical restraint.

Lawyers for the officers hired experts who said the death was caused by his use of methamphetamine on the night of his death, chronic drug use, and pre-existing medical conditions. Prosecutors have objected to the expert reports.

It’s the first trial under a 5-year-old Washington state law designed to make it easier to prosecute police who wrongfully use deadly force.